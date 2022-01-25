Koa 2 async-style middleware for loading, parsing and validating requests via swagger2, and serving UI via swagger-ui.

router(document) => koa2-style Router

validate(document) => koa2 middleware

ui(document) => koa2 middleware

Installation

npm install swagger2-koa --save

Usage

router(document) => koa2-style Router

This is the easiest way to use swagger2-koa; it creates a standalone koa server, adds the validate middleware, and returns a Router object that allows you to add your route implementations.

import * as swagger from 'swagger2' ; import {ui, router as swaggerRouter, Router} from 'swagger2-koa' ; ... const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync( './swagger.yml' ); const router: Router = swaggerRouter( document ); router.get( '/ping' , async (context) => { context.status = 200 ; context.body = { serverTime: new Date ().toISOString() }; }); ... router.app() .use(ui( document )) .listen( 3000 );

Note: in addition to validate (described below), router adds the following middleware to its koa server:

@koa/cors

@koa/router

koa-bodyparser

If you already have a Koa server, this middleware adds basic loading and validation of HTTP requests and responses against swagger 2.0 document:

import * as swagger from 'swagger2' ; import { validate } from 'swagger2-koa' ; const app = new Koa(); const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync( './swagger.yml' ); if (!swagger.validateDocument( document )) { throw Error ( `./swagger.yml does not conform to the Swagger 2.0 schema` ); } app.use(body()); app.use(validate( document ));

The validate middleware behaves as follows:

expects context.body to contain request body in object form (e.g. via use of koa-body)

if the request is for a path not defined in swagger document, an HTTP 404 is returned to the client (subsequent middleware is never processed).

if the request body does not validate, an HTTP 400 is returned to the client (subsequent middleware is never processed)

if the response body does not validate, an HTTP 500 is returned to the client

For either request (HTTP 400) or response (HTTP 500) errors, details of the schema validation error are passed back in the body. e.g.:

{ "code" : "SWAGGER_RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILED" , "errors" : [{ "actual" : { "badTime" : "mock" }, "expected" : { "schema" : { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "time" ], "properties" : { "time" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "date-time" }}} }, "where" : "response" }] }

ui(document, pathRoot = "/", skipPaths = []) => koa2 middleware

You can also serve a swagger-ui for your API from a given path root (pathRoot defaults to "/"):

import * as swagger from 'swagger2' ; import { ui } from 'swagger2-koa' ; const app = new Koa(); const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync( './swagger.yml' ); app.use(ui( document ));

app.use(ui(document, "/swagger")) adds routes /swagger/api-docs and /swagger.

By using the skipPaths parameter, it is possible to create routes such as:

with:

app.use(ui( document , "/api" , [ '/api/v1' ]));

Debugging

This library uses debug , which can be activated using the DEBUG environment variable:

export DEBUG=swagger2-koa:*

Limitations

only supports Koa 2-style async/await middleware interface

requires node version 14 and above

License

MIT