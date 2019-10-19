openbase logo
swagger-js-codegen-formdata

by William Candillon
0.15.5 (see all)

A Swagger Codegen for typescript, nodejs & angularjs

Readme

Swagger to JS & Typescript Codegen

We are looking for a new maintainer

This project is no longer actively maintained by its creator. Please let us know if you would like to become a maintainer. At the time we wrote this package, the swagger didn't have generators for JavaScript nor TypeScript. Now there are great alternatives of this package available.

This package generates a nodejs, reactjs or angularjs class from a swagger specification file. The code is generated using mustache templates and is quality checked by jshint and beautified by js-beautify.

The typescript generator is based on superagent and can be used for both nodejs and the browser via browserify/webpack.

Installation

npm install swagger-js-codegen

Example

var fs = require('fs');
var CodeGen = require('swagger-js-codegen').CodeGen;

var file = 'swagger/spec.json';
var swagger = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(file, 'UTF-8'));
var nodejsSourceCode = CodeGen.getNodeCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger });
var angularjsSourceCode = CodeGen.getAngularCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger });
var reactjsSourceCode = CodeGen.getReactCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger });
var tsSourceCode = CodeGen.getTypescriptCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger, imports: ['../../typings/tsd.d.ts'] });
console.log(nodejsSourceCode);
console.log(angularjsSourceCode);
console.log(reactjsSourceCode);
console.log(tsSourceCode);

Custom template

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({
    moduleName: 'Test',
    className: 'Test',
    swagger: swaggerSpec,
    template: {
        class: fs.readFileSync('my-class.mustache', 'utf-8'),
        method: fs.readFileSync('my-method.mustache', 'utf-8'),
        type: fs.readFileSync('my-type.mustache', 'utf-8')
    }
});

Options

In addition to the common options listed below, getCustomCode() requires a template field:

template: { class: "...", method: "..." }

getAngularCode(), getNodeCode(), and getCustomCode() each support the following options:

  moduleName:
    type: string
    description: Your AngularJS module name
  className:
    type: string
  lint:
    type: boolean
    description: whether or not to run jslint on the generated code
  esnext:
    type: boolean
    description: passed through to jslint
  beautify:
    type: boolean
    description: whether or not to beautify the generated code
  mustache:
    type: object
    description: See the 'Custom Mustache Variables' section below
  imports:
    type: array
    description: Typescript definition files to be imported.
  swagger:
    type: object
    required: true
    description: swagger object

Template Variables

The following data are passed to the mustache templates:

isNode:
  type: boolean
isES6:
  type: boolean
description:
  type: string
  description: Provided by your options field: 'swagger.info.description'
isSecure:
  type: boolean
  description: false unless 'swagger.securityDefinitions' is defined
moduleName:
  type: string
  description: Your AngularJS module name - provided by your options field
className:
  type: string
  description: Provided by your options field
domain:
  type: string
  description: If all options defined: swagger.schemes[0] + '://' + swagger.host + swagger.basePath
methods:
  type: array
  items:
    type: object
    properties:
      path:
        type: string
      className:
        type: string
        description: Provided by your options field
      methodName:
        type: string
        description: Generated from the HTTP method and path elements or 'x-swagger-js-method-name' field
      method:
        type: string
        description: 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', 'DELETE', 'PATCH', 'COPY', 'HEAD', 'OPTIONS', 'LINK', 'UNLIK', 'PURGE', 'LOCK', 'UNLOCK', 'PROPFIND'
        enum:
        - GET
        - POST
        - PUT
        - DELETE
        - PATCH
        - COPY
        - HEAD
        - OPTIONS
        - LINK
        - UNLIK
        - PURGE
        - LOCK
        - UNLOCK
        - PROPFIND
      isGET:
        type: string
        description: true if method === 'GET'
      summary:
        type: string
        description: Provided by the 'description' or 'summary' field in the schema
      externalDocs:
        type: object
        properties:
          url:
            type: string
            description: The URL for the target documentation. Value MUST be in the format of a URL.
            required: true
          description:
            type: string
            description: A short description of the target documentation. GitHub-Markdown syntax can be used for rich text representation.
      isSecure:
        type: boolean
        description: true if the 'security' is defined for the method in the schema
      parameters:
        type: array
        description: Includes all of the properties defined for the parameter in the schema plus:
        items:
          camelCaseName:
            type: string
          isSingleton:
            type: boolean
            description: true if there was only one 'enum' defined for the parameter
          singleton:
            type: string
            description: the one and only 'enum' defined for the parameter (if there is only one)
          isBodyParameter:
            type: boolean
          isPathParameter:
            type: boolean
          isQueryParameter:
            type: boolean
          isPatternType:
            type: boolean
            description: true if *in* is 'query', and 'pattern' is defined
          isHeaderParameter:
            type: boolean
          isFormParameter:
            type: boolean

Custom Mustache Variables

You can also pass in your own variables for the mustache templates by adding a mustache object:

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({
    ...
    mustache: {
      foo: 'bar',
      app_build_id: env.BUILD_ID,
      app_version: pkg.version
    }
});

Swagger Extensions

x-proxy-header

Some proxies and application servers inject HTTP headers into the requests. Server-side code may use these fields, but they are not required in the client API.

eg: https://cloud.google.com/appengine/docs/go/requests#Go_Request_headers

  /locations:
    get:
      parameters:
      - name: X-AppEngine-Country
        in: header
        x-proxy-header: true
        type: string
        description: Provided by AppEngine eg - US, AU, GB
      - name: country
        in: query
        type: string
        description: |
          2 character country code.
          If not specified, will default to the country provided in the X-AppEngine-Country header
      ...

Grunt task

There is a grunt task that enables you to integrate the code generation in your development pipeline. This is extremely convenient if your application is using APIs which are documented/specified in the swagger format.

Who is using it?

28.io is using this project to generate their nodejs and angularjs language bindings.

