Swagger UI Watcher detects changes in your local Swagger files and reload Swagger UI in your browser to give you fluid workflow. It is primarily developed to work with multiple Swagger files using \$ref.
|Version
|Swagger Version
|1.0.10
|2
|>=2.0
|3
npm install swagger-ui-watcher -g
For watching the changes in target directory, following command is used
swagger-ui-watcher ./main-swagger-file.json
|Command line argument
|Description
|-p --port
|Default is 8000
|-h --host <Hostname/IP>
|Defaults to 127.0.0.1
|--no-open
|Do not open the view page in the default browser
|-c --config <JSON_file>
|JSON file containing any of the Swagger UI options. Example:
{"withCredentials": true}
|-b --bundle
|Create bundle at the specified location
For creating the bundled file, provide the optional argument
bundle
swagger-ui-watcher ./main-swagger-file.json --bundle=./bundled.json
Click the image to see it in action
DO WHAT YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE
Version 3, January 2012
Copyright (C) 2012 Ryan Thompson
Everyone is permitted to copy and distribute verbatim or modified
copies of this license document, and changing it is allowed as long
as the name is changed.
DO WHAT YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE
TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR COPYING, DISTRIBUTION AND MODIFICATION
0. You just DO WHAT YOU WANT TO.