Swagger Injector

Adaptation of swagger ui to render the swagger view of a server's swagger documentation for a specified route.

If you're unfamiliar with swagger, I highly recommend checking it out.

Usage

Koa

Build for ^2.x

Assume ./swagger.json is a valid json file

Working example Run $ npm install && node examples/koa Request localhost:3000/swagger



let Koa = require ( 'koa' ); let swagger = require ( 'swagger-injector' ); let app = new Koa(); app.use(swagger.koa({ path : ` ${__dirname} /swagger.json` , })); app.listen( 3000 );

Express

Assume ./swagger.json is a valid json file

NOTE: authentication requires cookie-parser

Working example Run $ npm install && node examples/express Request localhost:3000/swagger



let express = require ( 'express' ); let cookieParser = require ( 'cookie-parser' ); let swagger = require ( 'swagger-injector' ); let app = express(); app.use(cookieParser()); app.use(swagger.express({ path : ` ${__dirname} /swagger.json` })); app.listen( 3000 );

Configuration

The following configuration example is a copy of the default configuration

{ path : './swagger.json' , swagger : false , prefix : '' , assets : '/_swagger_' , route : '/swagger' , css : false , unauthorized : false , dist : '/dist' , authentication : { sources : [ 'query' , 'body' ], key : false , value : false } }

