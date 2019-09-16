openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

swagger2-to-postman

by postmanlabs
1.1.9 (see all)

Converter for swagger 2.0 JSON to Postman Collection

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

950

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Swagger 2 to Postman converter

Converter for swagger 2.0 JSON to Postman Collection v1

Install dependencies

run $ npm install to install the dependencies

Run NPM test

run $ npm test to see the converter in action

Want to convert your own files?

convert.js provides a jsFace class - Swagger2Postman. Check test/converter.spec.js for basic usage.

Initialise class:

var swaggerConverter = new Swagger2Postman();

Optionally, set a logger:

swaggerConverter.setLogger(console.log);

Convert your Swagger 2.0 JSON:

var convertResult = swaggerConverter.convert(swaggerJson);

Check the result:

convertResult.status === "failed"

for unsuccessful conversions. Check convertResult.message

convertResult.status === "passed"

for successful conversions. Check convertResult.collection for the Postman collection JSON

Optional Configuration Parameters: The constructor can also take in a map of configuration options

var options = {
  includeQueryParams: false
};

var swaggerConverter = new Swagger2Postman(options);

valid options are: includeQueryParams - (default true) Include query string parameters in the request url.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial