Converter for swagger 2.0 JSON to Postman Collection v2 Exports the following functions:

validate(JSON-or-string): Formats like RAML/cURL don't have a JSON representation. For others, JSON is preferred. The result should be an object: {result: true/false, reason: 'string'} . Reason must be populated if the result is false. This function will be used by the app to determine whether or not this converter can be used for the given input.

convert(JSON-or-string): Converts the input to a collection object. Conversion result should be an object: {result: true/false, reason: '', output:[{type: 'collection', data: <object>}] Reason must be populated if the result is false. Collection must be populated if result is true.

Conversion Schema

Postman Swagger2 options examples collectionName info.title - - description info.description - - folderName paths.path - - requestName method.summary || method.operationId || request.url.raw(in postman) default('operationId') -( requestName ) enum[['operationId','summary','url'] - request.method path.method ( all possible http methods ) - - request.headers params ( in = header ) - here request.body params ( in = body or formBody ) default(true)-( schemaFaker )use json-schema-faker for body conversion here request.url.raw scheme(http or https) + '://' + host + basePath - - request.url.params params ( in = query ) - here request.url.variables params ( in = path ) - here Content-Type header consumes default(true) - add consumes to header - Accept header produces default(true) - add produces to header - apikey in (query or header) securityDefinitions( type = apiKey ) - -

Header/Query/Path param conversion example

swagger postman name: api-key

description: session token

in: header

type: integer

default: defaultValue {

"key": "api-key",

"value": defaultValue,

"description": "session token"

}

Body param conversion example

If in = body

swagger postman name: role-id

description: role identifier number

in: body

schema: \<schemaObject> "body": {

"mode": "raw",

"raw": json-schema-faker(\<schemaObject>)

}

If in = formData and consumes = application/x-www-form-urlencoded

swagger postman name: role-id

description: role identifier number

in: formData

default: defaultValue "body": {

"mode": "urlencoded",

"urlencoded": [{

"key": "role-id",

"value": defaultValue,

"type": "text",

}]

}