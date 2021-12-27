CLI script to turn swagger yaml into markdown files. Supports swagger 2.0 format only

see examples folder

Installation

npm install -g swagger-markdown

Usage

swagger-markdown [-h] [-v] -i [-o] [--skip-info] Options: - h, --help Show this help message and exit. - v, --version Show program 's version number and exit. - i , --input Path to the swagger yaml file - o , --output Path to the resulting md file - -skip-info Skip the title, description, version etc, whatever is in the info block.

Npx (requires no installation)

npx swagger-markdown -i ./basic-auth.yaml

Example

swagger-markdown -i path/to/swagger/file.yaml

By default it will create the new file within the same directory with the same name as swagger file but with .md extension. So, if swagger file is placed in project/api-doc/swagger.yaml the new file will be created as project/api-doc/swagger.md

You can also use it as a npm script in your package.json:

npm i --save-dev swagger-markdown

{ "scripts" : { "md-docs" : "swagger-markdown -i path/to/swagger.yaml" , } }

npm run md-docs

