swaggerhub-cli

by SmartBear
0.5.0

SwaggerHub CLI

SwaggerHub CLI

NPM

The SwaggerHub CLI enables teams to build automation and workflows around SwaggerHub. Teams can use it in places like their CI/CD pipeline to create new APIs, create and update API versions, and mark API versions as published and default among other features. Every team has their own workflow, and the SwaggerHub CLI can help teams build the workflow that fits their needs.

Requirements

Node.js 12 or later.

Installation

$ npm i -g swaggerhub-cli

Setup

The SwaggerHub CLI can be configured through environment variables or through the swaggerhub configure command. The CLI will look for the following environment variables.

  • SWAGGERHUB_API_KEY (required) – Important: keep this key secure. This is the SwaggerHub API key the CLI will use for authentication. You can find your API key on the user settings page in SwaggerHub.
  • SWAGGERHUB_URL (optional, default is https://api.swaggerhub.com) – Customers with on-premise installations need to point this to their on-premise API, which is http(s)://{swaggerhub-host}/v1 (do not append a backslash).

Alernatively, you can use the swaggerhub configure command to create a configuration file for the CLI to use. This command will walk you through the steps to set up the necessary configurations.

$ swaggerhub configure
? SwaggerHub URL: https://api.swaggerhub.com
? API Key: <your-api-key>

Environment variables take precedence over the configuration file created by this command.

Additional configuration for SwaggerHub On-Premise

If your SwaggerHub On-Premise instance uses a self-signed or privately signed SSL certificate, there are additional steps required to make the SwaggerHub CLI trust this certificate.

By default, Node.js rejects self-signed or privately signed SSL certificates because their root CA is not known. You will see an error like this in the CLI output:

FetchError: request to https://... failed, reason: self signed certificate

The solution is to use the NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment variable to specify custom trusted certificates for Node.js.

Start by creating a .pem file containing your custom trusted certificates in the PEM format.

  • If the certificate is self-signed (so that it is its own CA), include the certificate itself.
  • If the certificate is signed by a private CA, include the CA root and any intermediate certificates, in any order. Blank lines are allowed, but optional, between individual certificates.
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
CA root certificate
-----END CERTIFICATE-----

-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
Intermediate certificate 1
-----END CERTIFICATE-----

-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
Intermediate certificate 2
-----END CERTIFICATE-----

Specify the path to this PEM file in the NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment variable.

macOS/*nix/bash examples:

export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=~/Work/extra-ca-certs.pem   # '~' means the home folder of the logged-in user

export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=$HOME/.ssh/extra-ca-certs.pem

export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=/Users/username/Work/extra-ca-certs.pem

Windows examples:

:: Both forward and backslashes are OK
set NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=C:\Work\extra-ca-certs.pem
set NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=C:/Work/extra-ca-certs.pem

:: You can also define the path itself using environment variables
set NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS=%USERPROFILE%\extra-ca-certs.pem

Usage

$ swaggerhub COMMAND
running command...
$ swaggerhub (-v|--version|version)
swaggerhub/0.1.2 darwin-x64 node-v12.13.0
$ swaggerhub --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ swaggerhub COMMAND
...

Commands

swaggerhub api:create

creates a new API / API version from a YAML/JSON file

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:create OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]  API to create in SwaggerHub

OPTIONS
  -f, --file=file                (required) file location of API to create
  -h, --help                     show CLI help
  --published=publish|unpublish  [default: unpublish] sets the lifecycle setting of the API version
  --setdefault                   sets API version to be the default
  --visibility=public|private    [default: private] visibility of API in SwaggerHub

DESCRIPTION
  The API version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument.
  An error will occur if the API version already exists.

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub api:create organization/api/1.0.0 --file api.yaml --visibility public
  swaggerhub api:create organization/api --file api.yaml
  swaggerhub api:create organization/api/1.0.0 --published=publish --file api.json
  swaggerhub api:create organization/api/1.0.0 --setdefault --file api.json
  swaggerhub api:create organization/api/1.0.0 --published=publish --setdefault --file api.json

swaggerhub api:delete

delete an API or API version

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:delete OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]  API to delete in SwaggerHub

OPTIONS
  -f, --force  delete API without prompting for confirmation
  -h, --help   show CLI help

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub api:delete organization/api/1.0.0
  swaggerhub api:delete organization/api
  swaggerhub api:delete organization/api --force

swaggerhub api:get

fetches an API definition

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:get OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]  SwaggerHub API to fetch

OPTIONS
  -h, --help      show CLI help
  -j, --json      returns the API in JSON format.
  -r, --resolved  gets the resolved API definition (supported in v1.25+).

