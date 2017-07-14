swaggerize-routes is a component used by swaggerize-express and swaggerize-hapi for parsing and building route definitions based on a Swagger 2.0 document.
swaggerize-routes provides the following features:
var builder = require('swaggerize-routes');
var routes = builder({
api: require('./api.json'),
handlers: './handlers',
security: './security' //Optional - security authorize handlers as per `securityDefinitions`
}));
Options:
api - a valid Swagger 2.0 object.
handlers - either a directory structure for route handlers or a premade object (see Handlers Object below).
defaulthandler - a handler function appropriate to the target framework, if used this will be the default handler for all generated routes (see Default handler below).
basedir - base directory to search for
handlers path (defaults to
dirname of caller).
schemas - an array of
{name: string, schema: string|object} representing additional schemas to add to validation.
security - directory to scan for authorize handlers corresponding to
securityDefinitions.
Returns: An array of the processed routes.
The
options.handlers option specifies a directory to scan for handlers. These handlers are bound to the api
paths defined in the swagger document.
handlers
|--foo
| |--bar.js
|--foo.js
|--baz.js
Will route as:
foo.js => /foo
foo/bar.js => /foo/bar
baz.js => /baz
The file and directory names in the handlers directory can also represent path parameters.
For example, to represent the path
/users/{id}:
handlers
|--users
| |--{id}.js
This works with directory names as well:
handlers
|--users
| |--{id}.js
| |--{id}
| |--foo.js
To represent
/users/{id}/foo.
An alternative to automatically determining handlers based on a directory structure, handlers can be specified for both paths and/or operations.
Example:
{
"/pets": {
"x-handler": "handlers/pets.js"
}
}
Or at the operation level:
{
"/pets": {
"GET": {
"x-handler": "handlers/pets.js"
}
}
}
These paths are relative to the
options.basedir and are used as fallbacks for missing handlers from directory scan.
If the
options.handlers and
options.defaulthandler is empty, then they will be used exclusively.
Each provided javascript file should export an object containing functions with HTTP verbs as keys.
Example:
module.exports = {
get: function (...) { ... },
put: function (...) { ... },
...
}
Where the function signature is a handler for the target framework (e.g.
express or
hapi).
Handlers specified by
x-handler can also be of the form:
module.exports = function (...) {
...
};
In the case where a different
x-handler file is specified for each operation.
The directory generation will yield this object, but it can be provided directly as
options.handlers.
Note that if you are programmatically constructing a handlers obj this way, you must namespace HTTP verbs with
$ to
avoid conflicts with path names. These keys should also be lowercase.
Example:
{
'foo': {
'$get': function (...) { ... },
'bar': {
'$get': function (...) { ... },
'$post': function (...) { ... }
}
}
...
}
Handler keys in files do not have to be namespaced in this way.
The
options.defaulthandler will set the handler function for all generated routes to one default handler.
var routes = builder({
api: require('./api.json'),
defaulthandler: function (req, reply) {
reply('something');
}
});
The
routes array returned from the call to the builder will contain
route objects. Each
route has the following properties:
path - same as
path from
api definition.
name - same as
operationId in
api definition.
description - same as
description in
path for
api definition.
method - same as
method from
api
operation definition.
security - the security definition for this route, either pulled from the operation level or path level.
validators - an array of validation objects created from each
parameter on the
operation.
handler - a handler function appropriate to the target framework (e.g express).
consumes - same as
consumes in
api definition.
produces - same as
produces in
api definition.
The validator object in the
validators array will have the following properties:
parameter - same as the
parameter from the operation on
path.
validate(value, callback) - a function for validating the input data against the
parameter definition.
schema - the
joi schema being validated against.
The
options.security option specifies a directory to scan for security authorize handlers. These authorize handlers are bound to the api
securityDefinitions defined in the swagger document.
The name of the
securityDefinitions should match the file name of the authorize handler.
For example, for the security definition :
"securityDefinitions": {
"default": {
"type": "oauth2",
"scopes": {
"read": "read pets.",
"write": "write pets."
}
},
"secondary": {
"type": "oauth2",
"scopes": {
"read": "read secondary pets.",
"write": "write secondary pets."
}
}
}
The
options.security, say
security directory should have following files:
├── security
├── default.js
├── secondary.js
An alternative approach to
options.security option, is use swagger schema extension (^x-) and define
x-authorize as part of the
securityDefinitions.
"securityDefinitions": {
"default": {
"type": "oauth2",
"scopes": {
"read": "read pets.",
"write": "write pets."
},
"x-authorize": "security/default_authorize.js"
},
"secondary": {
"type": "oauth2",
"scopes": {
"read": "read secondary pets.",
"write": "write secondary pets."
},
"x-authorize": "security/secondary_authorize.js"
}
}
x-authorize will override any resolved authorize handlers defined by
options.security.
The security object in the
route is an object containing keys corresponding to names found under the Swagger Security Definitions.
Under each key will be an object containing the following properties:
scopes - an array of scopes accepted for this route.
authorize - a function scanned from the authorize handlers defined by the
options.security directory. Or this may be provided by defining a
x-authorize attribute to the security definition.