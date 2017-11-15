openbase logo
swagger-to-slate

by LAV KUMAR VISHWAKARMA
1.0.4 (see all)

Node module which converts the swagger.json or YAML file into slate markdown

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

swagger-to-slate

A node module which converts the swagger specification file (Both JSON and YAML) into slate markdown.

  • swagger - The Swagger specification is a powerful definition format to describe RESTful APIs.
  • slate - Beautiful static documentation for your API.

Getting Started

Options: 
    --help, -h            Output usage information
    --version, -v         Output the version of the tool
    --input, -i           Input file name with full path (Default file name is swagger.json)
    --output, -o          Output file name with full path (Default file name is same as input file)

Prerequisites

Your system must have node and npm install.

Installing

You can install this module using npm install -g swagger-to-slate. You need to install this module globally in order to call it by name.

use

To see the version

swagger-to-slate -v

help

swagger-to-slate -h

Convert the file

swagger-to-slate -i /home/user/Desktop/swagger.json

swagger-to-slate -i /home/user/Desktop/swagger.yaml

It will generate the output file in the same path with same file name. Eg. swagger.md

swagger-to-slate -i /home/user/Desktop/filename.json -o /home/user/Desktop/xyz.md

It will generate the output file in given path with given output file name.

Authors

  • Lav Kumar Vishwakarma - Initial work - lavkumarv

Contributors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Acknowledgments

