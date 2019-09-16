Converter for swagger 2.0 JSON to Postman Collection v1
run
$ npm install to install the dependencies
run
$ npm test to see the converter in action
convert.js provides a jsFace class - Swagger2Postman. Check test/converter.spec.js for basic usage.
Initialise class:
var swaggerConverter = new Swagger2Postman();
Optionally, set a logger:
swaggerConverter.setLogger(console.log);
Convert your Swagger 2.0 JSON:
var convertResult = swaggerConverter.convert(swaggerJson);
Check the result:
convertResult.status === "failed"
for unsuccessful conversions. Check convertResult.message
convertResult.status === "passed"
for successful conversions. Check convertResult.collection for the Postman collection JSON
Optional Configuration Parameters: The constructor can also take in a map of configuration options
var options = {
includeQueryParams: false
};
var swaggerConverter = new Swagger2Postman(options);
valid options are: includeQueryParams - (default true) Include query string parameters in the request url.