Validate an Object against a given swagger (V2.0) API definition.
A swagger definition specifies an API with requests and data models, and there are a lot of compilers to create server and client skeletons. There are some tools that validate the requests that were sent to the server, but surprisingly there is a huge lack of (good) validators for response bodies.
Just test it quickly and be amazed:
The API is awesome, it gives you easy and full control over what's happening:
The following swagger specifications are validated:
Please ensure that the swagger spec itself is valid to prevent unexpected errors, this module does not verify the spec itself.
Let's assume you got a pet from your pet store and want to validate it.
import * as SwaggerValidator from 'swagger-object-validator';
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml');
let pet = {
id: 123,
name: 'Doge'
};
validator.validateModel(pet, 'Pet', (err, result) => {
console.log(result.humanReadable());
});
var swaggerValidator = require('swagger-object-validator');
var validator = new swaggerValidator.Handler('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml');
var pet = {
id: 123,
name: 'Doge'
};
validator.validateModel(pet, 'Pet', function (err, result) {
console.log(result.humanReadable());
});
Both will print out "Valid", since they comply to the swagger specification.
So lets change our pet model to be invalid (the rest of the code remains the same):
var pet = {
id: 'This is not a number',
foo: 'bar',
tag: [
'This is an optional argument, but it',
'Should be a String, not an Array of Strings'
]
}
Now it will print out:
Missing required property:
- At Pet/name
Type mismatch:
- At Pet/id
- Should be: "number"
- Is: "string"
Additional Property:
- At Pet/foo
Type mismatch:
- At Pet/tag
- Should be: "string"
- Is: "array"
This is the human readable error trace, because we called
result.humanReadable(). It will print out a full path to the error, where each step is seperated with a slash. They come quite handy if you need to find an error in a very complex model, and they support array positions and polymorphism!
The human readable trace is just a rendered version of
result.errors, which looks like this:
[
{
"errorType": "MISSING_REQUIRED_PROPERTY",
"trace": [
{
"stepName": "Pet"
},
{
"stepName": "name"
}
]
},
{
"errorType": "ADDITIONAL_PROPERTY",
"trace": [
{
"stepName": "Pet"
},
{
"stepName": "foo"
}
]
},
{
"trace": [
{
"stepName": "Pet"
},
{
"stepName": "id"
}
],
"errorType": "TYPE_MISMATCH",
"typeIs": "string",
"typeShouldBe": "number"
},
{
"trace": [
{
"stepName": "Pet"
},
{
"stepName": "tag"
}
],
"errorType": "TYPE_MISMATCH",
"typeIs": "array",
"typeShouldBe": "string"
}
]
You may load JSON or yaml files from your disk or from the interwebs. It doesn't matter!
import * as SwaggerValidator from 'swagger-object-validator';
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml');
// or
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler('./petstore.yaml');
// or
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler('./petstore.json');
// or
let petStore = require('./petstore.json');
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler(petStore);
Up to now we always loaded the complete Swagger Specification. Maybe you don't need that and already know the exact model spec? Just validate against a model spec directly:
import * as SwaggerValidator from 'swagger-object-validator';
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler();
let spec = {
type: "array",
items: {
type: "string"
}
}
let model = ['1', '2'];
validator.validateModel(model, spec, (err, result) => {
console.log(result.humanReadable());
});
If you need to validate a model against a definition that is not part of the definitions section, you can fetch the model specification like so:
import * as SwaggerValidator from 'swagger-object-validator';
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/YStrauch/swagger-object-validator/master/test/specs/yaml/swagger.yaml');
// Fetch the unnamed model from i.e. a path
let schema = json.paths['/person'].post.parameters[0].schema
validator.validateModel({'name': 'Homer'}, schema).then(result => {
console.log(result.humanReadable());
});
You can hand in a configuration object. Before diving in each of them let's look over it quickly:
interface IValidatorConfig {
// for relative $refs, defaults to './'
partialsDir?: string;
// allow additional properties not defined in the Spec, defaults to false
allowAdditionalProperties?: boolean;
// allow usage of x-nullable for properties, defaults to false
allowXNullable?: boolean;
// will not check for uniqueItems constraint if there are more than this many, defaults to 100
disableUniqueItemsOver?: number;
// suppresses the console warning when uniqueItems was disabled due to disableUniqueItemsOver, defaults to false
suppressUniqueItemsWarning?: boolean;
// disallow fetching of HTTP and HTTPS resources, both default to false
disallowHttp?: boolean;
disallowHttps?: boolean;
// add custom validation rules (sync and async)
customValidation?: (
test: any,
schema: Swagger.Schema,
spec: Swagger.Spec,
trace: Array<ITraceStep>,
otherErrors: Array<ICustomValidationError>,
resolve?: (validationErrors: ICustomValidationError[]) => void,
reject?: (reason: string) => void
) => ICustomValidationError[] | void | undefined;
// you can ignore certain errors
ignoreError?: ( // cb to ignore errors
error: IValidationError,
value: any,
schema: Swagger.Schema,
spec: Swagger.Spec
) => boolean;
}
$ref gives you the possibility to split your specification across different files (or even servers). There are multiple types of $refs:
// internal $ref
$ref: '#/definitions/Pet'
// $ref to the interwebs
$ref: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml#/definitions/Pet'
// relative $ref
$ref: './pet.json'
The last kind of $refs, the relative ones, uses process.cwd() to determine the absolute path. If you want those $refs to resolve to another directory, you may specify a base path:
let config = {
partialsDir: '/some/path/'
}
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler('spec.yml', config);
As described in the paragraph above Swagger allows references to the interwebs. If you do not want this you can set a corresponding option:
let config = {
disallowHttp: true,
disallowHttps: true
};
let validator = new Handler('http://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml', config);
By default, every property that is not specified within the swagger definition adds an ADDITIONAL_PROPERTY error to the stack. If you want to allow certain properties you can do that with the ignoreError function (see "Ignoring Errors" below), or you can allow all additional properties at once with a config entry:
let config: IValidatorConfig = {
allowAdditionalProperties: true
};
x-nullable properties
A common extension for Swagger 2 is
x-nullable, based on
nullable from the OpenAPI 3 spec.
This allows a property to be returned as
null instead of the intended type.
By enabling this configuration, the
x-nullable property is recognized and respected
when validating types.
let config: IValidatorConfig = {
allowXNullable: true
};
Since version 1.4.0, this library implements the
uniqueItems constraint. This constraint can be set on array specs to disallow duplicate items and emit a ConstraintViolation if needed.
Detecting duplicate items needs to compare all items pairwise, and since items can be of arbitrary depth, this could bring drastic performance bottlenecks when you have a big number of items (or very complex items).
To prevent the validator to get stuck on this, by default it will never validate arrays for uniqueness that have more than 100 elements. You can change that cap with the
disableUniqueItemsOver in your validator config to accommodate your needs and hardware.
If the cap is exceeded, a console warning will be emitted by default. You can disable this warning by setting
suppressUniqueItemsWarning to true in your validator config.
For example, if you want to validate unique lists of up to 300 elements, you can change the cap and disable warnings like so:
let config = {
disableUniqueItemsOver: 300,
suppressUniqueItemsWarning: true
}
let validator = new SwaggerValidator.Handler('spec.yml', config);
Just remember that the algorithm will scale exponentially in the number of items.
You may want to ignore certain errors. Let's assume you need some magic to allow a certain string to be valid on a field that should normally be a number (because of reasons):
let config: IValidatorConfig = {
ignoreError: (error, value, schema, spec) => {
// ignore type mismatches on Pet/id when a certain value occures
return error.errorType === ValidationErrorType.TYPE_MISMATCH
&& error.trace[0].stepName === 'Pet'
&& error.trace[1].stepName === 'id'
&& schema.type === 'integer'
&& value === 'magicKeyThatWillBeAllowed';
}
};
let validator = new Handler('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml', config);
let pet = {
id: 'magicKeyThatWillBeAllowed',
name: 'Doge'
};
validator.validateModel(pet, 'Pet', (err, result) => {
console.log(result.humanReadable()); // valid
You may need to implement custom rules, for example you may want to ensure that a pet name always starts with an uppercase letter. (For that specific use case you should probably just use a "pattern" regex swagger rule but for the sake of documentation we forget about this)
let config: IValidatorConfig = {
customValidation: (test, schema, spec, trace, otherErrors) => {
// only validate Pet/name
if (trace.length !== 2
|| trace[trace.length - 2].stepName !== 'Pet'
|| trace[trace.length - 1].stepName !== 'name') {
// the property is not a pet name, so do not return any validation errors
return [];
}
// no need to ensure that petName is actually a string, because this will be already done for you
let firstChar = test.substr(0,1);
if (firstChar !== firstChar.toUpperCase()) {
return [
// You may throw a custom error, where content is any type
{
errorType: ValidationErrorType.CUSTOM, // or 6 for JS
trace: trace,
content: 'Name must start with an uppercase letter'
}
];
}
// pet starts with an uppercase, so do not return validation errors
return [];
}
};
You may either return an array of errors, or if you need to do asynchronously magic, you can use the resolve callback (or the reject callback to throw a critical error). Make sure not to mix return and resolve though.
