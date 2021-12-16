|Statements
|Branches
|Functions
|Lines
This module allows you to serve auto-generated swagger-ui generated API docs from express, based on a
swagger.json file. The result is living documentation for your API hosted from your API server via a route.
Swagger version is pulled from npm module swagger-ui-dist. Please use a lock file or specify the version of swagger-ui-dist you want to ensure it is consistent across environments.
You may be also interested in:
Install using npm:
$ npm install swagger-ui-express
Express setup
app.js
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument));
or if you are using Express router
const router = require('express').Router();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
router.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve);
router.get('/api-docs', swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument));
Open http://
<app_host>:
<app_port>/api-docs in your browser to view the documentation.
If you want to set up routing based on the swagger document checkout swagger-express-router
If you are using swagger-jsdoc simply pass the swaggerSpec into the setup function:
// Initialize swagger-jsdoc -> returns validated swagger spec in json format
const swaggerSpec = swaggerJSDoc(options);
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerSpec));
By default the Swagger Explorer bar is hidden, to display it pass true as the 'explorer' property of the options to the setup function:
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
var options = {
explorer: true
};
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument, options));
To pass custom options e.g. validatorUrl, to the SwaggerUi client pass an object as the 'swaggerOptions' property of the options to the setup function:
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
var options = {
swaggerOptions: {
validatorUrl: null
}
};
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument, options));
For all the available options, refer to Swagger UI Configuration
To customize the style of the swagger page, you can pass custom CSS as the 'customCss' property of the options to the setup function.
E.g. to hide the swagger header:
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
var options = {
customCss: '.swagger-ui .topbar { display: none }'
};
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument, options));
You can also pass the url to a custom css file, the value must be the public url of the file and can be relative or absolute to the swagger path.
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
var options = {
customCssUrl: '/custom.css'
};
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument, options));
If you would like to have full control over your HTML you can provide your own javascript file, value accepts absolute or relative path. Value must be the public url of the js file.
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
var options = {
customJs: '/custom.js'
};
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument, options));
To load your swagger from a url instead of injecting the document, pass
null as the first parameter, and pass the relative or absolute URL as the 'url' property to 'swaggerOptions' in the setup function.
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
var options = {
swaggerOptions: {
url: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json'
}
}
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(null, options));
To load multiple swagger documents from urls as a dropdown in the explorer bar, pass an array of object with
name and
url to 'urls' property to 'swaggerOptions' in the setup function.
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
var options = {
explorer: true,
swaggerOptions: {
urls: [
{
url: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json',
name: 'Spec1'
},
{
url: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json',
name: 'Spec2'
}
]
}
}
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(null, options));
Make sure 'explorer' option is set to 'true' in your setup options for the dropdown to be visible.
To load your swagger specification yaml file you need to use a module able to convert yaml to json; for instance
yamljs.
npm install --save yamljs
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const YAML = require('yamljs');
const swaggerDocument = YAML.load('./swagger.yaml');
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocument));
To dynamically set the host, or any other content, in the swagger file based on the incoming request object you may pass the json via the req object; to achieve this just do not pass the the swagger json to the setup function and it will look for
swaggerDoc in the
req object.
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
app.use('/api-docs', function(req, res, next){
swaggerDocument.host = req.get('host');
req.swaggerDoc = swaggerDocument;
next();
}, swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup());
To run 2 swagger ui instances with different swagger documents, use the serveFiles function instead of the serve function. The serveFiles function has the same signature as the setup function.
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocumentOne = require('./swagger-one.json');
const swaggerDocumentTwo = require('./swagger-two.json');
var options = {}
app.use('/api-docs-one', swaggerUi.serveFiles(swaggerDocumentOne, options), swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocumentOne));
app.use('/api-docs-two', swaggerUi.serveFiles(swaggerDocumentTwo, options), swaggerUi.setup(swaggerDocumentTwo));
To render a link to the swagger document for downloading within the swagger ui - then serve the swagger doc as an endpoint and use the url option to point to it:
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const swaggerUi = require('swagger-ui-express');
const swaggerDocument = require('./swagger.json');
var options = {
swaggerOptions: {
url: "/api-docs/swagger.json",
},
}
app.get("/api-docs/swagger.json", (req, res) => res.json(swaggerDocument));
app.use('/api-docs', swaggerUi.serveFiles(null, options), swaggerUi.setup(null, options));
npm install
npm test
A simple module which allows you to serve Swagger API documentation pages generated by swagger-ui on Express. Quite a nifty little tool that comes in quite handy during development stages, however, i have rarely used it anywhere outside of my development environments. If you are working with auto-generated Swagger documentation, then you should give this module a try. I think you would really like it's simplicity! :)