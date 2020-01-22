openbase logo
swagger2-postman-generator

A simple interface for converting Swagger v2 JSON Specs to a Postman Collection, with samples of Swagger request models added as JSON request bodies.

Based on the swagger2-to-postman NPM package and Swagger UI JSON example request generator.

Features:

  • Import Swagger Spec direct from URL, JSON file, raw JSON string and JavaScript object

  • Export Postman Collection to JavaScript object, raw JSON, JSON file or via a HTTP POST

  • Export Postman Environment with all URL parameters and other variables - can be exported to JavaScript object, raw JSON, JSON file or via a HTTP POST

  • Base URLs for endpoints are made generic with Postman environment placeholders for scheme (HTTP/HTTPS), host (some.website.com) and port (8080) -> http://some.website.com/api/do/stuff becomes {{scheme}}://{{host}}:{{port}}/api/do/stuff

Base URL parameters are included in any generated postman envrionment file

NPM Package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/swagger2-postman-generator GitHub: https://github.com/djfdyuruiry/swagger2-postman-generator

This package is part of a collection of three Swagger v2 converters I have created:

Install

npm install swagger2-postman-generator

Usage

This NPM module returns a single object which is used to access a chain of different import and generate functions. Import the module like so:

var Swagger2Postman = require("swagger2-postman-generator");

Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    // do more stuff...

Importing Swagger

This can then be followed by an import function

Import Swagger URL

Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromUrl("http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json")

Import Swagger JSON File

Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")

Import Swagger JSON String

Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromJson('{"swagger":"2.0",...')

Import Swagger JavaScript Object

var swaggerSpec = getSwaggerSpecFromSomewhere(); // example

Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromSpec(swaggerSpec)

Exporting Postman

Once you have imported a Swagger spec, you have several options for generating the Postman collection output.

Export to Postman JSON

var collectionJson = Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromUrl("http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json")
    .toPostmanCollectionJson()

Export to Postman JSON File

Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanCollectionFile("postman_collection.json")

Export to Postman JavaScript object

var collection = Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromJson('{"swagger":"2.0",...')
    .toPostmanCollection()

Export Postman via HTTP POST

var swaggerSpec = getSwaggerSpecFromSomewhere(); // example

Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromSpec(swaggerSpec)
    .toPostmanCollectionPost("https://some.web.service/api/postman/collections")

Export Postman Environment

You can export a auto-generated Postman Environment JSON that contains the host, port, scheme and all the distinct parameters found in the Swagger spec.

var swagger2Postman = Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromJson('{"swagger":"2.0",...')
    
var options = getOptionsFromSomewhere(); // options for postman collection and environment

var env = swagger2Postman
    .toPostmanEnvironment(options)

var json = swagger2Postman
    .toPostmanEnvironmentJson(options)

swagger2Postman
    .toPostmanEnvironmentFile("env.json", options)

swagger2Postman
    .toPostmanEnvironmentPost("https://some.web.service/api/postman/environments", options)

Options

You can pass an options object to the from and to functions as the last parameter. No specific options are supported yet for from functions.

Note when dealing with a Postman request body, URL or headers you can use the environment variable syntax to add placeholders; e.g. token: {{tokenVariable}}

from and to options

  • debug: set this flag to true to turn on console logging of library calls, for debugging purposes only

to function options

  • requestPreProcessor: function that receives the postman request and swagger spec, called before request URL and body are processed
Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanCollection({
        requestPreProcessor: (postmanRequest, swaggerSpec) => {
            // postmanRequest - request object from postman collection
            // swaggerSpec - Swagger spec object used to generate postman collection
        }
    })

Postman request objects look like this:

{
            "name": "OAuth1.0 Verify Signature",
            "dataMode": "params",
            "data": [
                {
                    "key": "code",
                    "value": "xWnkliVQJURqB2x1",
                    "type": "text",
                    "enabled": true
                }
            ],
            "rawModeData": "{\"some\":\"json\"}",
            "descriptionFormat": null,
            "description": "OAuth1.0a is a specification that defines....",
            "headers": "Authorization: OAuth\n",
            "method": "GET",
            "pathVariables": {},
            "url": "https://echo.getpostman.com/oauth1",
            "preRequestScript": "",
            "tests": "responseCode.code === 200",
            "currentHelper": "normal",
            "helperAttributes": {}
        }

In the request rawModeData is the request body as a string, and data is form data. A full schema for Postman v1 collections can be found here

  • globalHeaders: array of literal HTTP headers to add to all requests (useful for authentication headers etc.) e.g. Authorization: Basic {{base64Credentials}}
Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanCollection({
        globalHeaders: [
            "DNT: 0",
            "Authorization: Basic {{usernamePasswordBase64}}" // you can use postman variables here
        ]
    })
  • requestPostProcessor: function that receives the postman request and swagger spec, called after request URL and body are processed
Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanCollection({
        requestPostProcessor: (postmanRequest, swaggerSpec) => {
            // postmanRequest - request object from postman collection
            // swaggerSpec - Swagger spec object used to generate postman collection

            if (postmanRequest.url.includes("/some/special/route")) {
                // add extra form data and a custom header to a special route (e.g. login)
                postmanRequest.data.push({
                    "key": "someFormField",
                    "value": "someFormValue",
                    "type": "text",
                    "enabled": true
                });

                postmanRequest.headers += "Cache-Control: no-cache\n";
            }
        }
    })
  • postJsonBuilder: a function that receives the postman collection as JSON and returns a custom JSON string to use as the POST body (only for toPostmanCollectionPost and toPostmanEnvironmentPost)
Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanCollectionPost("https://some.web.service/api/postman/collections", {
        postJsonBuilder: (postmanCollectionJson) => {
            // postmanCollectionJson - the postman collection as JSON

            // do some things here...

            return postmanCollectionJson;
        }
    })
  • prettyPrint: boolean which when set to true will pretty print Postman JSON output (does not apply to toPostmanCollection)
Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanCollection({
        prettyPrint: true
    })

Options for Postman Environments

These options only apply when calling toPostmanEnvironment[Json|File|Post] functions.

  • environment.name: the name of the Environment shown in Postman UI
Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanEnvironment({
        environment: {
            name = "Environment Name"
        }
    })
  • environment.customVariables: list of custom variables to add to Environment
Swagger2Postman
    .convertSwagger()
    .fromFile("swagger.json")
    .toPostmanEnvironment({
        environment: {
            customVariables = [{ // list of custom variables to add
                name = "accessCode",
                value = "9283928", // optional, default is blank string
                enabled = true, // optional, default is true (shows as check box in Postman UI)
                type = "text" // optional, default is text
            }]
        }
    })

