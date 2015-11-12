Swagger Framework is a module for creating Swagger Specification validated web resources using the standard Node HTTP request listener interface.
It validates and normalizes incoming requests, validates Swagger Specification, and generates the documentation endpoints.
Declares a Framework using the Swagger API Resource Listing specification.
You should not include the
apis attribute.
This acts as a container for all the API's and contains helper methods for serving HTTP resources and the documentation endpoints.#### framework.setup()
Validates resources attached to framework. This is automatically called by framework.dispatcher and framework.server.#### framework.api(spec, [options])
Declares and attaches Api class.#### framework.api(api) #### framework.dispatcher([options])
Returns a function that implements the Node HTTP requestListener interface.
It also supports the Express/Connect style
next argument.
Example (Express)
#### framework.server([options])
app.use('/api-docs', framework.docs.dispatcher());
app.use('/', framework.dispatcher());
Returns an http.Server instance which serves API's on
/ and the documentation endpoint on
/api-docs.
Example
### Class: swagger.Api(spec, [options])
framework.server().listen(8000);
Declares an Api using the Swagger API Declaration specification.
You should not include the
apis attribute.
Declares and attaches Resource class.#### api.resource(resource) #### api.model(spec)
Declares a Model using the Swagger Model Object specification.### Class: swagger.Resource(spec, [options])
Declares a Resource using the Swagger API Object specification.
You should not include the
operations attribute.
Declares and attaches Operation class.#### resource.operation(operation) ### Class: swagger.Operation(spec, [options], [callback...])
Declares an Operation using the Swagger Operation Object specification.### Request Handler
The Operation class takes a callback that will be called when an HTTP request matches the declared API, Resource, Operation, and passes all validation checks.
This function has an Express-style signature (
function(req, res, next)) where
req and
res are standard Node http objects (or whatever your framework passes it).
next is a callback that can be called to skip the current handler, or with an
Error parameter to stop execution and activate the error handler. If you're using a framework (i.e. Express) that supports
next then calls will proprogate back to the framework.
This object is attached to the
req and
res instances. It is used to pass state between middleware and includes helper functions.
This is an Accepts instance.#### sf.body
This is an object of body values. It has already been validated and normalized against the Swagger specification.
Additional values are discarded unless the
removeBody option is set to
false.
This is an object of form values. It has already been validated and normalized against the Swagger specification.
Additional values are discarded unless the
removeForm option is set to
false.
This is an object of headers. It has already been validated and normalized against the Swagger specification.
Additional headers are discarded unless the
removeHeader option is set to
false.
This is an object of path segments. It has already been validated and normalized against the Swagger specification.#### sf.produce #### sf.reply([statusCode], [body])
This formats and replies to the HTTP request.
statusCode should be a numeric HTTP response code (defaults to 200).
#### sf.reply([statusCode], err)
body should be the response content.
This formats and replies to the HTTP request.
statusCode should be a numeric HTTP response code (defaults to 500).
#### Callback: sf.responseMessage(reply)
err should be an instance of
Error. If
err.statusCode is defined it will be used as the return status code. If
err.expose is truthy then
err.toJSON() (if defined) or
err.message will be set as the response body.
This is a callback that you can attach to the
sf attribute to format
reply calls.
reply will be an object that contains
statusCode,
body, and
args.
statusCode and
body are the response attributes that
reply interpreted from the caller.
args is an array of the actual arguments.
#### sf.query
responseMessage should either return an object with
statusCode and
body, or a falsy value and handle the response itself.
This is an object of query parameters. It has already been validated and normalized against the Swagger specification.
Additional query parameters are discarded unless the
removeQuery option is set to
false.
This is a URL object for the resource.
See more in the examples directory.
var swagger = require('swagger-framework');
var host = '127.0.0.1';
var port = 8000;
var url = 'http://' + host + ':' + port;
var framework = swagger.Framework({ basePath: url });
var api = framework.api({
path: '/pet',
description: 'Manage pets',
consumes: ['application/json'],
produces: ['application/json'],
});
var resource = api.resource({ path: '/pet/{petId}' });
var operation = resource.operation(
{
method: 'GET',
summary: 'Find pet by ID',
notes: 'Returns a pet based on ID',
type: 'Pet',
nickname: 'getPetById',
parameters: [
{
name: 'petId',
description: 'ID of pet that needs to be fetched',
required: true,
type: 'integer',
paramType: 'path',
minimum: '1',
maximum: '100000',
},
],
responseMessages: [
{
code: 400,
message: 'Invalid ID supplied',
},
{
code: 404,
message: 'Pet not found',
},
],
},
function(req, res) {
res.sf.reply(200, {
message: 'pet id ' + req.sf.path.petId,
});
}
);
api.model({
id: 'Pet',
required: ['id', 'name'],
properties: {
id: {
type: 'integer',
description: 'unique identifier for the pet',
minimum: '0',
maximum: '100',
},
name: {
type: 'string'
},
photoUrls: {
type: 'array',
items: { type: 'string' },
},
status: {
type: 'string',
description: 'pet status in the store',
enum: ['available', 'pending', 'sold'],
},
},
});
if (module.parent) {
module.exports = framework;
} else {
framework.server().listen(port, host, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Server started ' + url + '/');
});
}
This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).