Swagger Test Templates

Generate test code from a Swagger spec(version 2.0)

Usage

Install via npm

npm install --save swagger-test-templates

Use your Swagger API spec file to generate test for your API.

var stt = require ( 'swagger-test-templates' ); var swagger = require ( '/path/to/swagger.json' ); var config = { assertionFormat : 'should' , testModule : 'supertest' , pathName : [ '/user' , '/user/{id}' ], loadTest : [{ pathName : '/user' , operation : 'get' , load :{ requests : 1000 , concurrent : 100 }}, { }], maxLen : 80 , pathParams : { "id" : "0123" } }; var tests = stt.testGen(swagger, config);

API

swagger-test-templates module exports a function with following arguments and return values:

Arguments

assertionFormat required: One of should , expect or assert . Choose which assertion method should be used in output test code.

required: One of , or . Choose which assertion method should be used in output test code. testModule required: One of supertest or request . Choose between direct API calls ( request ) vs. programatic access to your API ( supertest ).

required: One of or . Choose between direct API calls ( ) vs. programatic access to your API ( ). pathName required: List of path names available in your Swagger API spec used to generate tests for. Empty array leads to all paths .

required: List of path names available in your Swagger API spec used to generate tests for. Empty array leads to . statusCodes optional Array with status codes to generate tests for. Useful for generating only happy-flow tests. Excluding this param will generate tests for all responses. A test is generated for the status code only when the status code is listed in the Swagger API spec.

optional Array with status codes to generate tests for. Useful for generating only happy-flow tests. Excluding this param will generate tests for all responses. A test is generated for the status code only when the status code is listed in the Swagger API spec. loadTest optional: List of objects info in your Swagger API spec used to generate stress tests. If specify, pathName & operation are required . Optional fields requests defaults to 1000 , concurrent defaults to 100 .

optional: List of objects info in your Swagger API spec used to generate stress tests. If specify, pathName & operation are . Optional fields requests defaults to , concurrent defaults to . maxLen optional: Maximum line length. If set to -1 , descriptions will not be truncated. Defaults to 80 .

optional: Maximum line length. If set to , descriptions will not be truncated. Defaults to . pathParams optional: Object containing the values of a specific path parameters.

optional: Object containing the values of a specific path parameters. templatesPath optional String indicating a custom handlebars-template path for generating the tests. Note: copy all the templates to your custom directory, this is a 'all-or-nothing' path

optional String indicating a custom handlebars-template path for generating the tests. Note: copy all the templates to your custom directory, this is a 'all-or-nothing' path requestData optional Object containing data to send with the request See section on requestData for more details

Return value

An array in which each string is content of a test file and the file name. Use this information to write those files to disk.

Sending requestData

Based on your schema there are a few modules out there that allow you to generate mock request payloads. You can send this mock data along with the tests generated by this module by filling the requestData property of the module. The mock data needs to have the following structure:

Mock HTTP request body

{ '/endpoint' : { operation : { 'responseCode' : [{ body : {}, description : 'some description of the data' }] } } }

Mock Path Parameters

{ '/pet/{name}' : { get : { '200' : [{ name : 'spot' , description : 'some description of the data' }] } } }

Mock Query Parameters

This will make a request to /pet?name=spot assuming that your swagger API has a definition for a name query parameter.

{ '/pet' : { get : { '200' : [{ name : 'spot' , description : 'some description of the data' }] } } }

Mock HTTP Headers

This will add an HTTP header X-Token set to waestrydtufj assuming that your swagger API has a definition for that header.

{ '/pet' : { get : { '200' : [{ 'X-Token' : 'waestrydtufj' , description : 'some description of the data' }] } } }

Multiple objects within a status code request data array are supported. So, for example this could be:

{ '/pet' : { post : { '200' : [ { body : { id : 1 , otherProperty : 'some property that is a string' }, description : 'the description for this data' }, { body : { id : 2 , otherProperty : 'another value of that property' }, description : 'the description for another data' } ] }, get : { '200' : [ { guid : 'some_string_to_place_in_path' , anotherPathParam : 100 , description : 'valid path or query parameters' }, { guid : 'some_other_string_to_place_in_path' , anotherPathParam : 200 , description : 'another valid path or query parameters' } ] } } }

Note: for get-requests matching data will be transferred to the pathParams. So setting config.pathParams directly will have the same effect (see above).

Every mockData item in the responseCode array will be used to generate a test. The description will be added to the "it" function for reference.

Parameters explicitly marked as required: false in your Swagger API spec, will only be set if there is a matching value in requestData object. Required parameters and parameters without explicitly set required flag in Swagger API spec will be set to either a matching value in requestData object or 'DATA GOES HERE' string.

License

MIT