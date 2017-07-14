swaggerize-routes is a component used by swaggerize-express and swaggerize-hapi for parsing and building route definitions based on a Swagger 2.0 document.

swaggerize-routes provides the following features:

Schema validation.

Building route definitions from a Swagger 2.0 document.

Validation helpers for input parameters.

Usage

var builder = require ( 'swaggerize-routes' ); var routes = builder({ api : require ( './api.json' ), handlers : './handlers' , security : './security' }));

Options:

api - a valid Swagger 2.0 object.

- a valid Swagger 2.0 object. handlers - either a directory structure for route handlers or a premade object (see Handlers Object below).

- either a directory structure for route handlers or a premade object (see Handlers Object below). defaulthandler - a handler function appropriate to the target framework, if used this will be the default handler for all generated routes (see Default handler below).

- a handler function appropriate to the target framework, if used this will be the default handler for all generated routes (see Default handler below). basedir - base directory to search for handlers path (defaults to dirname of caller).

- base directory to search for path (defaults to of caller). schemas - an array of {name: string, schema: string|object} representing additional schemas to add to validation.

- an array of representing additional schemas to add to validation. security - directory to scan for authorize handlers corresponding to securityDefinitions .

Returns: An array of the processed routes.

Handlers Directory

The options.handlers option specifies a directory to scan for handlers. These handlers are bound to the api paths defined in the swagger document.

handlers | | | | |

Will route as:

foo. js => /foo foo/bar. js => /foo/bar baz. js => /baz

Path Parameters

The file and directory names in the handlers directory can also represent path parameters.

For example, to represent the path /users/{id} :

handlers |--users | |--{id}.js

This works with directory names as well:

handlers |--users | |--{id}.js | |--{id} | |--foo.js

To represent /users/{id}/foo .

Schema Extensions for Handlers

An alternative to automatically determining handlers based on a directory structure, handlers can be specified for both paths and/or operations.

Example:

{ "/pets" : { "x-handler" : "handlers/pets.js" } }

Or at the operation level:

{ "/pets" : { "GET" : { "x-handler" : "handlers/pets.js" } } }

These paths are relative to the options.basedir and are used as fallbacks for missing handlers from directory scan.

If the options.handlers and options.defaulthandler is empty, then they will be used exclusively.

Handlers File

Each provided javascript file should export an object containing functions with HTTP verbs as keys.

Example:

module .exports = { get : function ( ... ) { ... }, put : function ( ... ) { ... }, ... }

Where the function signature is a handler for the target framework (e.g. express or hapi ).

Handlers specified by x-handler can also be of the form:

module .exports = function ( ... ) { ... };

In the case where a different x-handler file is specified for each operation.

Handlers Object

The directory generation will yield this object, but it can be provided directly as options.handlers .

Note that if you are programmatically constructing a handlers obj this way, you must namespace HTTP verbs with $ to avoid conflicts with path names. These keys should also be lowercase.

Example:

{ 'foo' : { '$get' : function ( ... ) { ... }, 'bar' : { '$get' : function ( ... ) { ... }, '$post' : function ( ... ) { ... } } } ... }

Handler keys in files do not have to be namespaced in this way.

Default handler

The options.defaulthandler will set the handler function for all generated routes to one default handler.

var routes = builder({ api : require ( './api.json' ), defaulthandler : function ( req, reply ) { reply( 'something' ); } });

Route Object

The routes array returned from the call to the builder will contain route objects. Each route has the following properties:

path - same as path from api definition.

- same as from definition. name - same as operationId in api definition.

- same as in definition. description - same as description in path for api definition.

- same as in for definition. method - same as method from api operation definition.

- same as from definition. security - the security definition for this route, either pulled from the operation level or path level.

- the security definition for this route, either pulled from the operation level or path level. validators - an array of validation objects created from each parameter on the operation .

- an array of validation objects created from each on the . handler - a handler function appropriate to the target framework (e.g express).

- a handler function appropriate to the target framework (e.g express). consumes - same as consumes in api definition.

- same as in definition. produces - same as produces in api definition.

Validator Object

The validator object in the validators array will have the following properties:

parameter - same as the parameter from the operation on path .

- same as the from the operation on . validate(value, callback) - a function for validating the input data against the parameter definition.

- a function for validating the input data against the definition. schema - the joi schema being validated against.

Security directory

The options.security option specifies a directory to scan for security authorize handlers. These authorize handlers are bound to the api securityDefinitions defined in the swagger document.

The name of the securityDefinitions should match the file name of the authorize handler.

For example, for the security definition :

"securityDefinitions" : { "default" : { "type" : "oauth2" , "scopes" : { "read" : "read pets." , "write" : "write pets." } }, "secondary" : { "type" : "oauth2" , "scopes" : { "read" : "read secondary pets." , "write" : "write secondary pets." } } }

The options.security , say security directory should have following files:

├── security ├── default .js ├── secondary .js

Schema Extension for security authorize handler

An alternative approach to options.security option, is use swagger schema extension (^x-) and define x-authorize as part of the securityDefinitions .

"securityDefinitions" : { "default" : { "type" : "oauth2" , "scopes" : { "read" : "read pets." , "write" : "write pets." }, "x-authorize" : "security/default_authorize.js" }, "secondary" : { "type" : "oauth2" , "scopes" : { "read" : "read secondary pets." , "write" : "write secondary pets." }, "x-authorize" : "security/secondary_authorize.js" } }

x-authorize will override any resolved authorize handlers defined by options.security .

Security Object

The security object in the route is an object containing keys corresponding to names found under the Swagger Security Definitions.

Under each key will be an object containing the following properties: