Swagger to Typescript Codegen

This package generates a TypeScript class from a swagger specification file. The code is generated using mustache templates and is quality checked by jshint and beautified by js-beautify.

The typescript generator is based on superagent and can be used for both nodejs and the browser via browserify/webpack.

This fork was made to simplify some parts, add some more features, and tailor it more to specific use cases.

Installation

npm install swagger-typescript-codegen

Example

var fs = require ( "fs" ); var CodeGen = require ( "swagger-typescript-codegen" ).CodeGen; var file = "swagger/spec.json" ; var swagger = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync(file, "UTF-8" )); var tsSourceCode = CodeGen.getTypescriptCode({ className : "Test" , swagger : swagger, imports : [ "../../typings/tsd.d.ts" ] }); console .log(tsSourceCode);

Custom template

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({ moduleName : "Test" , className : "Test" , swagger : swaggerSpec, template : { class : fs.readFileSync( "my-class.mustache" , "utf-8" ), method : fs.readFileSync( "my-method.mustache" , "utf-8" ), type : fs.readFileSync( "my-type.mustache" , "utf-8" ) } });

Options

In addition to the common options listed below, getCustomCode() requires a template field:

template : { class : "..." , method: "..." }

getTypescriptCode() , getCustomCode() each support the following options:

moduleName: type: string description: Your module name className: type: string beautify: type: boolean description: whether or not to beautify the generated code beautifyOptions: type: object description: Options to be passed to the beautify command. See js-beautify for all available options. mustache: type: object description: See the 'Custom Mustache Variables' section below imports: type: array description: Typescript definition files to be imported. convertQueryParamsToFormDataInPOST: type: boolean description: whether or not to convert query parameters in a POST request to form data. swagger: type: object required: true description: swagger object

Template Variables

The following data are passed to the mustache templates:

isES6: type: boolean description: type: string description: Provided by your options field: 'swagger.info.description' isSecure: type: boolean description: false unless 'swagger.securityDefinitions' is defined moduleName: type: string description: Your module name - provided by your options field className: type: string description: Provided by your options field domain: type: string description: If all options defined: swagger.schemes[0] + '://' + swagger.host + swagger.basePath methods: type: array items: type: object properties: path: type: string pathFormatString: type: string className: type: string description: Provided by your options field methodName: type: string description: Generated from the HTTP method and path elements or 'x-swagger-js-method-name' field method: type: string description: 'GET' , 'POST' , 'PUT' , 'DELETE' , 'PATCH' , 'COPY' , 'HEAD' , 'OPTIONS' , 'LINK' , 'UNLINK' , 'PURGE' , 'LOCK' , 'UNLOCK' , 'PROPFIND' enum: - GET - POST - PUT - DELETE - PATCH - COPY - HEAD - OPTIONS - LINK - UNLINK - PURGE - LOCK - UNLOCK - PROPFIND isGET: type: string description: true if method === 'GET' summary: type: string description: Provided by the 'description' or 'summary' field in the schema externalDocs: type: object properties: url: type: string description: The URL for the target documentation. Value MUST be in the format of a URL. required: true description: type: string description: A short description of the target documentation. GitHub-Markdown syntax can be used for rich text representation. isSecure: type: boolean description: true if the 'security' is defined for the method in the schema version: type: string description: Version part of the path, if the path starts with the prefix '/api/vXXX/' . intVersion: type: integer description: Integer part of the version string. isLatestVersion: type: boolean description: True iff this is the latest version of the method. parameters: type: array description: Includes all of the properties defined for the parameter in the schema plus: items: camelCaseName: type: string isSingleton: type: boolean description: true if there was only one 'enum' defined for the parameter singleton: type: string description: the one and only 'enum' defined for the parameter (if there is only one) isBodyParameter: type: boolean isPathParameter: type: boolean isQueryParameter: type: boolean isPatternType: type: boolean description: true if *in* is 'query' , and 'pattern' is defined isHeaderParameter: type: boolean isFormParameter: type: boolean collectionFormat: type: string successfulResponseType: type: string description: The type of a successful response. Defaults to any for non-parsable types or Swagger 1.0 spec files successfulResponseTypeIsRef: type: boolean description: True iff the successful response type is the name of a type defined in the Swagger schema. convertQueryParamsToFormDataInPOST: type: boolean description: Provided by your options field

Custom Mustache Variables

You can also pass in your own variables for the mustache templates by adding a mustache object:

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({ ... mustache: { foo : 'bar' , app_build_id : env.BUILD_ID, app_version : pkg.version } });

Swagger Extensions

Some proxies and application servers inject HTTP headers into the requests. Server-side code may use these fields, but they are not required in the client API.

eg: https://cloud.google.com/appengine/docs/go/requests#Go_Request_headers

/locations: get: parameters: - name: X-AppEngine-Country in: header x-proxy-header: true type: string description: Provided by AppEngine eg - US, AU, GB - name: country in: query type: string description: | 2 character country code. If not specified, will default to the country provided in the X-AppEngine-Country header ...

Development

To run the typescript compiler on the source files run. This will start a watch process on the sources and build them into the lib folder.

npm run build:watch

In addition you can run the test watcher in a separate tab to run the tests in watch mode on the files in the lib folder.