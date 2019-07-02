Swagger UI Themes

Version 3.0.0

Swagger Docs are awesome. Why not make them look better!

Below is a collection of CSS themes for Swagger UI.

Get started at http://ostranme.github.io/swagger-ui-themes/

Getting started

Download the swagger-ui-themes project and place the desired stylesheet into the source of your swagger-ui html. Use the 3.x or 2.x directories depending on what version of Swagger UI you have.

├── 2 .x │ ├── theme-feeling-blue .css │ ├── theme-flattop .css │ ├── theme-material .css │ ├── theme-monokai .css │ ├── theme-muted .css │ ├── theme-newspaper .css │ └── theme-outline .css └── 3 .x ├── theme-feeling-blue .css ├── theme-flattop .css ├── theme-material .css ├── theme-monokai .css ├── theme-muted .css ├── theme-newspaper .css └── theme-outline .css

In the <head> of your html, reference the location to your [theme].css

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/swagger-ui-themes/css/theme-flattop.css" >

For 3.x , make sure to either remove/comment out the link to swagger-ui.css or load the desired theme after to override the default Swagger UI styles. If you have issues loading themes with 3.x, try modifying the index.html to load the theme.css absolutely last right before the closing body or html tag. [workaround] 3.x theme loading issue (#25)

For 2.x , make sure to either remove/comment out the link to screen.css or load the desired theme after to override the default Swagger UI styles.

Install with bower

bower install swagger-ui-themes

Install with npm

npm install swagger-ui-themes

3.x Themes

Material

Flattop

Muted

Newspaper

Outline

Monokai

Feeling Blue

2.x Themes

Material

Flattop

Muted

Newspaper

Outline

Monokai

Feeling Blue

Name Description swagger-ui-themes-extensions Chrome extension to apply swagger-ui themes (https://github.com/AMoreaux/swagger-ui-themes-extension)

Contributing

If you want to add theme ideas or other fixes/changes, feel free to submit an issue.

Requesting new theme

Title your new issue Theme request: theme-name (e.g., Theme request: theme-nyan-cat).

Include a few use cases for your requested theme. How do you plan on using it?

License