customValidation: (test, schema, spec, trace, otherErrors, resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => resolve([]), 100);
}
Important:
Swagger-Object-Validator can work with two types of polymorphism.
Medium is a superclass of Image and Video. The discriminator type can either be "Image" or "Video". This is the way swagger intended polymorphism.
Medium:
required:
- type
properties:
type:
type: string
Image:
required:
- source
allOf:
- $ref: '#/definitions/Medium'
properties:
source:
type: string
Video:
required:
- length
allOf:
- $ref: '#/definitions/Medium'
properties:
length:
type: integer
let medium = {
type: 'Image',
source: 'source' // property only exists within image
};
// the plot in polymorphism is that you validate
// your model against the abstract Medium class,
// not against the concrete Image class
validator.validateModel(medium, 'Medium', (err, result) => {
//...
});
Instead of using the Name of the object, enum polymorphism uses enums to differentiate:
Section:
required:
- sectionType
discriminator: sectionType
properties:
sectionType:
type: string
enum:
- TEXT_SECTION
- IMAGE_SECTION
TextSection:
allOf:
- $ref: '#/definitions/Section'
properties:
sectionType:
type: string
enum:
- TEXT_SECTION
textContent:
type: string
ImageSection:
required:
- imageSource
allOf:
- $ref: '#/definitions/Section'
properties:
sectionType:
type: string
enum:
- IMAGE_SECTION
imageSource:
type: string
let section = {
sectionType: 'TEXT_SECTION',
textContent: 'Custom polymorphed text section'
};
The stack trace will tell you if polymorphism was detected. So if a Medium may be an Image, and Polymorphism was detected, a trace may look like this:
{
"errors": [
{
"errorType": "MISSING_REQUIRED_PROPERTY",
"trace": [
{
"stepName": "Medium",
"concreteModel": "Image" // here
},
{
"stepName": "source"
}
]
}
]
}
HumanReadable:
Missing required property:
- At Medium<Image>/source
ValidationErrorType from 'CONSTRAINTS_VIOATION' to 'CONSTRAINTS_VIOLATION' (added missing L)
validateModel() without a full-fledged spec (i.e. just the model definition), the first error step did previously not have a name. This was changed to the dedicated name 'root'.
ValidationErrorType in
result.model was changed from a numeric enum to a more verbose string enum. This will mainly affect JavaScript applications and their logic to handle specific validation errors. TypeScript applications should be unaffected if the enums were used as documented. The values changed from integers between 0 and 6 to 'MISSING_REQUIRED_PROPERTY', 'ADDITIONAL_PROPERTY', 'TYPE_MISMATCH', 'ENUM_MISMATCH', 'DATE_FORMAT', 'CONSTRAINTS_VIOLATION', and 'CUSTOM'. This deprecated
errorsWithStringTypes.
uniqueItems. Please also read about the default cap of 100 items here.
Install node.js. Then run:
npm install --global yarn; yarn install.
Please make sure to use an IDE with TSLint and EditorConfig installed (i.e. Visual Studio Code).
This project is entirely test-driven. You can run tests locally like this:
npm run-script watch:test # Build the application, run tests and watch the FS
npm run-script debug # Very useful to trace bugs. You need a remote debugging software, I use VSCode debugger
Tests need to have minimum code to test the desired effect. Don't include huge swagger specs.
Please ensure that your pull request includes tests that demonstrate the feature or bug fix and that your code conforms to the TSLint specifications in this project.