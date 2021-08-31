openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

swagger-tools

by apigee-127
0.10.4 (see all)

A Node.js and browser module that provides tooling around Swagger.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.7K

GitHub Stars

685

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

The project provides various tools for integrating and interacting with Swagger. This project is in its infancy but what is within the repository should be fully tested and reusable. Please visit the issue tracker to see what issues we are aware of and what features/enhancements we are working on. Otherwise, feel free to review the Release Notes to see what is new and improved.

Project Badges

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/apigee-127/swagger-tools

  • Dependencies: Dependencies
  • Developer dependencies: Dev Dependencies
  • Downloads: NPM Downloads Per Month
  • License: License
  • Bower Version NPM Version
  • NPM Version: NPM Version

Supported Swagger Versions

Features

  • Simple CLI
    • Validate Swagger document(s)
    • Convert Swagger 1.2 documents to Swagger 2.0
  • Schema validation: For the file(s) supported by the Swagger specification, ensure they pass structural validation based on the JSON Schema associated with that version of the specification (Browser and Node)
  • Semantic validation: Validates Swagger files above and beyond the structure of the file (Browser and Node)
  • Connect middleware for adding pertinent Swagger information to your requests (Node only)
  • Connect middleware for wiring up security handlers for requests based on Swagger documentation (Node only)
  • Connect middleware for wiring request handlers to requests based on Swagger documentation (Node only)
  • Connect middleware for serving your Swagger documents and Swagger UI (Node only)
  • Connect middleware for using Swagger resource documents for pre-route validation (Node only)
    • Validate the request/response Content-Type based on the operation's consumes/produces value(s)
    • Validate the request parameter types
    • Validate the request parameter values
    • Validate the response values

Installation

Swagger Tools is available for both Node.js and the browser. Installation instructions for each environment are below.

Browser

Installation for browser applications can be done via Bower or by downloading a standalone binary.

Using Bower

bower install swagger-tools --save

Standalone Binaries

The standalone binaries come in two flavors:

Node.js

Installation for Node.js applications can be done via NPM.

npm install swagger-tools --save

If you want to use the swagger-tools executable for validating Swagger documents, you can install swagger-tools globally using the following:

npm install -g swagger-tools

Documentation

swagger-tools is heavily documented so head on over to the project documentation or jump straight to the Quick Start.

Contributing

This project uses Gulp for building so npm install -g gulp once you clone this project. Running gulp in the project root will lint check the source code and run the unit tests.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nick CoatsColumbus, OH5 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack dev focusing on DevOps, APIs, and Service Mesh.
1 month ago
Vineet BhatiaBoston, MA9 Ratings0 Reviews
November 18, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial