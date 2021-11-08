API Elements: JavaScript

API Elements is a uniform interface for dealing with API description formats (API Blueprint, OpenAPI, ...). This repository contains tooling for handling API Elements in JavaScript along with parsers and serializers for API description languages. @apielements/cli provides a command line interface to API Elements which can be used to validate API Description Documents.

API Elements adapters:

Usage

const { Fury } = require ( '@apielements/core' ); const fury = new Fury(); const apiBlueprintParser = require ( '@apielements/apib-parser' ); fury.use(apiBlueprintParser); const openAPI2Parser = require ( '@apielements/openapi2-parser' ); fury.use(openAPI2Parser); const source = ` FORMAT: 1A # My API ## GET /message + Response 200 (text/plain) Hello World! ` ; fury.parse({source}, (error, parseResult) => { console .log(parseResult.api.title); });

See API Reference documentation for the details about the ParseResult object and other elements interface in JavaScript.

API Elements Reference contains information regarding the design of various API Elements.

Development

Using Lerna

Install dependencies of all packages:

npm install --global yarn yarn

NOTE: Please do commit the yarn.lock to the GitHub repo

To list all packages:

npx lerna ls -a -l

To add a new dependency to a package:

npx lerna add --scope= 'package_name' dep@version

To run tests for a single package:

npx lerna exec --scope= 'package_name' -- npm run test

Documentation

The documentation is built using Sphinx, a Python tool. Assuming you have Python 3 and pipenv installed, the following steps can be used to build the site.

cd docs pipenv install --dev

Running the Development Server

You can run a local development server to preview changes using the following: