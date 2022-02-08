openbase logo
swagger-jsdoc

by Surnet
6.1.0 (see all)

Generates swagger/openapi specification based on jsDoc comments and YAML files.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

239K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Documentation Generator

Reviews

Readme

swagger-jsdoc

This library reads your JSDoc-annotated source code and generates an OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

npm Downloads CI

Getting started

Imagine having API files like these:

/**
 * @openapi
 * /:
 *   get:
 *     description: Welcome to swagger-jsdoc!
 *     responses:
 *       200:
 *         description: Returns a mysterious string.
 */
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  res.send('Hello World!');
});

The library will take the contents of @openapi (or @swagger) with the following configuration:

const swaggerJsdoc = require('swagger-jsdoc');

const options = {
  definition: {
    openapi: '3.0.0',
    info: {
      title: 'Hello World',
      version: '1.0.0',
    },
  },
  apis: ['./src/routes*.js'], // files containing annotations as above
};

const openapiSpecification = swaggerJsdoc(options);

The resulting openapiSpecification will be a swagger tools-compatible (and validated) specification.

swagger-jsdoc example screenshot

System requirements

  • Node.js 12.x or higher

You are viewing swagger-jsdoc v6 which is published in CommonJS module system.

Installation

npm install swagger-jsdoc --save

Or

yarn add swagger-jsdoc

Supported specifications

  • OpenAPI 3.x
  • Swagger 2

Documentation

Click on the version you are using for further details:

