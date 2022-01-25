swagger2

Loading, parsing and validating requests to HTTP services based on Swagger v2.0 documents.

Benefits

Fast. Pre-compiled regular expressions and code generation used to validate the inputs and outputs of Swagger 2.0 operations at run-time.

Typed. swagger2 is implemented in TypeScript 2, including a fully annotated TypeScript definition of the Swagger 2.0 document object. Makes working with Swagger objects more pleasant in the IDE of your choosing (WebStorm, Atom, etc).

Installation

npm install swagger2 --save

Usage

Basic loading and validation of swagger 2.0 document:

import * as swagger from 'swagger2' ; const document = swagger.loadDocumentSync( './swagger.yml' ); if (!swagger.validateDocument( document )) { throw Error ( `./swagger.yml does not conform to the Swagger 2.0 schema` ); }

You can compile the document for fast validation of operation requests and responses within the framework of your choosing. Koa 2 example:

let app = new Koa(); ... app.use(body()); app.use(createKoaMiddleware( document )); ... function createKoaMiddleware ( document : swagger.Document ) { let compiled = swagger.compileDocument( document ); return async (context, next) => { if (!context.path.startsWith( document .basePath)) { await next(); return ; } let compiledPath = compiled(context.path); if (compiledPath === undefined ) { context.status = 404 ; return ; } let validationErrors = swagger.validateRequest(compiledPath, context.method, context.request.query, context.request.body); if (validationErrors === undefined ) { context.status = 405 ; return ; } if (validationErrors.length > 0 ) { context.status = 400 ; context.body = { code: 'SWAGGER_REQUEST_VALIDATION_FAILED' , errors: validationErrors }; return ; } await next(); let error = swagger.validateResponse(compiledPath, context.method, context.status, context.body); if (error) { error.where = 'response' ; context.status = 500 ; context.body = { code: 'SWAGGER_RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILED' , errors: [error] }; } }; }

There is a complete implementation of this example/use-case in the swagger2-koa module, so if you're using Koa 2 it may make sense to use that instead of swagger2 directly.

Limitations

currently only supports synchronous loading of full documents (via swagger.loadDocumentSync)

does not support validation of file attachments

does not support validation of mime-types

requires node v6.0 or above

Development

First, grab the source from GitHub.

From within the swagger2 directory, to run tests:

npm install npm test

To see code coverage in a web-browser:

npm run cover:browser

To clean up:

npm run clean

License

MIT