Generate an OpenAPI/Swagger definition from inline comments.

Installation

npm install swagger- inline

Usage

CLI

npx swagger-inline [--base] [--format] <inputGlobs ...>

Example

npx swagger-inline "./*.js" --base 'swaggerBase.json' > api.json

Options

The inputGlobs argument is a list of files, or globs, to search for Swagger/OAS comments.

base : Base API specification to extend. *Required

: Base API specification to extend. format : Output filetype: .json or .yaml (default: .json )

: Output filetype: or (default: ) scope : Matches the scope field defined in each API. For example, if --scope public is supplied, all operations will be generated, if --scope private , only those operations that have a scope: private declaration will be included.

Library

swaggerInline([inputGlobs...], options) => Promise => json | yaml

Example

const swaggerInline = require ( 'swagger-inline' ); swaggerInline([ 'src/**/*.js' , 'test/**/*.js' ], { base : 'swaggerBase.json' , }).then( ( generatedSwagger ) => { });

Available options

base : Base specification to extend. *Required

: Base specification to extend. format : Output filetype: .json or .yaml (default: .json )

: Output filetype: or (default: ) ignore : An array of globs for files to ignore. (default: ['node_modules/**/*', 'bower_modules/**/*'] ,

: An array of globs for files to ignore. (default: , logger : Function called for logging. (default: empty closure)

: Function called for logging. (default: empty closure) metadata : Add additional annotations to the Swagger file, prefixed with x-si .

: Add additional annotations to the Swagger file, prefixed with . scope : Matches the scope field defined in each API. For example, if --scope public is supplied, all operations will be generated, if --scope private , only those operations that have a scope: private declaration will be included.

: Matches the scope field defined in each API. For example, if is supplied, all operations will be generated, if , only those operations that have a declaration will be included. ignoreErrors : Ignore errors due to image files or unknown file types when parsing files. (default: false )

Examples

Standard usage

1) Create a project

swaggerBase.yaml

swagger: "2.0" host: "petstore.swagger.io" basePath: "/api" schemes: ['http']

api.js

api.route( '/pets' , function ( ) { });

2) Run Command

swagger-inline './*.js' --base './swaggerBase.yaml'

Output:

swagger: '2.0' host: petstore.swagger.io basePath: /api schemes: - http paths: /pets: get: description: Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to responses: '200': description: A list of pets. schema: type: String components: schemas: Pet: required: - id - name properties: id: type: integer format: int64 name: type: string tag: type: string

Scoped compilations

With the --scope parameter, you can compile your files based on a specific target that you define within your inline comments. For example, we have an API with a GET /pets and POST /pets but only the GET operation is public. We can add scope: public to our GET operation documentation to tell swagger-inline what scope it's set under.