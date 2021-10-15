$ref pointers, including external files and URLs
$ref pointers
$ref pointers, giving you a normal JavaScript object that's easy to work with
$ref pointers to the same value always resolve to the same object instance
SwaggerParser.validate(myAPI, (err, api) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
else {
console.log("API name: %s, Version: %s", api.info.title, api.info.version);
}
});
Or use
async/
await or Promise syntax instead. The following example is the same as above:
try {
let api = await SwaggerParser.validate(myAPI);
console.log("API name: %s, Version: %s", api.info.title, api.info.version);
}
catch(err) {
console.error(err);
}
For more detailed examples, please see the API Documentation
Install using npm:
npm install @apidevtools/swagger-parser
When using Swagger Parser in Node.js apps, you'll probably want to use CommonJS syntax:
const SwaggerParser = require("@apidevtools/swagger-parser");
When using a transpiler such as Babel or TypeScript, or a bundler such as Webpack or Rollup, you can use ECMAScript modules syntax instead:
import SwaggerParser from "@apidevtools/swagger-parser";
Swagger Parser supports recent versions of every major web browser. Older browsers may require Babel and/or polyfills.
To use Swagger Parser in a browser, you'll need to use a bundling tool such as Webpack, Rollup, Parcel, or Browserify. Some bundlers may require a bit of configuration, such as setting
browser: true in rollup-plugin-resolve.
Full API documentation is available right here
I welcome any contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes. Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.
To build/test the project locally on your computer:
Clone this repo
git clone https://github.com/APIDevTools/swagger-parser.git
Install dependencies
npm install
Run the build script
npm run build
Run the tests
npm test
Check the code coverage
npm run coverage
Swagger Parser is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.
This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.
