npm install -g swagger-spec-to-pdf

usage : swagger2pdf [-h] [-v] [-s SRC] [-j] [-y] [-o OUTPUT] Optional arguments: - h , -- help Show this help message and exit . -v, -- version Show program 's version number and exit . -s SRC, --src SRC Swagger spec JSON file . -j, --json Spec file in JSON format (default). -y, --yaml Spec file in YAML format . -o OUTPUT, --output OUTPUT Output path of the pdf file .

For JSON files:

swagger2pdf -j -s ./swagger-spec-sample.json -o ./dump/

For YAML files:

swagger2pdf -y -s ./swagger-spec-sample.yaml -o ./dump/

In either case, the execution will take several seconds to complete.

See: ./dump/swagger-spec-sample.pdf

Change log:

1.1.0: Support swagger spec files in YAML format, see: PR#13.

Working Theory

In the case of a JSON input file:

Read source swagger json spec Convert it into yaml format Dump yaml into the spec dir of swagger editor Use electron to render swagger editor page (nicely formatted api page) Dump the page into pdf

In the case of a YAML input file, steps 1-2 are bypassed.

Swagger Editor

Version of swagger editor embedded is: 2.9.9

You can get it from: here

If you want to use some other version:

clone the repo

replace the editor in ./swagger-editor

Add codes below into the bottom of file swagger-editor/index.html

npm install .

<script type= "text/javascript" > $( "document" ).ready( function ( ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { var fileMenuTimer = setInterval( function ( ) { var fileMenu = $( "#fileMenu" ); if (fileMenu.length) { clearInterval(fileMenuTimer); fileMenu.click(); var exampleButton = $( "#open-example" ); var exampleButtonTimer = setInterval( function ( ) { if (exampleButton.length) { clearInterval(exampleButtonTimer); exampleButton.click(); setTimeout( function ( ) { $( ".modal-large .btn-primary" ).click(); }, 1000 ); } }, 300 ); } }, 300 ); }, 1000 ); }); </ script >

Done, just use it.