Converter for swagger 2.0 JSON to Postman Collection v2 Exports the following functions:
validate(JSON-or-string): Formats like RAML/cURL don't have a JSON representation. For others, JSON is preferred. The result should be an object:
{result: true/false, reason: 'string'}. Reason must be populated if the result is false. This function will be used by the app to determine whether or not this converter can be used for the given input.
convert(JSON-or-string): Converts the input to a collection object. Conversion result should be an object:
{result: true/false, reason: '', output:[{type: 'collection', data: <object>}] Reason must be populated if the result is false. Collection must be populated if result is true.
|Postman
|Swagger2
|options
|examples
|collectionName
|info.title
|-
|-
|description
|info.description
|-
|-
|folderName
|paths.path
|-
|-
|requestName
|method.summary || method.operationId || request.url.raw(in postman)
|default('operationId') -(
requestName) enum[['operationId','summary','url']
|-
|request.method
|path.method (
all possible http methods)
|-
|-
|request.headers
|params (
in = header )
|-
|here
|request.body
|params (
in = body or formBody)
|default(true)-(
schemaFaker)use json-schema-faker for body conversion
|here
|request.url.raw
|scheme(http or https) + '://' + host + basePath
|-
|-
|request.url.params
|params (
in = query)
|-
|here
|request.url.variables
|params (
in = path)
|-
|here
|Content-Type header
|consumes
|default(true) - add consumes to header
|-
|Accept header
|produces
|default(true) - add produces to header
|-
|apikey in (query or header)
|securityDefinitions(
type = apiKey)
|-
|-
|swagger
|postman
|name: api-key
description: session token
in: header
type: integer
default: defaultValue
|{
"key": "api-key",
"value": defaultValue,
"description": "session token"
}
in = body
|swagger
|postman
|name: role-id
description: role identifier number
in: body
schema: \<schemaObject>
|"body": {
"mode": "raw",
"raw": json-schema-faker(\<schemaObject>)
}
in = formData and
consumes = application/x-www-form-urlencoded
|swagger
|postman
|name: role-id
description: role identifier number
in: formData
default: defaultValue
|"body": {
"mode": "urlencoded",
"urlencoded": [{
"key": "role-id",
"value": defaultValue,
"type": "text",
}]
}
All parmas with above condition are added to urlencoded array.
If
in = formDataand
consumes = multipart/form-data
swagger postman name: role-id
description: role identifier number
in: formData
default: defaultValue
"body": {
"mode": "formdata",
"formdata": [{
"key": "role-id",
"value": defaultValue,
"type": "text",
}]
}
All parmas with above condition are added to formdata array.