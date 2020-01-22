A simple interface for converting Swagger v2 JSON Specs to a Postman Collection, with samples of Swagger request models added as JSON request bodies.

Based on the swagger2-to-postman NPM package and Swagger UI JSON example request generator.

Features:

Import Swagger Spec direct from URL, JSON file, raw JSON string and JavaScript object

Export Postman Collection to JavaScript object, raw JSON, JSON file or via a HTTP POST

Export Postman Environment with all URL parameters and other variables - can be exported to JavaScript object, raw JSON, JSON file or via a HTTP POST

Base URLs for endpoints are made generic with Postman environment placeholders for scheme (HTTP/HTTPS), host (some.website.com) and port (8080) -> http://some.website.com/api/do/stuff becomes {{scheme}}://{{host}}:{{port}}/api/do/stuff

Base URL parameters are included in any generated postman envrionment file

NPM Package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/swagger2-postman-generator GitHub: https://github.com/djfdyuruiry/swagger2-postman-generator

This package is part of a collection of three Swagger v2 converters I have created:

Install

npm install swagger2-postman-generator

Usage

This NPM module returns a single object which is used to access a chain of different import and generate functions. Import the module like so:

var Swagger2Postman = require ( "swagger2-postman-generator" ); Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger()

Importing Swagger

This can then be followed by an import function

Import Swagger URL

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromUrl( "http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json" )

Import Swagger JSON File

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" )

Import Swagger JSON String

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromJson( '{"swagger":"2.0",...' )

Import Swagger JavaScript Object

var swaggerSpec = getSwaggerSpecFromSomewhere(); Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromSpec(swaggerSpec)

Exporting Postman

Once you have imported a Swagger spec, you have several options for generating the Postman collection output.

Export to Postman JSON

var collectionJson = Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromUrl( "http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json" ) .toPostmanCollectionJson()

Export to Postman JSON File

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" ) .toPostmanCollectionFile( "postman_collection.json" )

Export to Postman JavaScript object

var collection = Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromJson( '{"swagger":"2.0",...' ) .toPostmanCollection()

Export Postman via HTTP POST

var swaggerSpec = getSwaggerSpecFromSomewhere(); Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromSpec(swaggerSpec) .toPostmanCollectionPost( "https://some.web.service/api/postman/collections" )

Export Postman Environment

You can export a auto-generated Postman Environment JSON that contains the host, port, scheme and all the distinct parameters found in the Swagger spec.

var swagger2Postman = Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromJson( '{"swagger":"2.0",...' ) var options = getOptionsFromSomewhere(); var env = swagger2Postman .toPostmanEnvironment(options) var json = swagger2Postman .toPostmanEnvironmentJson(options) swagger2Postman .toPostmanEnvironmentFile( "env.json" , options) swagger2Postman .toPostmanEnvironmentPost( "https://some.web.service/api/postman/environments" , options)

Options

You can pass an options object to the from and to functions as the last parameter. No specific options are supported yet for from functions.

Note when dealing with a Postman request body, URL or headers you can use the environment variable syntax to add placeholders; e.g. token: {{tokenVariable}}

from and to options

debug : set this flag to true to turn on console logging of library calls, for debugging purposes only

to function options

requestPreProcessor : function that receives the postman request and swagger spec, called before request URL and body are processed

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" ) .toPostmanCollection({ requestPreProcessor : ( postmanRequest, swaggerSpec ) => { } })

Postman request objects look like this:

{ "name" : "OAuth1.0 Verify Signature" , "dataMode" : "params" , "data" : [ { "key" : "code" , "value" : "xWnkliVQJURqB2x1" , "type" : "text" , "enabled" : true } ], "rawModeData" : "{\"some\":\"json\"}" , "descriptionFormat" : null , "description" : "OAuth1.0a is a specification that defines...." , "headers" : "Authorization: OAuth

" , "method" : "GET" , "pathVariables" : {}, "url" : "https://echo.getpostman.com/oauth1" , "preRequestScript" : "" , "tests" : "responseCode.code === 200" , "currentHelper" : "normal" , "helperAttributes" : {} }

In the request rawModeData is the request body as a string, and data is form data. A full schema for Postman v1 collections can be found here

globalHeaders : array of literal HTTP headers to add to all requests (useful for authentication headers etc.) e.g. Authorization: Basic {{base64Credentials}}

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" ) .toPostmanCollection({ globalHeaders : [ "DNT: 0" , "Authorization: Basic {{usernamePasswordBase64}}" ] })

requestPostProcessor : function that receives the postman request and swagger spec, called after request URL and body are processed

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" ) .toPostmanCollection({ requestPostProcessor : ( postmanRequest, swaggerSpec ) => { if (postmanRequest.url.includes( "/some/special/route" )) { postmanRequest.data.push({ "key" : "someFormField" , "value" : "someFormValue" , "type" : "text" , "enabled" : true }); postmanRequest.headers += "Cache-Control: no-cache

" ; } } })

postJsonBuilder : a function that receives the postman collection as JSON and returns a custom JSON string to use as the POST body (only for toPostmanCollectionPost and toPostmanEnvironmentPost )

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" ) .toPostmanCollectionPost( "https://some.web.service/api/postman/collections" , { postJsonBuilder : ( postmanCollectionJson ) => { return postmanCollectionJson; } })

prettyPrint : boolean which when set to true will pretty print Postman JSON output (does not apply to toPostmanCollection )

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" ) .toPostmanCollection({ prettyPrint : true })

Options for Postman Environments

These options only apply when calling toPostmanEnvironment[Json|File|Post] functions.

environment.name : the name of the Environment shown in Postman UI

Swagger2Postman .convertSwagger() .fromFile( "swagger.json" ) .toPostmanEnvironment({ environment : { name = "Environment Name" } })

environment.customVariables : list of custom variables to add to Environment