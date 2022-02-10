SwaggerHub CLI

The SwaggerHub CLI enables teams to build automation and workflows around SwaggerHub. Teams can use it in places like their CI/CD pipeline to create new APIs, create and update API versions, and mark API versions as published and default among other features. Every team has their own workflow, and the SwaggerHub CLI can help teams build the workflow that fits their needs.

Requirements

Node.js 12 or later.

Installation

$ npm i -g swaggerhub-cli

Setup

The SwaggerHub CLI can be configured through environment variables or through the swaggerhub configure command. The CLI will look for the following environment variables.

SWAGGERHUB_API_KEY (required) – Important: keep this key secure. This is the SwaggerHub API key the CLI will use for authentication. You can find your API key on the user settings page in SwaggerHub.

(required) – This is the SwaggerHub API key the CLI will use for authentication. You can find your API key on the user settings page in SwaggerHub. SWAGGERHUB_URL (optional, default is https://api.swaggerhub.com ) – Customers with on-premise installations need to point this to their on-premise API, which is http(s)://{swaggerhub-host}/v1 (do not append a backslash).

Alernatively, you can use the swaggerhub configure command to create a configuration file for the CLI to use. This command will walk you through the steps to set up the necessary configurations.

$ swaggerhub configure ? SwaggerHub URL: https://api.swaggerhub.com ? API Key: <your-api-key>

Environment variables take precedence over the configuration file created by this command.

Additional configuration for SwaggerHub On-Premise

If your SwaggerHub On-Premise instance uses a self-signed or privately signed SSL certificate, there are additional steps required to make the SwaggerHub CLI trust this certificate.

By default, Node.js rejects self-signed or privately signed SSL certificates because their root CA is not known. You will see an error like this in the CLI output:

FetchError : request to https :

The solution is to use the NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment variable to specify custom trusted certificates for Node.js.

Start by creating a .pem file containing your custom trusted certificates in the PEM format.

If the certificate is self-signed (so that it is its own CA), include the certificate itself.

If the certificate is signed by a private CA, include the CA root and any intermediate certificates, in any order. Blank lines are allowed, but optional, between individual certificates.

- ---- BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- CA root certificate - ---- END CERTIFICATE----- - ---- BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- Intermediate certificate 1 - ---- END CERTIFICATE----- - ---- BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- Intermediate certificate 2 - ---- END CERTIFICATE-----

Specify the path to this PEM file in the NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment variable.

macOS/*nix/bash examples:

export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=~/Work/extra-ca-certs.pem # '~' means the home folder of the logged-in user export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=$HOME/.ssh/extra-ca-certs.pem export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=/Users/username/Work/extra-ca-certs.pem

Windows examples:

:: Both forward and backslashes are OK set NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=C:\ Work \extra-ca-certs.pem set NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=C:/ Work /extra-ca-certs.pem :: You can also define the path itself using environment variables set NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=%USERPROFILE%\extra-ca-certs.pem

Usage

$ swaggerhub COMMAND running command... $ swaggerhub (-v|--version|version) swaggerhub/0.1.2 darwin-x64 node-v12.13.0 $ swaggerhub --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ swaggerhub COMMAND ...

Commands

swaggerhub api:create

creates a new API / API version from a YAML/JSON file

USAGE $ swaggerhub api: create OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] API to create in SwaggerHub OPTIONS -f, -h, DESCRIPTION The API version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument. An error will occur if the API version already exists . EXAMPLES swaggerhub api: create organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: create organization/api swaggerhub api: create organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: create organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: create organization/api/ 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/api/create.js

swaggerhub api:delete

delete an API or API version

USAGE $ swaggerhub api: delete OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] API to delete in SwaggerHub OPTIONS -f, -h, EXAMPLES swaggerhub api: delete organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: delete organization/api swaggerhub api: delete organization/api

See code: src/commands/api/delete.js

swaggerhub api:get

fetches an API definition

USAGE $ swaggerhub api: get OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] SwaggerHub API to fetch OPTIONS -h, -j, -r, DESCRIPTION When VERSION is not included in the argument, the default version will be returned. Returns the API in YAML format by default . EXAMPLES swaggerhub api: get organization/api swaggerhub api: get organization/api/ 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/api/get.js

swaggerhub api:publish

publish an API version

USAGE $ swaggerhub api:publish OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION API identifier OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub api:publish organization/api/ 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/api/publish.js

swaggerhub api:setdefault

set the default version of an API

USAGE $ swaggerhub api:setdefault OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION API identifier OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub api:setdefault organization/api/ 2.0 .0

See code: src/commands/api/setdefault.js

swaggerhub api:unpublish

unpublish an API version

USAGE $ swaggerhub api:unpublish OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION API identifier OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub api:unpublish organization/api/ 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/api/unpublish.js

update an API

USAGE $ swaggerhub api: update OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] API to update in SwaggerHub OPTIONS -f, -h, DESCRIPTION The API version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument. When no file is specified then the default API version will be updated. The API visibility can be changed by using visibility flag. EXAMPLES swaggerhub api: update organization/api swaggerhub api: update organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: update organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: update organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: update organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: update organization/api/ 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/api/update.js

get validation result for an API version

USAGE $ swaggerhub api: validate OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] API Identifier OPTIONS -h, DESCRIPTION When VERSION is not included in the argument, the default version will be validated. An error will occur if the API version does not exist. EXAMPLES swaggerhub api: validate organization/api/ 1.0 .0 swaggerhub api: validate organization/api

See code: src/commands/api/validate.js

swaggerhub configure

configure application settings

USAGE $ swaggerhub configure OPTIONS -h, DESCRIPTION Enter the SwaggerHub URL - default is https://api.swaggerhub.com Customers with on -premise installations need to point this to their on -premise API, which is http(s)://{swaggerhub-host}/v1 Enter the API Key - this can be retrieved from https://app.swaggerhub.com/settings/apiKey You can set these as environment variables: SWAGGERHUB_URL, SWAGGERHUB_API_KEY. These take priority over config settings.

See code: src/commands/configure.js

swaggerhub domain:create

creates a new domain / domain version from a YAML/JSON file

USAGE $ swaggerhub domain : create OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] Domain to create in SwaggerHub OPTIONS -f, -h, DESCRIPTION The domain version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument. An error will occur if the domain version already exists . EXAMPLES swaggerhub domain : create organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : create organization/ domain swaggerhub domain : create organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : create organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : create organization/ domain / 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/domain/create.js

swaggerhub domain:delete

delete a domain or domain version

USAGE $ swaggerhub domain : delete OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] Domain to delete in SwaggerHub OPTIONS -f, -h, EXAMPLES swaggerhub domain : delete organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : delete organization/ domain swaggerhub domain : delete organization/ domain

See code: src/commands/domain/delete.js

swaggerhub domain:get

fetches a domain definition

USAGE $ swaggerhub domain : get OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] SwaggerHub domain to fetch OPTIONS -h, -j, DESCRIPTION When VERSION is not included in the argument, the default version will be returned. Returns the domain in YAML format by default . EXAMPLES swaggerhub domain : get organization/ domain swaggerhub domain : get organization/ domain / 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/domain/get.js

swaggerhub domain:publish

publish a domain version

USAGE $ swaggerhub domain :publish OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/ VERSION ARGUMENTS OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/ VERSION Domain identifier OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub domain :publish organization/ domain / 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/domain/publish.js

swaggerhub domain:setdefault

set the default version of a domain

USAGE $ swaggerhub domain :setdefault OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/ VERSION ARGUMENTS OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/ VERSION domain identifier OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub domain :setdefault organization/ domain / 2.0 .0

See code: src/commands/domain/setdefault.js

swaggerhub domain:unpublish

unpublish a domain version

USAGE $ swaggerhub domain :unpublish OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/ VERSION ARGUMENTS OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/ VERSION Domain identifier OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub domain :unpublish organization/ domain / 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/domain/unpublish.js

update a domain

USAGE $ swaggerhub domain : update OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /DOMAIN_NAME/[ VERSION ] domain to update in SwaggerHub OPTIONS -f, -h, DESCRIPTION The domain version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument. When no file is specified then the default domain version will be updated. The domain visibility can be changed by using visibility flag. EXAMPLES swaggerhub domain : update organization/ domain swaggerhub domain : update organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : update organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : update organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : update organization/ domain / 1.0 .0 swaggerhub domain : update organization/ domain / 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/domain/update.js

swaggerhub help

display help for swaggerhub

USAGE $ swaggerhub help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

swaggerhub integration:create

creates a new API integration from a JSON configuration file.

USAGE $ swaggerhub integration:create OWNER / API_NAME /[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER / API_NAME /[ VERSION ] API where integration will be added OPTIONS -f, --file=file ( required ) location of integration configuration file -h, --help show CLI help DESCRIPTION See the documentation for configuration files: https: When VERSION is not included in the argument, the integration will be added to be default API version. EXAMPLE swaggerhub integration:create organization/api/ 1.0 . 0 --file config.json

See code: src/commands/integration/create.js

swaggerhub integration:delete

deletes the integration from the given API.

USAGE $ swaggerhub integration: delete OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID Integration to delete OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub integration: delete organization/api/ 1.0 .0 / 503 c2db6 -448 a -4678 -a310-f465429e9704

See code: src/commands/integration/delete.js

swaggerhub integration:execute

executes an integration for the given API.

USAGE $ swaggerhub integration: execute OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID Integration to execute for given API OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub integration: execute organization/api/ 1.0 .0 / 503 c2db6 -448 a -4678 -a310-f465429e9704

See code: src/commands/integration/execute.js

swaggerhub integration:get

retieves an integration for the given API.

USAGE $ swaggerhub integration: get OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID Integration to fetch for given API OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub integration: get organization/api/ 1.0 .0 / 503 c2db6 -448 a -4678 -a310-f465429e9704

See code: src/commands/integration/get.js

swaggerhub integration:list

list integrations on an API.

USAGE $ swaggerhub integration:list OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/[ VERSION ] API to list integrations on OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub integration:list organization/api/ 1.0 .0

See code: src/commands/integration/list.js

update the configuration of an API integration.

USAGE $ swaggerhub integration: update OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID ARGUMENTS OWNER /API_NAME/ VERSION /INTEGRATION_ID Integration to update on the given API OPTIONS -f, -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub integration: update organization/api/ 1.0 .0 / 503 c2db6 -448 a -4678 -abcd -0123456789 abc

See code: src/commands/integration/update.js

swaggerhub plugins

List installed plugins.

USAGE $ swaggerhub plugins OPTIONS EXAMPLE $ swaggerhub plugins

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

swaggerhub plugins:inspect

Displays installation properties of a plugin.

USAGE $ swaggerhub plugins:inspect PLUGIN... ARGUMENTS PLUGIN [default: .] Plugin to inspect. OPTIONS -h, -- help Show CLI help . -v, --verbose EXAMPLE $ swaggerhub plugins:inspect myplugin

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

swaggerhub plugins:install

Installs a plugin into the CLI.

USAGE $ swaggerhub plugins:install PLUGIN... ARGUMENTS PLUGIN Plugin to install. OPTIONS -f, --force Run yarn install with force flag. -h, --help Show CLI help. -v, --verbose DESCRIPTION Can be installed from npm or a git url. Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin. e .g . If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI. ALIASES $ swaggerhub plugins:add EXAMPLES $ swaggerhub plugins:install myplugin $ swaggerhub plugins:install https: $ swaggerhub plugins:install someuser/someplugin

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

swaggerhub plugins:link

Links a plugin into the CLI for development.

USAGE $ swaggerhub plugins:link PLUGIN ARGUMENTS PATH [ default : .] path to plugin OPTIONS -h, -v, DESCRIPTION Installation of a linked plugin will override a user -installed or core plugin. e.g. If you have a user -installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello' command will override the user -installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work . EXAMPLE $ swaggerhub plugins:link myplugin

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

swaggerhub plugins:uninstall

Removes a plugin from the CLI.

