openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

swagger-inline

by readmeio
5.0.2 (see all)

Generate an OpenAPI/Swagger definition from inline comments.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.2K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

swagger-inline

Generate an OpenAPI/Swagger definition from inline comments.

npm Build

Installation

npm install swagger-inline --save-dev

Usage

CLI

npx swagger-inline [--base] [--format] <inputGlobs ...>

Example

npx swagger-inline "./*.js" --base 'swaggerBase.json' > api.json

Options

The inputGlobs argument is a list of files, or globs, to search for Swagger/OAS comments.

  • base: Base API specification to extend. *Required
  • format: Output filetype: .json or .yaml (default: .json)
  • scope: Matches the scope field defined in each API. For example, if --scope public is supplied, all operations will be generated, if --scope private, only those operations that have a scope: private declaration will be included.

Library

swaggerInline([inputGlobs...], options) => Promise => json | yaml

Example

const swaggerInline = require('swagger-inline');

swaggerInline(['src/**/*.js', 'test/**/*.js'], {
  base: 'swaggerBase.json',
}).then((generatedSwagger) => {
  /* ... */
});

Available options

  • base: Base specification to extend. *Required
  • format: Output filetype: .json or .yaml (default: .json)
  • ignore: An array of globs for files to ignore. (default: ['node_modules/**/*', 'bower_modules/**/*'],
  • logger: Function called for logging. (default: empty closure)
  • metadata: Add additional annotations to the Swagger file, prefixed with x-si.
  • scope: Matches the scope field defined in each API. For example, if --scope public is supplied, all operations will be generated, if --scope private, only those operations that have a scope: private declaration will be included.
  • ignoreErrors: Ignore errors due to image files or unknown file types when parsing files. (default: false)

Examples

Standard usage

1) Create a project

swaggerBase.yaml

swagger: "2.0"
host: "petstore.swagger.io"
basePath: "/api"
schemes: ['http']

api.js


/**
 * @api [get] /pets
 * bodyContentType: "application/json"
 * description: "Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to"
 * responses:
 *   "200":
 *     description: "A list of pets."
 *     schema:
 *       type: "String"
 */

api.route('/pets', function() {
    /* Pet code 😺 */
});

/**
 * @schema Pet
 * required:
 *   - id
 *   - name
 * properties:
 *   id:
 *     type: integer
 *     format: int64
 *   name:
 *     type: string
 *   tag:
 *     type: string
 */

// some schema related function

2) Run Command

swagger-inline './*.js' --base './swaggerBase.yaml'

Output:

swagger: '2.0'
host: petstore.swagger.io
basePath: /api
schemes:
  - http
paths:
  /pets:
    get:
      description: Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to
      responses:
        '200':
          description: A list of pets.
          schema:
            type: String
components:
  schemas:
    Pet:
      required:
        - id
        - name
      properties:
        id:
          type: integer
          format: int64
        name:
          type: string
        tag:
          type: string

Scoped compilations

With the --scope parameter, you can compile your files based on a specific target that you define within your inline comments. For example, we have an API with a GET /pets and POST /pets but only the GET operation is public. We can add scope: public to our GET operation documentation to tell swagger-inline what scope it's set under.

/**
 * @api [get] /pets
 * scope: public
 * description: "Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to"
 * responses:
 *   "200":
 *     description: "A list of pets."
 *     schema:
 *       type: "String"
 */

/**
 * @api [post] /pets
 * description: "Creates a new pet
 * responses:
 *   "200":
 *     description: "The created pet."
 */

Now when you run swagger-inline, you can supply --scope public and only the GET /pets operation will be picked up. Omit --scope public and everything will be picked up.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial