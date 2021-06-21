openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
suw

swagger-ui-watcher

by Moon
2.1.12 (see all)

Automatically refreshes Swagger UI on Swagger file changes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Swagger UI Watcher

Swagger UI Watcher detects changes in your local Swagger files and reload Swagger UI in your browser to give you fluid workflow. It is primarily developed to work with multiple Swagger files using \$ref.

Why?

  • Using online Swagger Editor is annoying. You have to copy and paste your Swagger files back and forth.
  • Relative and local system \$ref do not work with online Swagger Editor v3
  • Manually creating bundle from multiple Swagger files after each update is impractical and tiresome.
  • Using my editor/ide of choice is awesome.

Installation

VersionSwagger Version
1.0.102
>=2.03
npm install swagger-ui-watcher -g

Usage

For watching the changes in target directory, following command is used

swagger-ui-watcher ./main-swagger-file.json

Additional Options

Command line argumentDescription
-p --port Default is 8000
-h --host <Hostname/IP>Defaults to 127.0.0.1
--no-openDo not open the view page in the default browser
-c --config <JSON_file>JSON file containing any of the Swagger UI options. Example: {"withCredentials": true}
-b --bundle Create bundle at the specified location

For creating the bundled file, provide the optional argument bundle

swagger-ui-watcher ./main-swagger-file.json --bundle=./bundled.json

Click the image to see it in action

Alt text

Do What You Want to Public License

               DO WHAT YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE
                    Version 3, January 2012

 Copyright (C) 2012 Ryan Thompson

 Everyone is permitted to copy and distribute verbatim or modified
 copies of this license document, and changing it is allowed as long
 as the name is changed.

                DO WHAT YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE
   TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR COPYING, DISTRIBUTION AND MODIFICATION

  0. You just DO WHAT YOU WANT TO.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial