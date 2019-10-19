This project is no longer actively maintained by its creator. Please let us know if you would like to become a maintainer. At the time we wrote this package, the swagger didn't have generators for JavaScript nor TypeScript. Now there are great alternatives of this package available.
This package generates a nodejs, reactjs or angularjs class from a swagger specification file. The code is generated using mustache templates and is quality checked by jshint and beautified by js-beautify.
The typescript generator is based on superagent and can be used for both nodejs and the browser via browserify/webpack.
npm install swagger-js-codegen
var fs = require('fs');
var CodeGen = require('swagger-js-codegen').CodeGen;
var file = 'swagger/spec.json';
var swagger = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(file, 'UTF-8'));
var nodejsSourceCode = CodeGen.getNodeCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger });
var angularjsSourceCode = CodeGen.getAngularCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger });
var reactjsSourceCode = CodeGen.getReactCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger });
var tsSourceCode = CodeGen.getTypescriptCode({ className: 'Test', swagger: swagger, imports: ['../../typings/tsd.d.ts'] });
console.log(nodejsSourceCode);
console.log(angularjsSourceCode);
console.log(reactjsSourceCode);
console.log(tsSourceCode);
var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({
moduleName: 'Test',
className: 'Test',
swagger: swaggerSpec,
template: {
class: fs.readFileSync('my-class.mustache', 'utf-8'),
method: fs.readFileSync('my-method.mustache', 'utf-8'),
type: fs.readFileSync('my-type.mustache', 'utf-8')
}
});
In addition to the common options listed below,
getCustomCode() requires a
template field:
template: { class: "...", method: "..." }
getAngularCode(),
getNodeCode(), and
getCustomCode() each support the following options:
moduleName:
type: string
description: Your AngularJS module name
className:
type: string
lint:
type: boolean
description: whether or not to run jslint on the generated code
esnext:
type: boolean
description: passed through to jslint
beautify:
type: boolean
description: whether or not to beautify the generated code
mustache:
type: object
description: See the 'Custom Mustache Variables' section below
imports:
type: array
description: Typescript definition files to be imported.
swagger:
type: object
required: true
description: swagger object
The following data are passed to the mustache templates:
isNode:
type: boolean
isES6:
type: boolean
description:
type: string
description: Provided by your options field: 'swagger.info.description'
isSecure:
type: boolean
description: false unless 'swagger.securityDefinitions' is defined
moduleName:
type: string
description: Your AngularJS module name - provided by your options field
className:
type: string
description: Provided by your options field
domain:
type: string
description: If all options defined: swagger.schemes[0] + '://' + swagger.host + swagger.basePath
methods:
type: array
items:
type: object
properties:
path:
type: string
className:
type: string
description: Provided by your options field
methodName:
type: string
description: Generated from the HTTP method and path elements or 'x-swagger-js-method-name' field
method:
type: string
description: 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', 'DELETE', 'PATCH', 'COPY', 'HEAD', 'OPTIONS', 'LINK', 'UNLIK', 'PURGE', 'LOCK', 'UNLOCK', 'PROPFIND'
enum:
- GET
- POST
- PUT
- DELETE
- PATCH
- COPY
- HEAD
- OPTIONS
- LINK
- UNLIK
- PURGE
- LOCK
- UNLOCK
- PROPFIND
isGET:
type: string
description: true if method === 'GET'
summary:
type: string
description: Provided by the 'description' or 'summary' field in the schema
externalDocs:
type: object
properties:
url:
type: string
description: The URL for the target documentation. Value MUST be in the format of a URL.
required: true
description:
type: string
description: A short description of the target documentation. GitHub-Markdown syntax can be used for rich text representation.
isSecure:
type: boolean
description: true if the 'security' is defined for the method in the schema
parameters:
type: array
description: Includes all of the properties defined for the parameter in the schema plus:
items:
camelCaseName:
type: string
isSingleton:
type: boolean
description: true if there was only one 'enum' defined for the parameter
singleton:
type: string
description: the one and only 'enum' defined for the parameter (if there is only one)
isBodyParameter:
type: boolean
isPathParameter:
type: boolean
isQueryParameter:
type: boolean
isPatternType:
type: boolean
description: true if *in* is 'query', and 'pattern' is defined
isHeaderParameter:
type: boolean
isFormParameter:
type: boolean
You can also pass in your own variables for the mustache templates by adding a
mustache object:
var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({
...
mustache: {
foo: 'bar',
app_build_id: env.BUILD_ID,
app_version: pkg.version
}
});
Some proxies and application servers inject HTTP headers into the requests. Server-side code may use these fields, but they are not required in the client API.
eg: https://cloud.google.com/appengine/docs/go/requests#Go_Request_headers
/locations:
get:
parameters:
- name: X-AppEngine-Country
in: header
x-proxy-header: true
type: string
description: Provided by AppEngine eg - US, AU, GB
- name: country
in: query
type: string
description: |
2 character country code.
If not specified, will default to the country provided in the X-AppEngine-Country header
...
There is a grunt task that enables you to integrate the code generation in your development pipeline. This is extremely convenient if your application is using APIs which are documented/specified in the swagger format.
28.io is using this project to generate their nodejs and angularjs language bindings.