sut

swagger-ui-themes

by Mark Ostrander
3.0.1

💥 A collection of css themes to spice up your Swagger docs

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Swagger UI Themes

Version 3.0.0

npm Bower

Swagger Docs are awesome. Why not make them look better!

Getting started

Download the swagger-ui-themes project and place the desired stylesheet into the source of your swagger-ui html. Use the 3.x or 2.x directories depending on what version of Swagger UI you have.

├── 2.x
│   ├── theme-feeling-blue.css
│   ├── theme-flattop.css
│   ├── theme-material.css
│   ├── theme-monokai.css
│   ├── theme-muted.css
│   ├── theme-newspaper.css
│   └── theme-outline.css
└── 3.x
    ├── theme-feeling-blue.css
    ├── theme-flattop.css
    ├── theme-material.css
    ├── theme-monokai.css
    ├── theme-muted.css
    ├── theme-newspaper.css
    └── theme-outline.css

In the <head> of your html, reference the location to your [theme].css

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/swagger-ui-themes/css/theme-flattop.css">

  • For 3.x, make sure to either remove/comment out the link to swagger-ui.css or load the desired theme after to override the default Swagger UI styles.

    If you have issues loading themes with 3.x, try modifying the index.html to load the theme.css absolutely last right before the closing body or html tag.

    • [workaround] 3.x theme loading issue (#25)

  • For 2.x, make sure to either remove/comment out the link to screen.css or load the desired theme after to override the default Swagger UI styles.

Install with bower

$ bower install swagger-ui-themes

Install with npm

$ npm install swagger-ui-themes

3.x Themes

Material

Material Screenshot

Flattop

Flattop Screenshot

Muted

Muted Screenshot

Newspaper

Newspaper Screenshot

Outline

Outline Screenshot

Monokai

Monokai Screenshot

Feeling Blue

Feeling Blue Screenshot

2.x Themes

Material

Material Screenshot

Flattop

Flattop Screenshot

Muted

Muted Screenshot

Newspaper

Newspaper Screenshot

Outline

Outline Screenshot

Monokai

Monokai Screenshot

Feeling Blue

Feeling Blue Screenshot

Community Driven Tools

NameDescription
swagger-ui-themes-extensionsChrome extension to apply swagger-ui themes (https://github.com/AMoreaux/swagger-ui-themes-extension)

Contributing

If you want to add theme ideas or other fixes/changes, feel free to submit an issue.

Requesting new theme

  • Title your new issue Theme request: theme-name (e.g., Theme request: theme-nyan-cat).
  • Include a few use cases for your requested theme. How do you plan on using it?

License