DESCRIPTION
  When VERSION is not included in the argument, the default version will be returned.
  Returns the API in YAML format by default.

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub api:get organization/api
  swaggerhub api:get organization/api/1.0.0 --json

swaggerhub api:publish

publish an API version

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:publish OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION  API identifier

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub api:publish organization/api/1.0.0

swaggerhub api:setdefault

set the default version of an API

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:setdefault OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION  API identifier

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub api:setdefault organization/api/2.0.0

swaggerhub api:unpublish

unpublish an API version

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:unpublish OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION  API identifier

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub api:unpublish organization/api/1.0.0

swaggerhub api:update

update an API

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:update OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]  API to update in SwaggerHub

OPTIONS
  -f, --file=file                file location of API to update
  -h, --help                     show CLI help
  --published=publish|unpublish  sets the lifecycle setting of the API version
  --setdefault                   sets API version to be the default
  --visibility=public|private    visibility of API in SwaggerHub

DESCRIPTION
  The API version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument.
  When no file is specified then the default API version will be updated.
  The API visibility can be changed by using visibility flag.

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub api:update organization/api --file api.yaml
  swaggerhub api:update organization/api/1.0.0 --file api.json
  swaggerhub api:update organization/api/1.0.0 --published=publish --file api.json
  swaggerhub api:update organization/api/1.0.0 --setdefault --file api.json
  swaggerhub api:update organization/api/1.0.0 --published=unpublish --setdefault --file api.json
  swaggerhub api:update organization/api/1.0.0 --visibility=private

swaggerhub api:validate

get validation result for an API version

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub api:validate OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]  API Identifier

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

DESCRIPTION
  When VERSION is not included in the argument, the default version will be validated.
  An error will occur if the API version does not exist.

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub api:validate organization/api/1.0.0
  swaggerhub api:validate organization/api

swaggerhub configure

configure application settings

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub configure

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

DESCRIPTION
  Enter the SwaggerHub URL - default is https://api.swaggerhub.com
  Customers with on-premise installations need to point this to their on-premise API, which is 
  http(s)://{swaggerhub-host}/v1
  Enter the API Key - this can be retrieved from https://app.swaggerhub.com/settings/apiKey
  You can set these as environment variables: SWAGGERHUB_URL, SWAGGERHUB_API_KEY. These take priority over config 
  settings.

swaggerhub domain:create

creates a new domain / domain version from a YAML/JSON file

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub domain:create OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]  Domain to create in SwaggerHub

OPTIONS
  -f, --file=file                (required) file location of domain to create
  -h, --help                     show CLI help
  --published=publish|unpublish  [default: unpublish] sets the lifecycle setting of the domain version
  --setdefault                   sets domain version to be the default
  --visibility=public|private    [default: private] visibility of domain in SwaggerHub

DESCRIPTION
  The domain version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument.
  An error will occur if the domain version already exists.

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub domain:create organization/domain/1.0.0 --file domain.yaml --visibility public
  swaggerhub domain:create organization/domain --file domain.yaml
  swaggerhub domain:create organization/domain/1.0.0 --publish --file domain.json
  swaggerhub domain:create organization/domain/1.0.0 --setdefault --file domain.json
  swaggerhub domain:create organization/domain/1.0.0 --publish --setdefault --file domain.json

swaggerhub domain:delete

delete a domain or domain version

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub domain:delete OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]  Domain to delete in SwaggerHub

OPTIONS
  -f, --force  delete domain without prompting for confirmation
  -h, --help   show CLI help

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub domain:delete organization/domain/1.0.0
  swaggerhub domain:delete organization/domain
  swaggerhub domain:delete organization/domain --force

swaggerhub domain:get

fetches a domain definition

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub domain:get OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]  SwaggerHub domain to fetch

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help
  -j, --json  returns the domain in JSON format.

DESCRIPTION
  When VERSION is not included in the argument, the default version will be returned.
  Returns the domain in YAML format by default.

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub domain:get organization/domain
  swaggerhub domain:get organization/domain/1.0.0 --json

swaggerhub domain:publish

publish a domain version

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub domain:publish OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/VERSION

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/VERSION  Domain identifier

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub domain:publish organization/domain/1.0.0

swaggerhub domain:setdefault

set the default version of a domain

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub domain:setdefault OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/VERSION

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/VERSION  domain identifier

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub domain:setdefault organization/domain/2.0.0

swaggerhub domain:unpublish

unpublish a domain version

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub domain:unpublish OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/VERSION

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/VERSION  Domain identifier

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub domain:unpublish organization/domain/1.0.0

swaggerhub domain:update

update a domain

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub domain:update OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/DOMAIN_NAME/[VERSION]  domain to update in SwaggerHub

OPTIONS
  -f, --file=file                file location of domain to update
  -h, --help                     show CLI help
  --published=publish|unpublish  sets the lifecycle setting of the domain version
  --setdefault                   sets domain version to be the default
  --visibility=public|private    visibility of domain in SwaggerHub

DESCRIPTION
  The domain version from the file will be used unless the version is specified in the command argument.
  When no file is specified then the default domain version will be updated.
  The domain visibility can be changed by using visibility flag.

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub domain:update organization/domain --file domain.yaml
  swaggerhub domain:update organization/domain/1.0.0 --file domain.json
  swaggerhub domain:update organization/domain/1.0.0 --published=publish --file domain.json
  swaggerhub domain:update organization/domain/1.0.0 --setdefault --file domain.json
  swaggerhub domain:update organization/domain/1.0.0 --published=unpublish --setdefault --file domain.json
  swaggerhub domain:update organization/domain/1.0.0 --visibility=private

swaggerhub help

display help for swaggerhub

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

swaggerhub integration:create

creates a new API integration from a JSON configuration file.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub integration:create OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]  API where integration will be added

OPTIONS
  -f, --file=file  (required) location of integration configuration file
  -h, --help       show CLI help

DESCRIPTION
  See the documentation for configuration files: 
  https://github.com/SmartBear/swaggerhub-cli/tree/master/examples/integrations
  When VERSION is not included in the argument, the integration will be added to be default API version.

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub integration:create organization/api/1.0.0 --file config.json

swaggerhub integration:delete

deletes the integration from the given API.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub integration:delete OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID  Integration to delete

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub integration:delete organization/api/1.0.0/503c2db6-448a-4678-a310-f465429e9704

swaggerhub integration:execute

executes an integration for the given API.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub integration:execute OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID  Integration to execute for given API

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub integration:execute organization/api/1.0.0/503c2db6-448a-4678-a310-f465429e9704

swaggerhub integration:get

retieves an integration for the given API.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub integration:get OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID  Integration to fetch for given API

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub integration:get organization/api/1.0.0/503c2db6-448a-4678-a310-f465429e9704

swaggerhub integration:list

list integrations on an API.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub integration:list OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/[VERSION]  API to list integrations on

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub integration:list organization/api/1.0.0

swaggerhub integration:update

update the configuration of an API integration.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub integration:update OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/API_NAME/VERSION/INTEGRATION_ID  Integration to update on the given API

OPTIONS
  -f, --file=file  (required) location of integration configuration file
  -h, --help       show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub integration:update organization/api/1.0.0/503c2db6-448a-4678-abcd-0123456789abc --file config.json

swaggerhub plugins

List installed plugins.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub plugins

OPTIONS
  --core  Show core plugins.

EXAMPLE
  $ swaggerhub plugins

swaggerhub plugins:inspect

Displays installation properties of a plugin.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub plugins:inspect PLUGIN...

ARGUMENTS
  PLUGIN  [default: .] Plugin to inspect.

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     Show CLI help.
  -v, --verbose

EXAMPLE
  $ swaggerhub plugins:inspect myplugin

swaggerhub plugins:install

Installs a plugin into the CLI.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub plugins:install PLUGIN...

ARGUMENTS
  PLUGIN  Plugin to install.

OPTIONS
  -f, --force    Run yarn install with force flag.
  -h, --help     Show CLI help.
  -v, --verbose

DESCRIPTION
  Can be installed from npm or a git url.

  Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin.

  e.g. If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command 
  will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in 
  the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI.

ALIASES
  $ swaggerhub plugins:add

EXAMPLES
  $ swaggerhub plugins:install myplugin 
  $ swaggerhub plugins:install https://github.com/someuser/someplugin
  $ swaggerhub plugins:install someuser/someplugin

Links a plugin into the CLI for development.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub plugins:link PLUGIN

ARGUMENTS
  PATH  [default: .] path to plugin

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     Show CLI help.
  -v, --verbose

DESCRIPTION
  Installation of a linked plugin will override a user-installed or core plugin.

  e.g. If you have a user-installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello'
   command will override the user-installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work.