USAGE swaggerhub plugins:uninstall PLUGIN... ARGUMENTS PLUGIN plugin to uninstall OPTIONS -h, --help Show CLI help. -v, --verbose ALIASES swaggerhub plugins:unlink swaggerhub plugins:remove

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

Update installed plugins.

USAGE $ swaggerhub plugins: update OPTIONS -h, -v,

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

swaggerhub project:api:add

Adds an API to an existing project.

USAGE $ swaggerhub project:api: add OWNER /PROJECT_NAME API ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME The project to add the API to API The name of the API to add OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub project:api: add organization/project_name my_api

See code: src/commands/project/api/add.js

swaggerhub project:api:remove

Removes an API from a project in SwaggerHub.

USAGE $ swaggerhub project:api:remove OWNER /PROJECT_NAME API ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME The project remove the API from API The API to remove OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub project:api:remove organization/project_name my_api

See code: src/commands/project/api/remove.js

swaggerhub project:create

Creates a new project in SwaggerHub.

USAGE $ swaggerhub project: create OWNER /PROJECT_NAME ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME The new project to create OPTIONS -a, -d, -h, EXAMPLES swaggerhub project: create organization/new_project_name swaggerhub project: create organization/new_project_name -a "testapi1,testapi2" swaggerhub project: create organization/new_project_name swaggerhub project: create organization/new_project_name -d "testdomain3,testdomain4" swaggerhub project: create organization/new_project_name swaggerhub project: create organization/new_project_name -a "testapi1" -d "testdomain3"

See code: src/commands/project/create.js

swaggerhub project:delete

Deletes a project from SwaggerHub.

USAGE $ swaggerhub project: delete OWNER /PROJECT_NAME ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME Project to delete OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub project: delete organization/project_name

See code: src/commands/project/delete.js

swaggerhub project:domain:add

Adds a domain to an existing project.

USAGE $ swaggerhub project: domain : add OWNER /PROJECT_NAME DOMAIN ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME The project to add the domain to DOMAIN The name of the domain to add OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub project: domain : add organization/project_name my_domain

See code: src/commands/project/domain/add.js

swaggerhub project:domain:remove

Removes a domain from a project in SwaggerHub.

USAGE $ swaggerhub project: domain :remove OWNER /PROJECT_NAME DOMAIN ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME The project remove the domain from DOMAIN The domain to remove OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub project: domain :remove organization/project_name my_domain

See code: src/commands/project/domain/remove.js

swaggerhub project:get

Retrieves the details for a project.

USAGE $ swaggerhub project: get OWNER /PROJECT_NAME ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME Project to retrieve the details for OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub project: get organization/project_name

See code: src/commands/project/get.js

swaggerhub project:list

list projects

USAGE $ swaggerhub project:list [ OWNER ] ARGUMENTS OWNER Organization to list projects for OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLES swaggerhub project:list swaggerhub project:list organization

See code: src/commands/project/list.js

swaggerhub project:member:list

list members of a project

USAGE $ swaggerhub project:member:list OWNER /PROJECT_NAME ARGUMENTS OWNER /PROJECT_NAME Project to list members of OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE swaggerhub project:member:list organisation/project_name

See code: src/commands/project/member/list.js

Plugins

The SwaggerHub CLI supports plugins via the oclif plugin infrastructure.

To install a plugin

$ swaggerhub plugins:install <github-url>

To list other options related to plugins

$ swaggerhub plugins --help

An example plugin used for fetching popular JSON Schema files, can be found here: https://github.com/ponelat/swaggerhub-cli-plugin-schema

Example usage

$ swaggerhub plugins:install https://github.com/ponelat/swaggerhub-cli-plugin-schema $ swaggerhub schema:list angular-cli-json ansible apple-app-site-association appsscript-json #... $ swaggerhub schema:get ansible { "description": "Auto-Generated JSON Schema for Ansible-stable 2.9 (https://github.com/shaded-enmity/ansible-schema-generator)", "title": "Ansible 2.9", "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#", "type": "array", # ...

Contributing

The SwaggerHub CLI is currently in an active development phase—we will not be accepting Pull Requests at this time. If you’ve found any bugs or typos, or have a feature requests or general feedback you’d like to share, please open an issue and let us know.