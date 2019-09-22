Adaptation of swagger ui to render the swagger view of a server's swagger documentation for a specified route.
If you're unfamiliar with swagger, I highly recommend checking it out.
Build for ^2.x
$ npm install && node examples/koa
localhost:3000/swagger
let Koa = require('koa');
let swagger = require('swagger-injector');
let app = new Koa();
app.use(swagger.koa({
path: `${__dirname}/swagger.json`,
}));
app.listen(3000);
cookie-parser
$ npm install && node examples/express
localhost:3000/swagger
let express = require('express');
let cookieParser = require('cookie-parser');
let swagger = require('swagger-injector');
let app = express();
app.use(cookieParser()); // REQUIRED
app.use(swagger.express({
path: `${__dirname}/swagger.json`
}));
app.listen(3000);
The following configuration example is a copy of the default configuration
{
path: './swagger.json', // Path to swagger file
swagger: false, // swagger json. If not set, it is read from the `path` file
prefix: '', // Prefix applied to all routes
assets: '/_swagger_', // Prefix for all assets, appended to prefix
route: '/swagger', // Router to serve documentation
css: false, // Path to the css OR css string
unauthorized: false, // Unauth handler
dist: '/dist', // Path to dist directory
authentication: {
sources: ['query', 'body'], // Accepted sources of auth
key: false, // Key for the auth
value: false // Value for the auth
}
}
MIT