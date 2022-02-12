openbase logo
Swagger UI is a collection of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS assets that dynamically generate beautiful documentation from a Swagger-compliant API.

Readme

NPM version Build Status npm audit total GitHub contributors

monthly npm installs total docker pulls monthly packagist installs gzip size

Introduction

Swagger UI allows anyone — be it your development team or your end consumers — to visualize and interact with the API’s resources without having any of the implementation logic in place. It’s automatically generated from your OpenAPI (formerly known as Swagger) Specification, with the visual documentation making it easy for back end implementation and client side consumption.

General

👉🏼 Want to score an easy open-source contribution? Check out our Good first issue label.

🕰️ Looking for the older version of Swagger UI? Refer to the 2.x branch.

This repository publishes three different NPM modules:

  • swagger-ui is a traditional npm module intended for use in single-page applications that are capable of resolving dependencies (via Webpack, Browserify, etc).
  • swagger-ui-dist is a dependency-free module that includes everything you need to serve Swagger UI in a server-side project, or a single-page application that can't resolve npm module dependencies.
  • swagger-ui-react is Swagger UI packaged as a React component for use in React applications.

We strongly suggest that you use swagger-ui instead of swagger-ui-dist if you're building a single-page application, since swagger-ui-dist is significantly larger.

If you are looking for plain ol' HTML/JS/CSS, download the latest release and copy the contents of the /dist folder to your server.

Compatibility

The OpenAPI Specification has undergone 5 revisions since initial creation in 2010. Compatibility between Swagger UI and the OpenAPI Specification is as follows:

Swagger UI VersionRelease DateOpenAPI Spec compatibilityNotes
4.0.02021-11-032.0, 3.0tag v4.0.0
3.18.32018-08-032.0, 3.0tag v3.18.3
3.0.212017-07-262.0tag v3.0.21
2.2.102017-01-041.1, 1.2, 2.0tag v2.2.10
2.1.52016-07-201.1, 1.2, 2.0tag v2.1.5
2.0.242014-09-121.1, 1.2tag v2.0.24
1.0.132013-03-081.1, 1.2tag v1.0.13
1.0.12011-10-111.0, 1.1tag v1.0.1

Documentation

Usage

Customization

Development

Contributing

Integration Tests

You will need JDK of version 7 or higher as instructed here https://nightwatchjs.org/guide/getting-started/installation.html#install-selenium-server

Integration tests can be run locally with npm run e2e - be sure you aren't running a dev server when testing!

Browser support

Swagger UI works in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge.

Known Issues

To help with the migration, here are the currently known issues with 3.X. This list will update regularly, and will not include features that were not implemented in previous versions.

  • Only part of the parameters previously supported are available.
  • The JSON Form Editor is not implemented.
  • Support for collectionFormat is partial.
  • l10n (translations) is not implemented.
  • Relative path support for external files is not implemented.

Security contact

Please disclose any security-related issues or vulnerabilities by emailing security@swagger.io, instead of using the public issue tracker.

Highly Customizable

In my professional project, I had to expose some apis to the public. The major challenge I faced was to come up with a way to document the apis in a easily readable manner. And not to mention, a place where the user can try out the apis. I chose pathfinder-ui package first, it was indeed a plug and play easy package, but it lacked many customizations. There I found swagger, which is just what I wanted. A lot of examples over the internet, their live editor and other stuffs. Its a great api documentation tool indeed.

Highly Customizable

Very easy way of rendering swagger documents in your application. It's pretty easy to customise it as well because you can just override class definitions. It's pretty simple to use even if you aren't using plain js (i.e. we are using react and just built a wrapper around this package that you can pass a definition prop to)

