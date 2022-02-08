This library reads your JSDoc-annotated source code and generates an OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
Imagine having API files like these:
/**
* @openapi
* /:
* get:
* description: Welcome to swagger-jsdoc!
* responses:
* 200:
* description: Returns a mysterious string.
*/
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('Hello World!');
});
The library will take the contents of
@openapi (or
@swagger) with the following configuration:
const swaggerJsdoc = require('swagger-jsdoc');
const options = {
definition: {
openapi: '3.0.0',
info: {
title: 'Hello World',
version: '1.0.0',
},
},
apis: ['./src/routes*.js'], // files containing annotations as above
};
const openapiSpecification = swaggerJsdoc(options);
The resulting
openapiSpecification will be a swagger tools-compatible (and validated) specification.
You are viewing
swagger-jsdoc v6 which is published in CommonJS module system.
npm install swagger-jsdoc --save
Or
yarn add swagger-jsdoc
Click on the version you are using for further details: