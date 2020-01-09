The swagger module provides tools for designing and building Swagger-compliant APIs entirely in Node.js. It integrates with popular Node.js servers, including Express, Hapi, Restify, and Sails, as well as any Connect-based middleware. With swagger , you can specify, build, and test your API from the very beginning, on your laptop. It allows you to change and iterate your design without rewriting the logic of your implementation.

Remember, one great thing about this approach is that all of the Swagger validation logic is handled for you, and all of the routing logic is managed through the Swagger configuration. You don't have to code (or recode!) any of that stuff yourself.

Your swagger API in five steps

1. Install the swagger module

Install using npm. For complete instructions, see the install page.

$ npm install -g swagger

2. Create a new swagger project

Use the CLI to create and manage projects. Learn more on the quick start page.

$ swagger project create hello-world

3. Design your API in the Swagger Editor

The interactive, browser-based Swagger Editor is built in. It provides Swagger 2.0 validation and endpoint routing, generates docs on the fly, and consumes easy-to-read YAML.

$ swagger project edit

4. Write controller code in Node.js

Code your API's business logic in Node.js.

function hello ( req, res ) { var name = req.swagger.params.name.value || 'stranger' ; var hello = util.format( 'Hello, %s!' , name); res.json({ "message" : hello }); }

If you look at the Swagger file in the editor (shown in step 3 above), the x-swagger-router-controller element (line 17 in the editor screenshot) specifies the name of the controller file associated with the /hello path. For example:

paths: /hello: x-swagger-router-controller: hello_world

Controller source code is always placed in ./api/controllers . So, the controller source file for this project is ./api/controllers/hello_world.js .

The operationId element specifies which controller function to call. In this case (line 19), it is a function called hello . Learn more.

5. Run the server

Run the project server.

$ swagger project start

Now, call the API!

It just works!

$ curl http://127.0.0.1:10010/hello?name=Scott { "message" : "Hello, Scott!" }

About this project

This initiative grew out of Apigee-127, an API design-first development framework using Swagger. Apigee donated the code to create the swagger-node project in 2015.

