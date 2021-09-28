openbase logo
Readme

Swagger to Typescript Codegen

Build Status

This package generates a TypeScript class from a swagger specification file. The code is generated using mustache templates and is quality checked by jshint and beautified by js-beautify.

The typescript generator is based on superagent and can be used for both nodejs and the browser via browserify/webpack.

This fork was made to simplify some parts, add some more features, and tailor it more to specific use cases.

Installation

npm install swagger-typescript-codegen

Example

var fs = require("fs");
var CodeGen = require("swagger-typescript-codegen").CodeGen;

var file = "swagger/spec.json";
var swagger = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(file, "UTF-8"));
var tsSourceCode = CodeGen.getTypescriptCode({
  className: "Test",
  swagger: swagger,
  imports: ["../../typings/tsd.d.ts"]
});
console.log(tsSourceCode);

Custom template

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({
  moduleName: "Test",
  className: "Test",
  swagger: swaggerSpec,
  template: {
    class: fs.readFileSync("my-class.mustache", "utf-8"),
    method: fs.readFileSync("my-method.mustache", "utf-8"),
    type: fs.readFileSync("my-type.mustache", "utf-8")
  }
});

Options

In addition to the common options listed below, getCustomCode() requires a template field:

template: { class: "...", method: "..." }

getTypescriptCode(), getCustomCode() each support the following options:

moduleName:
  type: string
  description: Your module name
className:
  type: string
beautify:
  type: boolean
  description: whether or not to beautify the generated code
beautifyOptions:
  type: object
  description: Options to be passed to the beautify command. See js-beautify for all available options.
mustache:
  type: object
  description: See the 'Custom Mustache Variables' section below
imports:
  type: array
  description: Typescript definition files to be imported.
convertQueryParamsToFormDataInPOST:
  type: boolean
  description: whether or not to convert query parameters in a POST request to form data.
swagger:
  type: object
  required: true
  description: swagger object

Template Variables

The following data are passed to the mustache templates:

isES6:
  type: boolean
description:
  type: string
  description: Provided by your options field: 'swagger.info.description'
isSecure:
  type: boolean
  description: false unless 'swagger.securityDefinitions' is defined
moduleName:
  type: string
  description: Your module name - provided by your options field
className:
  type: string
  description: Provided by your options field
domain:
  type: string
  description: If all options defined: swagger.schemes[0] + '://' + swagger.host + swagger.basePath
methods:
  type: array
  items:
    type: object
    properties:
      path:
        type: string
      pathFormatString:
        type: string
      className:
        type: string
        description: Provided by your options field
      methodName:
        type: string
        description: Generated from the HTTP method and path elements or 'x-swagger-js-method-name' field
      method:
        type: string
        description: 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', 'DELETE', 'PATCH', 'COPY', 'HEAD', 'OPTIONS', 'LINK', 'UNLINK', 'PURGE', 'LOCK', 'UNLOCK', 'PROPFIND'
        enum:
        - GET
        - POST
        - PUT
        - DELETE
        - PATCH
        - COPY
        - HEAD
        - OPTIONS
        - LINK
        - UNLINK
        - PURGE
        - LOCK
        - UNLOCK
        - PROPFIND
      isGET:
        type: string
        description: true if method === 'GET'
      summary:
        type: string
        description: Provided by the 'description' or 'summary' field in the schema
      externalDocs:
        type: object
        properties:
          url:
            type: string
            description: The URL for the target documentation. Value MUST be in the format of a URL.
            required: true
          description:
            type: string
            description: A short description of the target documentation. GitHub-Markdown syntax can be used for rich text representation.
      isSecure:
        type: boolean
        description: true if the 'security' is defined for the method in the schema
      version:
        type: string
        description: Version part of the path, if the path starts with the prefix '/api/vXXX/'.
      intVersion:
        type: integer
        description: Integer part of the version string.
      isLatestVersion:
        type: boolean
        description: True iff this is the latest version of the method.
      parameters:
        type: array
        description: Includes all of the properties defined for the parameter in the schema plus:
        items:
          camelCaseName:
            type: string
          isSingleton:
            type: boolean
            description: true if there was only one 'enum' defined for the parameter
          singleton:
            type: string
            description: the one and only 'enum' defined for the parameter (if there is only one)
          isBodyParameter:
            type: boolean
          isPathParameter:
            type: boolean
          isQueryParameter:
            type: boolean
          isPatternType:
            type: boolean
            description: true if *in* is 'query', and 'pattern' is defined
          isHeaderParameter:
            type: boolean
          isFormParameter:
            type: boolean
          collectionFormat:
            type: string
      successfulResponseType:
        type: string
        description: The type of a successful response. Defaults to any for non-parsable types or Swagger 1.0 spec files
      successfulResponseTypeIsRef:
        type: boolean
        description: True iff the successful response type is the name of a type defined in the Swagger schema.
      convertQueryParamsToFormDataInPOST:
        type: boolean
        description: Provided by your options field

Custom Mustache Variables

You can also pass in your own variables for the mustache templates by adding a mustache object:

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({
    ...
    mustache: {
      foo: 'bar',
      app_build_id: env.BUILD_ID,
      app_version: pkg.version
    }
});

Swagger Extensions

x-proxy-header

Some proxies and application servers inject HTTP headers into the requests. Server-side code may use these fields, but they are not required in the client API.

eg: https://cloud.google.com/appengine/docs/go/requests#Go_Request_headers

  /locations:
    get:
      parameters:
      - name: X-AppEngine-Country
        in: header
        x-proxy-header: true
        type: string
        description: Provided by AppEngine eg - US, AU, GB
      - name: country
        in: query
        type: string
        description: |
          2 character country code.
          If not specified, will default to the country provided in the X-AppEngine-Country header
      ...

Development

To run the typescript compiler on the source files run. This will start a watch process on the sources and build them into the lib folder.

npm run build:watch

In addition you can run the test watcher in a separate tab to run the tests in watch mode on the files in the lib folder.

npm run test:watch

