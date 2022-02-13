Merge multiple related files from a input swagger file, Write to a output swagger file. Support JSON/YAML.

Features

Merge multiple swagger files into a swagger file.

Usage

Includes a single-level of swagger file.

Official standards

Recommended, universal

For yaml example:

$ref: "./host.yaml" parameters: - $ref: "name.yaml" - $ref: "./year.yaml" - $ref: "age.yaml#/alex/son" remote: $ref: "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/WindomZ/swagger-merger/remote.yaml#/name" responses: $ref: "./responses.yaml#/post"

Includes a multi-level of swagger file.

Non-standard, suggest you use it for yourself

Instead of $ref , can be used side by side and not an array

For yaml example:

paths: $ref#pets: "./paths/pets.yaml" $ref#pets-id: "./paths/pets-id.yaml" paths-url: $ref#paths: "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/WindomZ/swagger-merger/master/test/no_ext_json"

Output yaml :

paths: /pets: hello: world /pets/{id}: good: bye paths-url: /pets: hello: world /pets/{id}: good: bye

CLI

How to use?

$ swagger-merger -h Usage: swagger-merger [-h] [-v] [-c] [-o file] <-i file | file> Merge multiple swagger files into a swagger file, just support JSON/YAML. Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -i, --input <file> input a main/entry JSON/YAML swagger file -o, --output <file> output a merged JSON/YAML swagger file, default is `swagger.*` -c, --compact compact JSON/YAML format string --debug debug mode, such as print error tracks

Easy to use.

swagger-merger -i in.yaml swagger-merger -i in.yaml -o out.yaml swagger-merger -i in.yaml -o out.yaml -c swagger-merger -i in.yaml -o out.json swagger-merger -i in.json swagger-merger -i in.json -o out.json swagger-merger -i in.json -o out.json -c swagger-merger -i in.json -o out.yaml

Module

How to use?

npm install swagger-merger

const swaggerMerger = require ( 'swagger-merger' ) swaggerMerger.merge({ input : 'index.json' , output : 'swagger.json' , compact : false }).catch( e => { console .error(e) })

Install

npm install swagger-merger -g

Examples

It would be more helpful to see these examples.

Open the terminal, choose one of the following ways:

npm npm install npm run test

yarn yarn yarn run test

swagger-merger (installed, go to each examples) swagger-merger -i index.yaml swagger-merger -i index.json

Then, these examples may help you:

Official swagger example

No modification

Go to example/heroku-pets

The output swagger.json is same as the expected heroku-pets.json . The output swagger.yaml is similar to the expected heroku-pets.yaml .

Base on official swagger example

Modify to support for $ref tags

Go to example/echo

The output swagger.json is same as the expected echo.json . The output swagger.yaml is similar to the expected echo.yaml .

Base on official swagger example

Modify to support for $ref#* tags

Go to example/petstore_simple

The output swagger.json is same as the expected petstore_simple.json . The output swagger.yaml is similar to the expected petstore_simple.yaml .

A way of using $ref instead of $ref#*, and better compatibility.

Same as petstore_simple

Modify to support for $ref tags

Modify to support for multiple levels schema

Go to example/petstore_domain

The output swagger.json is same as the expected petstore_simple.json . The output swagger.yaml is similar to the expected petstore_simple.yaml .

Contributing

Welcome to pull requests, report bugs, suggest ideas and discuss swagger-merger, i would love to hear what you think about swagger-merger on issues page.

If you like it then you can put a ⭐ on it.

License

MIT