npm install -g swagger-spec-to-pdf
usage: swagger2pdf [-h] [-v] [-s SRC] [-j] [-y] [-o OUTPUT]
Optional arguments:
-h, --help Show this help message and exit.
-v, --version Show program's version number and exit.
-s SRC, --src SRC Swagger spec JSON file.
-j, --json Spec file in JSON format (default).
-y, --yaml Spec file in YAML format.
-o OUTPUT, --output OUTPUT
Output path of the pdf file.
For JSON files:
swagger2pdf -j -s ./swagger-spec-sample.json -o ./dump/
For YAML files:
swagger2pdf -y -s ./swagger-spec-sample.yaml -o ./dump/
In either case, the execution will take several seconds to complete.
See: ./dump/swagger-spec-sample.pdf
In the case of a JSON input file:
In the case of a YAML input file, steps 1-2 are bypassed.
Version of swagger editor embedded is: 2.9.9
You can get it from: here
If you want to use some other version:
<script type="text/javascript">
$("document").ready(function() {
setTimeout(function() {
var fileMenuTimer = setInterval(function() {
// open file menu
var fileMenu = $("#fileMenu");
if (fileMenu.length) {
clearInterval(fileMenuTimer);
fileMenu.click();
// open example selector
var exampleButton = $("#open-example");
var exampleButtonTimer = setInterval(function() {
if (exampleButton.length) {
clearInterval(exampleButtonTimer);
exampleButton.click();
// click open button
setTimeout(function() {
$(".modal-large .btn-primary").click();
}, 1000);
}
}, 300);
}
}, 300);
}, 1000);
});
</script>
Done, just use it.