This library reads your JSDoc-annotated source code and generates an OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

Getting started

Imagine having API files like these:

app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello World!' ); });

The library will take the contents of @openapi (or @swagger ) with the following configuration:

const swaggerJsdoc = require ( 'swagger-jsdoc' ); const options = { definition : { openapi : '3.0.0' , info : { title : 'Hello World' , version : '1.0.0' , }, }, apis : [ './src/routes*.js' ], }; const openapiSpecification = swaggerJsdoc(options);

The resulting openapiSpecification will be a swagger tools-compatible (and validated) specification.

System requirements

Node.js 12.x or higher

You are viewing swagger-jsdoc v6 which is published in CommonJS module system.

Installation

npm install swagger-jsdoc --save

Or

yarn add swagger-jsdoc

Supported specifications

OpenAPI 3.x

Swagger 2

Documentation

Click on the version you are using for further details: