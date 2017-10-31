openbase logo
swa

swagmock

by Subeesh Chothendavida
1.0.0 (see all)

Mock data generator for swagger api

Documentation
Readme

swagmock

Mock data generator for swagger api

Note: Swagmock version 1.0.0 onwards requires Node.js v6+ ("engines": {"node": ">=6.x"}). Please use v0.0.x (say 0.0.5), if you want to run this module on any previous node.js versions.

Install

npm install swagmock

Usage

    let Swagmock = require('swagmock');
    let Mockgen = Swagmock(api, options);
    // api Can be one of the following.
    // 1) A relative or absolute path to the Swagger api document.
    // 2) A swagger api Object.
    // 3) A promise (or a `thenable`) that resolves to the swagger api Object.
    // Set the `validated` : `true`  in `options`, if the api Object is already validated
    // and dereferenced ($ref are resolved ).

Promise response:

    let responseMock = Mockgen.responses({}); //returns a promise that resolves to response mock
    responseMock.then(mock => {
        //Use mock here
    }).catch(error => {
        Assert.ifError(error);
    });

Callback style:


    Mockgen.responses({ path: '/somepath'}, (error, mock) => {
        Assert.ifError(error);
        //Use mock here
    });

Check the API for more details.

Example

Initialize the mock generator

    const apiPath = 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json';
    let Assert = require('assert');
    let Swagmock = require('swagmock');
    let Mockgen = Swagmock(apiPath);

Response mock generation:

    mockgen.responses({
        path: '/pet/findByStatus',
        operation: 'get',
        response: 200
    }).then(mock => {
        console.log(mock); // This would print:
        // {
        //     "responses": [{
        //         "id": 2530624032210944,
        //         "category": {
        //             "id": 8200505595527168,
        //             "name": "r($vA&"
        //         },
        //         "name": "doggie",
        //         "photoUrls": ["p0x1", "6O)3*kO"],
        //         "tags": [{
        //             "id": 4590764340281344,
        //             "name": "WCTA6f!"
        //         }, {
        //             "id": -4614156653166592,
        //             "name": "e"
        //         }],
        //         "status": "pending"
        //     }]
        // }
    }).catch(error => {
        Assert.ifError(error);
    });

Parameters mock generation:


    mockgen.parameters({
        path: '/pet/findByStatus',
        operation: 'get'
    }).then(mock => {
        console.log(mock);//This would print:
        // {
        //     "parameters": {
        //         "query": [{
        //             "name": "status",
        //             "value": [ 'available', 'pending' ],
        //             "separator": "multi"
        //         }]
        //     }
        // }
    }).catch(error => {
        Assert.ifError(error);
    })

Check Examples for more details on mock generators.

API

Swagmock(api, [options])

  • api - (Object) or (String) or (Promise) - (required) - api can be one of the following.

    • A relative or absolute path to the Swagger api document.
    • A URL of the Swagger api document.
    • The swagger api Object
    • A promise (or a thenable) that resolves to the swagger api Object

  • options - (Object) - (optional) - Additional options to create the mock generator.

    • validated - Set this property to true if the api is already validated against swagger schema and already dereferenced all the $ref. This is really useful to generate mocks for parsed api specs. Default value for this is false and the api will be validated using swagger-parser validate.

responses

mockgen.responses(options, [callback])

This generates the mock response objects based on the options

  • options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.

  • callback - (Function) - (optional) - function (error, mock). If a callback is not provided a Promise will be returned.

options

  • path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the response mock need to be generated. For example /pet/findByStatus, /pet etc. If a path is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.

  • operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the response mock need to be generated. For example get, post etc. If operation is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.

  • response - (String) - (optional) - The response for which the response mock need to be generated. For example 200, 400, default etc. If response is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the responses defined by the swagger api.

  • useExamples - (Boolean)- (optional) - Should the generated mock make use of example values defined in your swagger.json. Note: invalid example values will create invalid mockdata!

parameters

mockgen.parameters(options, [callback])

This generates the mock parameters objects based on the options

  • options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.

  • callback - (Function) - (optional) - function (error, mock). If a callback is not provided a Promise will be returned.

options

  • path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example /pet/findByStatus, /pet etc. If a path is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.

  • operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example get, post etc. If operation is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.

requests

mockgen.requests(options, [callback])

This generates the mock request object based on the options. requests API resolves the parameters mock data to generate the request mock object useful for unit tests.

  • options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.

  • callback - (Function) - (optional) - function (error, mock). If a callback is not provided a Promise will be returned.

options

  • path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example /pet/findByStatus, /pet etc. If a path is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.

  • operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example get, post etc. If operation is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.

data

request Object will have following possible properties query, header, pathname, path, formData or body based on the parameters defined for the path and operation.

Mock request Path templates are resolved using path parameters.

    mockgen.requests({
        path: '/pet/findByStatus',
        operation: 'get'
    }, function (error, mock) {
        assert.ifError(error);

        console.log(mock);
        //This would print:
        // {
        //     "request": {
        //         "query": "status=available&status=pending"
        //     }
        // }
    });

Examples

API

Usage

Unit test request mocks

github api express app

slack api hapi app

Mock response data providers

spotify api hapi app

glugbot api express app

