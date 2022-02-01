Generate an OpenAPI/Swagger definition from inline comments.
npm install swagger-inline --save-dev
npx swagger-inline [--base] [--format] <inputGlobs ...>
npx swagger-inline "./*.js" --base 'swaggerBase.json' > api.json
The
inputGlobs argument is a list of files, or globs, to search for Swagger/OAS comments.
base: Base API specification to extend. *Required
format: Output filetype:
.json or
.yaml (default:
.json)
scope: Matches the scope field defined in each API. For example, if
--scope public is supplied, all operations will be generated, if
--scope private, only those operations that have a
scope: private declaration will be included.
swaggerInline([inputGlobs...], options) => Promise => json | yaml
const swaggerInline = require('swagger-inline');
swaggerInline(['src/**/*.js', 'test/**/*.js'], {
base: 'swaggerBase.json',
}).then((generatedSwagger) => {
/* ... */
});
base: Base specification to extend. *Required
format: Output filetype:
.json or
.yaml (default:
.json)
ignore: An array of globs for files to ignore. (default:
['node_modules/**/*', 'bower_modules/**/*'],
logger: Function called for logging. (default: empty closure)
metadata: Add additional annotations to the Swagger file, prefixed with
x-si.
scope: Matches the scope field defined in each API. For example, if
--scope public is supplied, all operations will be generated, if
--scope private, only those operations that have a
scope: private declaration will be included.
ignoreErrors: Ignore errors due to image files or unknown file types when parsing files. (default:
false)
swaggerBase.yaml
swagger: "2.0"
host: "petstore.swagger.io"
basePath: "/api"
schemes: ['http']
api.js
/**
* @api [get] /pets
* bodyContentType: "application/json"
* description: "Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to"
* responses:
* "200":
* description: "A list of pets."
* schema:
* type: "String"
*/
api.route('/pets', function() {
/* Pet code 😺 */
});
/**
* @schema Pet
* required:
* - id
* - name
* properties:
* id:
* type: integer
* format: int64
* name:
* type: string
* tag:
* type: string
*/
// some schema related function
swagger-inline './*.js' --base './swaggerBase.yaml'
Output:
swagger: '2.0'
host: petstore.swagger.io
basePath: /api
schemes:
- http
paths:
/pets:
get:
description: Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to
responses:
'200':
description: A list of pets.
schema:
type: String
components:
schemas:
Pet:
required:
- id
- name
properties:
id:
type: integer
format: int64
name:
type: string
tag:
type: string
With the
--scope parameter, you can compile your files based on a specific target that you define within your inline comments. For example, we have an API with a
GET /pets and
POST /pets but only the
GET operation is public. We can add
scope: public to our
GET operation documentation to tell
swagger-inline what scope it's set under.
/**
* @api [get] /pets
* scope: public
* description: "Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to"
* responses:
* "200":
* description: "A list of pets."
* schema:
* type: "String"
*/
/**
* @api [post] /pets
* description: "Creates a new pet
* responses:
* "200":
* description: "The created pet."
*/
Now when you run
swagger-inline, you can supply
--scope public and only the
GET /pets operation will be picked up. Omit
--scope public and everything will be picked up.