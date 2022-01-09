To run swagger-test without writing any JavaScript, install the CLI:
$ npm install -g swagger-test
Then, start your server under test, and pipe your Swagger specification
to
swagger-test:
$ cat swagger.json | swagger-test
response did not match specification
the specification is:
{
"status": 200,
"headers": {
"content-type": "application/json; charset=utf-8"
},
"body": {
"greeting": "Hello, world!"
}
}
the response was:
{
"status": 200,
"headers": {
"content-type": "text/html; charset=utf-8"
},
"body": "Hello, world!"
}
Load the npm module:
var swaggerTest = require('swagger-test');
Parse a Swagger specification (e.g. from a Web URL, or the local file system):
var swaggerSpec = // load a Swagger specification as a JavaScript object
var xamples = swaggerTest.parse(swaggerSpec);
The
xamples array contains a sequence of request/response pairs. Test
them against your service:
var preq = require('preq');
describe('specification-driven tests', function () {
xamples.forEach(function (xample) {
it(xample.description, function() {
return preq[xample.request.method](xample.request)
.then(function (response) {
assert.deepEqual(response, xample.responses[response.status]);
});
});
});
});
Tests are generated in one of two ways:
x-amples extension to the Swagger
specification
The
x-amples extension allows explicit specification of
request/response pairs:
"/pets/{id}": {
"get": {
...
"x-amples": [
{
"description": "short description of example; it's used as testcase description"
"request": {
"params": {
"id": "fido4"
}
},
"responses": {
"200": {
"headers": {
"content-type": "application/json"
}
}
}
}
]
}
These can be specified for any operation.
For cases where an explicit examples don't need to be specified, they are inferred directly from the Swagger operation's specification.
"get": {
"produces": [ "application/json" ],
"responses": {
"200": {
"description": "Returns all the pets"
}
}
}
To enable indirect test inference, set
inferXamples to
true in the
options argument to
parse():
var xamples = swaggerTest.parse(spec, { inferXamples: true });