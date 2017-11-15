A node module which converts the swagger specification file (Both JSON and YAML) into slate markdown.
Options:
--help, -h Output usage information
--version, -v Output the version of the tool
--input, -i Input file name with full path (Default file name is swagger.json)
--output, -o Output file name with full path (Default file name is same as input file)
Your system must have node and npm install.
You can install this module using
npm install -g swagger-to-slate.
You need to install this module globally in order to call it by name.
swagger-to-slate -v
swagger-to-slate -h
swagger-to-slate -i /home/user/Desktop/swagger.json
swagger-to-slate -i /home/user/Desktop/swagger.yaml
It will generate the output file in the same path with same file name. Eg. swagger.md
swagger-to-slate -i /home/user/Desktop/filename.json -o /home/user/Desktop/xyz.md
It will generate the output file in given path with given output file name.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details