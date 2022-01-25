openbase logo
swa

swagger2

by Carl Ansley
3.0.0 (see all)

Loading, parsing and validating requests to HTTP services based on Swagger v2.0 documents

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies Known Vulnerabilities

swagger2

Loading, parsing and validating requests to HTTP services based on Swagger v2.0 documents.

Benefits

  • Fast. Pre-compiled regular expressions and code generation used to validate the inputs and outputs of Swagger 2.0 operations at run-time.
  • Typed. swagger2 is implemented in TypeScript 2, including a fully annotated TypeScript definition of the Swagger 2.0 document object. Makes working with Swagger objects more pleasant in the IDE of your choosing (WebStorm, Atom, etc).

Installation

$ npm install swagger2 --save

Usage

Basic loading and validation of swagger 2.0 document:

import * as swagger from 'swagger2';

// load YAML swagger file
const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync('./swagger.yml');

// validate document
if (!swagger.validateDocument(document)) {
  throw Error(`./swagger.yml does not conform to the Swagger 2.0 schema`);
}

You can compile the document for fast validation of operation requests and responses within the framework of your choosing. Koa 2 example:

let app = new Koa();

...
app.use(body());
app.use(createKoaMiddleware(document));
...


function createKoaMiddleware(document: swagger.Document) {

  // construct a validation object, pre-compiling all schema and regex required
  let compiled = swagger.compileDocument(document);

  return async(context, next) => {

    if (!context.path.startsWith(document.basePath)) {
      // not a path that we care about
      await next();
      return;
    }

    let compiledPath = compiled(context.path);
    if (compiledPath === undefined) {
      // if there is no single matching path, return 404 (not found)
      context.status = 404;
      return;
    }

    // check the request matches the swagger schema
    let validationErrors = swagger.validateRequest(compiledPath,
      context.method, context.request.query, context.request.body);
    if (validationErrors === undefined) {
      // operation not defined, return 405 (method not allowed)
      context.status = 405;
      return;
    }

    if (validationErrors.length > 0) {
      context.status = 400;
      context.body = {
        code: 'SWAGGER_REQUEST_VALIDATION_FAILED',
        errors: validationErrors
      };
      return;
    }

    // wait for the operation to execute
    await next();

    // check the response matches the swagger schema
    let error = swagger.validateResponse(compiledPath, context.method, context.status, context.body);
    if (error) {
      error.where = 'response';
      context.status = 500;
      context.body = {
        code: 'SWAGGER_RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILED',
        errors: [error]
      };
    }
  };
}

There is a complete implementation of this example/use-case in the swagger2-koa module, so if you're using Koa 2 it may make sense to use that instead of swagger2 directly.

Limitations

  • currently only supports synchronous loading of full documents (via swagger.loadDocumentSync)
  • does not support validation of file attachments
  • does not support validation of mime-types
  • requires node v6.0 or above

Development

First, grab the source from GitHub.

From within the swagger2 directory, to run tests:

$ npm install
$ npm test

To see code coverage in a web-browser:

$ npm run cover:browser

To clean up:

$ npm run clean

License

MIT

