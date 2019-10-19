Swagger to JS & Typescript Codegen

We are looking for a new maintainer

This project is no longer actively maintained by its creator. Please let us know if you would like to become a maintainer. At the time we wrote this package, the swagger didn't have generators for JavaScript nor TypeScript. Now there are great alternatives of this package available.

This package generates a nodejs, reactjs or angularjs class from a swagger specification file. The code is generated using mustache templates and is quality checked by jshint and beautified by js-beautify.

The typescript generator is based on superagent and can be used for both nodejs and the browser via browserify/webpack.

Installation

npm install swagger-js-codegen

Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var CodeGen = require ( 'swagger-js-codegen' ).CodeGen; var file = 'swagger/spec.json' ; var swagger = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync(file, 'UTF-8' )); var nodejsSourceCode = CodeGen.getNodeCode({ className : 'Test' , swagger : swagger }); var angularjsSourceCode = CodeGen.getAngularCode({ className : 'Test' , swagger : swagger }); var reactjsSourceCode = CodeGen.getReactCode({ className : 'Test' , swagger : swagger }); var tsSourceCode = CodeGen.getTypescriptCode({ className : 'Test' , swagger : swagger, imports : [ '../../typings/tsd.d.ts' ] }); console .log(nodejsSourceCode); console .log(angularjsSourceCode); console .log(reactjsSourceCode); console .log(tsSourceCode);

Custom template

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({ moduleName : 'Test' , className : 'Test' , swagger : swaggerSpec, template : { class : fs.readFileSync( 'my-class.mustache' , 'utf-8' ), method : fs.readFileSync( 'my-method.mustache' , 'utf-8' ), type : fs.readFileSync( 'my-type.mustache' , 'utf-8' ) } });

Options

In addition to the common options listed below, getCustomCode() requires a template field:

template : { class : "..." , method: "..." }

getAngularCode() , getNodeCode() , and getCustomCode() each support the following options:

moduleName: type: string description: Your AngularJS module name className: type: string lint: type: boolean description: whether or not to run jslint on the generated code esnext: type: boolean description: passed through to jslint beautify: type: boolean description: whether or not to beautify the generated code mustache: type: object description: See the 'Custom Mustache Variables' section below imports: type: array description: Typescript definition files to be imported. swagger: type: object required: true description: swagger object

Template Variables

The following data are passed to the mustache templates:

isNode: type: boolean isES6: type: boolean description: type: string description: Provided by your options field: 'swagger.info.description' isSecure: type: boolean description: false unless 'swagger.securityDefinitions' is defined moduleName: type: string description: Your AngularJS module name - provided by your options field className: type: string description: Provided by your options field domain: type: string description: If all options defined: swagger.schemes[0] + '://' + swagger.host + swagger.basePath methods: type: array items: type: object properties: path: type: string className: type: string description: Provided by your options field methodName: type: string description: Generated from the HTTP method and path elements or 'x-swagger-js-method-name' field method: type: string description: 'GET' , 'POST' , 'PUT' , 'DELETE' , 'PATCH' , 'COPY' , 'HEAD' , 'OPTIONS' , 'LINK' , 'UNLIK' , 'PURGE' , 'LOCK' , 'UNLOCK' , 'PROPFIND' enum: - GET - POST - PUT - DELETE - PATCH - COPY - HEAD - OPTIONS - LINK - UNLIK - PURGE - LOCK - UNLOCK - PROPFIND isGET: type: string description: true if method === 'GET' summary: type: string description: Provided by the 'description' or 'summary' field in the schema externalDocs: type: object properties: url: type: string description: The URL for the target documentation. Value MUST be in the format of a URL. required: true description: type: string description: A short description of the target documentation. GitHub-Markdown syntax can be used for rich text representation. isSecure: type: boolean description: true if the 'security' is defined for the method in the schema parameters: type: array description: Includes all of the properties defined for the parameter in the schema plus: items: camelCaseName: type: string isSingleton: type: boolean description: true if there was only one 'enum' defined for the parameter singleton: type: string description: the one and only 'enum' defined for the parameter (if there is only one) isBodyParameter: type: boolean isPathParameter: type: boolean isQueryParameter: type: boolean isPatternType: type: boolean description: true if *in* is 'query' , and 'pattern' is defined isHeaderParameter: type: boolean isFormParameter: type: boolean

Custom Mustache Variables

You can also pass in your own variables for the mustache templates by adding a mustache object:

var source = CodeGen.getCustomCode({ ... mustache: { foo : 'bar' , app_build_id : env.BUILD_ID, app_version : pkg.version } });

Swagger Extensions

Some proxies and application servers inject HTTP headers into the requests. Server-side code may use these fields, but they are not required in the client API.

eg: https://cloud.google.com/appengine/docs/go/requests#Go_Request_headers

/locations: get: parameters: - name: X-AppEngine-Country in: header x-proxy-header: true type: string description: Provided by AppEngine eg - US, AU, GB - name: country in: query type: string description: | 2 character country code. If not specified, will default to the country provided in the X-AppEngine-Country header ...

Grunt task

There is a grunt task that enables you to integrate the code generation in your development pipeline. This is extremely convenient if your application is using APIs which are documented/specified in the swagger format.

Who is using it?

28.io is using this project to generate their nodejs and angularjs language bindings.