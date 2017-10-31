swagmock

Mock data generator for swagger api

Note: Swagmock version 1.0.0 onwards requires Node.js v6+ ( "engines": {"node": ">=6.x"} ). Please use v0.0.x (say 0.0.5 ), if you want to run this module on any previous node.js versions.

Install

npm install swagmock

Usage

let Swagmock = require ( 'swagmock' ); let Mockgen = Swagmock(api, options);

Promise response:

let responseMock = Mockgen.responses({}); responseMock.then( mock => { }).catch( error => { Assert.ifError(error); });

Callback style:

Mockgen.responses({ path : '/somepath' }, (error, mock) => { Assert.ifError(error); });

Check the API for more details.

Example

Initialize the mock generator

const apiPath = 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json' ; let Assert = require ( 'assert' ); let Swagmock = require ( 'swagmock' ); let Mockgen = Swagmock(apiPath);

Response mock generation:

mockgen.responses({ path : '/pet/findByStatus' , operation : 'get' , response : 200 }).then( mock => { console .log(mock); }).catch( error => { Assert.ifError(error); });

Parameters mock generation:

mockgen.parameters({ path : '/pet/findByStatus' , operation : 'get' }).then( mock => { console .log(mock); }).catch( error => { Assert.ifError(error); })

Check Examples for more details on mock generators.

API

Swagmock(api, [options])

api - (Object) or (String) or (Promise) - (required) - api can be one of the following. A relative or absolute path to the Swagger api document. A URL of the Swagger api document. The swagger api Object A promise (or a thenable ) that resolves to the swagger api Object

options - (Object) - (optional) - Additional options to create the mock generator. validated - Set this property to true if the api is already validated against swagger schema and already dereferenced all the $ref . This is really useful to generate mocks for parsed api specs. Default value for this is false and the api will be validated using swagger-parser validate.



responses

mockgen.responses(options, [callback])

This generates the mock response objects based on the options

options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.

callback - (Function) - (optional) - function (error, mock) . If a callback is not provided a Promise will be returned.

options

path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the response mock need to be generated. For example /pet/findByStatus , /pet etc. If a path is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.

operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the response mock need to be generated. For example get , post etc. If operation is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.

response - (String) - (optional) - The response for which the response mock need to be generated. For example 200 , 400 , default etc. If response is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the responses defined by the swagger api.

useExamples - (Boolean)- (optional) - Should the generated mock make use of example values defined in your swagger.json. Note: invalid example values will create invalid mockdata!

parameters

mockgen.parameters(options, [callback])

This generates the mock parameters objects based on the options

options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.

callback - (Function) - (optional) - function (error, mock) . If a callback is not provided a Promise will be returned.

options

path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example /pet/findByStatus , /pet etc. If a path is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.

operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example get , post etc. If operation is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.

requests

mockgen.requests(options, [callback])

This generates the mock request object based on the options . requests API resolves the parameters mock data to generate the request mock object useful for unit tests.

options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.

callback - (Function) - (optional) - function (error, mock) . If a callback is not provided a Promise will be returned.

options

path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example /pet/findByStatus , /pet etc. If a path is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.

operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example get , post etc. If operation is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.

data

request Object will have following possible properties query , header , pathname , path , formData or body based on the parameters defined for the path and operation.

Mock request Path templates are resolved using path parameters.

mockgen.requests({ path : '/pet/findByStatus' , operation : 'get' }, function ( error, mock ) { assert.ifError(error); console .log(mock); });

