Koa 2 async-style middleware for loading, parsing and validating requests via swagger2, and serving UI via swagger-ui.
$ npm install swagger2-koa --save
router(document) => koa2-style Router
This is the easiest way to use swagger2-koa; it creates a standalone koa server, adds the
validate middleware, and returns a
Router object that allows you to add your route implementations.
import * as swagger from 'swagger2';
import {ui, router as swaggerRouter, Router} from 'swagger2-koa';
...
const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync('./swagger.yml');
const router: Router = swaggerRouter(document);
router.get('/ping', async (context) => {
context.status = 200;
context.body = {
serverTime: new Date().toISOString()
};
});
...
router.app() // get the koa 2 server
.use(ui(document)) // only needed if you want to publish a swagger-ui for the API
.listen(3000); // start handling requests on port 3000
Note: in addition to
validate (described below),
router adds the following middleware to its koa server:
@koa/cors
@koa/router
koa-bodyparser
validate(document) => koa2 middleware
If you already have a Koa server, this middleware adds basic loading and validation of HTTP requests and responses against swagger 2.0 document:
import * as swagger from 'swagger2';
import { validate } from 'swagger2-koa';
const app = new Koa();
// load YAML swagger file
const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync('./swagger.yml');
// validate document
if (!swagger.validateDocument(document)) {
throw Error(`./swagger.yml does not conform to the Swagger 2.0 schema`);
}
app.use(body());
app.use(validate(document));
The
validate middleware behaves as follows:
For either request (HTTP 400) or response (HTTP 500) errors, details of the schema validation error are passed back in the body. e.g.:
{
"code": "SWAGGER_RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILED",
"errors": [{
"actual": {"badTime": "mock"},
"expected": {
"schema": {"type": "object", "required": ["time"], "properties": {"time": {"type": "string", "format": "date-time"}}}
},
"where": "response"
}]
}
ui(document, pathRoot = "/", skipPaths = []) => koa2 middleware
You can also serve a swagger-ui for your API from a given path root (pathRoot defaults to "/"):
import * as swagger from 'swagger2';
import { ui } from 'swagger2-koa';
const app = new Koa();
const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync('./swagger.yml');
app.use(ui(document));
app.use(ui(document, "/swagger")) adds routes /swagger/api-docs and /swagger.
By using the
skipPaths parameter, it is possible to create routes such as:
with:
app.use(ui(document, "/api", ['/api/v1']));
This library uses
debug, which can be activated using the
DEBUG environment variable:
export DEBUG=swagger2-koa:*
MIT