OpenAPI Node.js
Code Generator
The generated code features:
To use it from the CLI:
npm install -g swagger-node-codegen
To use it as a module in your project:
npm install --save swagger-node-codegen
Usage: snc [options] <swaggerFile>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-o, --output <outputDir> directory where to put the generated files (defaults to current directory)
-t, --templates <templateDir> directory where templates are located (defaults to internal nodejs templates)
-h, --help output usage information
The shortest possible syntax:
snc swagger.yaml
Specify where to put the generated code:
snc swagger.yaml -o ./my-api
const path = require('path');
const codegen = require('swagger-node-codegen');
const swagger = require('./swagger.json');
codegen.generate({
swagger,
target_dir: path.resolve(__dirname, './my-api')
}).then(() => {
console.log('Done!');
}).catch(err => {
console.error(`Something went wrong: ${err.message}`);
});
The
swagger parameter can be either JSON or a path pointing to a JSON or YAML file.
const path = require('path');
const codegen = require('swagger-node-codegen');
codegen.generate({
swagger: path.resolve(__dirname, './swagger.yml'),
target_dir: path.resolve(__dirname, './my-api')
}).then(() => {
console.log('Done!');
}).catch(err => {
console.error(`Something went wrong: ${err.message}`);
});
The function
codegen.generate returns a Promise, so it means you can use async/await:
const path = require('path');
const codegen = require('swagger-node-codegen');
try {
await codegen.generate({
swagger: path.resolve(__dirname, './swagger.yml'),
target_dir: path.resolve(__dirname, './my-api')
});
console.log('Done!');
} catch (err) {
console.error(`Something went wrong: ${err.message}`);
}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|config
Object
|Configuration options
|config.swagger
Object |
String
|OpenAPI/Swagger JSON or a string pointing to an OpenAPI/Swagger file.
|config.target_dir
String
|Path to the directory where the files will be generated.
|config.templates
String
|Path to the directory where custom templates are (optional).
You can create your own templates.