Mock data generator for swagger api
Note: Swagmock version
1.0.0 onwards requires
Node.js v6+ (
"engines": {"node": ">=6.x"}). Please use
v0.0.x (say
0.0.5), if you want to run this module on any previous node.js versions.
npm install swagmock
let Swagmock = require('swagmock');
let Mockgen = Swagmock(api, options);
// api Can be one of the following.
// 1) A relative or absolute path to the Swagger api document.
// 2) A swagger api Object.
// 3) A promise (or a `thenable`) that resolves to the swagger api Object.
// Set the `validated` : `true` in `options`, if the api Object is already validated
// and dereferenced ($ref are resolved ).
Promise response:
let responseMock = Mockgen.responses({}); //returns a promise that resolves to response mock
responseMock.then(mock => {
//Use mock here
}).catch(error => {
Assert.ifError(error);
});
Callback style:
Mockgen.responses({ path: '/somepath'}, (error, mock) => {
Assert.ifError(error);
//Use mock here
});
Check the API for more details.
Initialize the mock generator
const apiPath = 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json';
let Assert = require('assert');
let Swagmock = require('swagmock');
let Mockgen = Swagmock(apiPath);
Response mock generation:
mockgen.responses({
path: '/pet/findByStatus',
operation: 'get',
response: 200
}).then(mock => {
console.log(mock); // This would print:
// {
// "responses": [{
// "id": 2530624032210944,
// "category": {
// "id": 8200505595527168,
// "name": "r($vA&"
// },
// "name": "doggie",
// "photoUrls": ["p0x1", "6O)3*kO"],
// "tags": [{
// "id": 4590764340281344,
// "name": "WCTA6f!"
// }, {
// "id": -4614156653166592,
// "name": "e"
// }],
// "status": "pending"
// }]
// }
}).catch(error => {
Assert.ifError(error);
});
Parameters mock generation:
mockgen.parameters({
path: '/pet/findByStatus',
operation: 'get'
}).then(mock => {
console.log(mock);//This would print:
// {
// "parameters": {
// "query": [{
// "name": "status",
// "value": [ 'available', 'pending' ],
// "separator": "multi"
// }]
// }
// }
}).catch(error => {
Assert.ifError(error);
})
Check Examples for more details on mock generators.
Swagmock(api, [options])
api - (Object) or (String) or (Promise) - (required) - api can be one of the following.
thenable) that resolves to the swagger api Object
options - (Object) - (optional) - Additional options to create the mock generator.
validated - Set this property to
true if the api is already validated against swagger schema and already dereferenced all the
$ref. This is really useful to generate mocks for parsed api specs. Default value for this is
false and the api will be validated using swagger-parser validate.
mockgen.responses(options, [callback])
This generates the mock response objects based on the
options
options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.
callback - (Function) - (optional) -
function (error, mock). If a callback is not provided a
Promise will be returned.
path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the response mock need to be generated. For example
/pet/findByStatus,
/pet etc. If a
path is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.
operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the response mock need to be generated. For example
get,
post etc. If
operation is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.
response - (String) - (optional) - The response for which the response mock need to be generated. For example
200,
400,
default etc. If
response is not specified, mock response will be generated for all the responses defined by the swagger api.
useExamples - (Boolean)- (optional) - Should the generated mock make use of example values defined in your swagger.json. Note: invalid example values will create invalid mockdata!
mockgen.parameters(options, [callback])
This generates the mock parameters objects based on the
options
options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.
callback - (Function) - (optional) -
function (error, mock). If a callback is not provided a
Promise will be returned.
path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example
/pet/findByStatus,
/pet etc. If a
path is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.
operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example
get,
post etc. If
operation is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.
mockgen.requests(options, [callback])
This generates the mock request object based on the
options.
requests API resolves the
parameters mock data to generate the
request mock object useful for unit tests.
options - (Object) - (required) - Options to control the mock generation.
callback - (Function) - (optional) -
function (error, mock). If a callback is not provided a
Promise will be returned.
path - (String) - (optional) - The path for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example
/pet/findByStatus,
/pet etc. If a
path is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the paths defined by the swagger api.
operation - (String) - (optional) - The operation for which the parameters mock need to be generated. For example
get,
post etc. If
operation is not specified, mock parameters will be generated for all the operations defined by the swagger api.
request Object will have following possible properties
query,
header,
pathname,
path,
formData or
body based on the
parameters defined for the path and operation.
Mock request Path templates are resolved using path parameters.
mockgen.requests({
path: '/pet/findByStatus',
operation: 'get'
}, function (error, mock) {
assert.ifError(error);
console.log(mock);
//This would print:
// {
// "request": {
// "query": "status=available&status=pending"
// }
// }
});