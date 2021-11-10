Generates code snippets from Open API (previously Swagger) documents.
This package takes as input an OpenAPI v2.0 or v3.0.x document. It translates the document into an HTTP Archive 1.2 request object. It uses the HTTP Snippet library to generate code snippets for every API endpoint (URL path + HTTP method) defined in the specification in various languages & tools (
cURL,
Node,
Python,
Ruby,
Java,
Go,
C#...), or for selected endpoints.
npm i openapi-snippet
Clone this repository. Install required dependencies:
npm i
Build a minified version of OpenAPI Snippet (
openapisnippet.min.js):
npm run build
const OpenAPISnippet = require('openapi-snippet')
// define input:
const openApi = ... // Open API document
const targets = ['node_unirest', 'c'] // array of targets for code snippets. See list below...
try {
// either, get snippets for ALL endpoints:
const results = OpenAPISnippet.getSnippets(openApi, targets) // results is now array of snippets, see "Output" below.
// ...or, get snippets for a single endpoint:
const results2 = OpenAPISnippet.getEndpointSnippets(openApi, '/users/{user-id}/relationship', 'get', targets)
} catch (err) {
// do something with potential errors...
}
Include the
openapisnippet.min.js file created after building the the library (see above) in your HTML page:
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/openapisnippet.min.js"></script>
Use OpenAPI Snippet, which now defines the global variable
OpenAPISnippet.
The output for every endpoint is an object, containing the
method,
url, a human-readable
description, and the corresponding
resource - all of these values stem from the OpenAPI document. In addition, within the
snippets list, an object containing a code snippet for every chosen target is provided. As of version
0.4.0, the snippets include exemplary payload data.
If
getSnippets is used, an array of the above described objects is returned.
For example:
[
// ...
{
"method": "GET",
"url": "https://api.instagram.com/v1/users/{user-id}/relationship",
"description": "Get information about a relationship to another user.",
"resource": "relationship",
"snippets": [
{
"id": "node",
"mimeType": "application/json", // Only set for methods with a request body
"title": "Node + Native",
"content": "var http = require(\"https\");\n\nvar options = {..."
}
]
}
// ...
]
Currently, OpenAPI Snippet supports the following targets (depending on the HTTP Snippet library):
c_libcurl (default)
csharp_restsharp (default)
go_native (default)
java_okhttp
java_unirest (default)
javascript_jquery
javascript_xhr (default)
node_native (default)
node_request
node_unirest
objc_nsurlsession (default)
ocaml_cohttp (default)
php_curl (default)
php_http1
php_http2
python_python3 (default)
python_requests
ruby_native (default)
shell_curl (default)
shell_httpie
shell_wget
swift_nsurlsession (default)
If only the language is provided (e.g.,
c), the default library will be selected.
License: MIT