EXAMPLE
  $ swaggerhub plugins:link myplugin

swaggerhub plugins:uninstall

Removes a plugin from the CLI.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...

ARGUMENTS
  PLUGIN  plugin to uninstall

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     Show CLI help.
  -v, --verbose

ALIASES
  $ swaggerhub plugins:unlink
  $ swaggerhub plugins:remove

swaggerhub plugins:update

Update installed plugins.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub plugins:update

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     Show CLI help.
  -v, --verbose

swaggerhub project:api:add

Adds an API to an existing project.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:api:add OWNER/PROJECT_NAME API

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  The project to add the API to
  API                 The name of the API to add

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub project:api:add organization/project_name my_api

swaggerhub project:api:remove

Removes an API from a project in SwaggerHub.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:api:remove OWNER/PROJECT_NAME API

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  The project remove the API from
  API                 The API to remove

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub project:api:remove organization/project_name my_api

swaggerhub project:create

Creates a new project in SwaggerHub.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:create OWNER/PROJECT_NAME

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  The new project to create

OPTIONS
  -a, --apis=apis            Comma separated list of api names to include in project
  -d, --domains=domains      Comma separated list of domain names to include in project
  -h, --help                 show CLI help
  --description=description  Description of project

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub project:create organization/new_project_name --description "project description"
  swaggerhub project:create organization/new_project_name -a "testapi1,testapi2"
  swaggerhub project:create organization/new_project_name --apis "testapi1,testapi2"
  swaggerhub project:create organization/new_project_name -d "testdomain3,testdomain4"
  swaggerhub project:create organization/new_project_name --domains "testdomain3,testdomain4"
  swaggerhub project:create organization/new_project_name -a "testapi1" -d "testdomain3" --description "description"

swaggerhub project:delete

Deletes a project from SwaggerHub.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:delete OWNER/PROJECT_NAME

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  Project to delete

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub project:delete organization/project_name

swaggerhub project:domain:add

Adds a domain to an existing project.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:domain:add OWNER/PROJECT_NAME DOMAIN

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  The project to add the domain to
  DOMAIN              The name of the domain to add

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub project:domain:add organization/project_name my_domain

swaggerhub project:domain:remove

Removes a domain from a project in SwaggerHub.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:domain:remove OWNER/PROJECT_NAME DOMAIN

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  The project remove the domain from
  DOMAIN              The domain to remove

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub project:domain:remove organization/project_name my_domain

swaggerhub project:get

Retrieves the details for a project.

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:get OWNER/PROJECT_NAME

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  Project to retrieve the details for

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub project:get organization/project_name

swaggerhub project:list

list projects

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:list [OWNER]

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER  Organization to list projects for

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLES
  swaggerhub project:list
  swaggerhub project:list organization

swaggerhub project:member:list

list members of a project

USAGE
  $ swaggerhub project:member:list OWNER/PROJECT_NAME

ARGUMENTS
  OWNER/PROJECT_NAME  Project to list members of

OPTIONS
  -h, --help  show CLI help

EXAMPLE
  swaggerhub project:member:list organisation/project_name

Plugins

The SwaggerHub CLI supports plugins via the oclif plugin infrastructure.

To install a plugin

$ swaggerhub plugins:install <github-url>

To list other options related to plugins

$ swaggerhub plugins --help

An example plugin used for fetching popular JSON Schema files, can be found here: https://github.com/ponelat/swaggerhub-cli-plugin-schema

Example usage

$ swaggerhub plugins:install https://github.com/ponelat/swaggerhub-cli-plugin-schema
$ swaggerhub schema:list
  angular-cli-json
  ansible
  apple-app-site-association
  appsscript-json
  #...
$ swaggerhub schema:get ansible
  {
    "description": "Auto-Generated JSON Schema for Ansible-stable 2.9 (https://github.com/shaded-enmity/ansible-schema-generator)",
    "title": "Ansible 2.9",
    "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#",
    "type": "array",
  # ...

Contributing

The SwaggerHub CLI is currently in an active development phase—we will not be accepting Pull Requests at this time. If you’ve found any bugs or typos, or have a feature requests or general feedback you’d like to share, please open an issue and let us know.

