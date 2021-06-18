Automatically generate and serve swagger.json v2.0.

Getting started

First, install swagger-express-ts.

npm install swagger-express-ts --save

and init tsconfig.json

The Basics

In the examples below, we use inversify-express-utils. inversify-express-utils is not required to work with swagger-express-ts.

Step 1: configure express

import * as bodyParser from "body-parser" ; import * as express from "express" ; import "reflect-metadata" ; import { Container } from "inversify" ; import { interfaces, InversifyExpressServer, TYPE } from "inversify-express-utils" ; import { VersionController } from "./version/version.controller" ; import * as swagger from "swagger-express-ts" ; import { SwaggerDefinitionConstant } from "swagger-express-ts" ; const config = require ( "../config.json" ); const container = new Container (); container.bind<interfaces.Controller> ( TYPE.Controller ) .to( VersionController ).inSingletonScope().whenTargetNamed( VersionController.TARGET_NAME ); const server = new InversifyExpressServer ( container ); server.setConfig( ( app : any ) => { app.use( '/api-docs/swagger' , express.static( 'swagger' ) ); app.use( '/api-docs/swagger/assets' , express.static( 'node_modules/swagger-ui-dist' ) ); app.use( bodyParser.json() ); app.use( swagger.express( { definition : { info : { title : "My api" , version : "1.0" } , externalDocs : { url : "My url" } } } ) ); } ); server.setErrorConfig( ( app : any ) => { app.use( ( err : Error , request : express.Request , response : express.Response , next : express.NextFunction ) => { console .error( err.stack ); response.status( 500 ).send( "Something broke!" ); } ); } ); const app = server.build(); app.listen( config.port ); console .info( "Server is listening on port : " + config.port );

Step 2: Decorate your models

( { description : "Version description" , name : "Version" } ) export class VersionModel { ( { description : "Id of version" , required : true , example: [ '123456789' ] } ) id : number ; ( { description : "" , required : true } ) name : string ; ( { description : "Description of version" , required : true } ) description : string ; }

Step 3: Decorate your controllers

({ path: "/versions" , name: "Version" , security: { basicAuth: [] } }) ( "/versions" ) () export class VersionController implements interfaces.Controller { public static TARGET_NAME: string = "VersionController" ; private data = [{ id: "1" , name: "Version 1" , description: "Description Version 1" , version: "1.0.0" }, { id: "2" , name: "Version 2" , description: "Description Version 2" , version: "2.0.0" }]; ({ description: "Get versions objects list" , summary: "Get versions list" , responses: { 200 : { description: "Success" , type : SwaggerDefinitionConstant.Response.Type.ARRAY, model: "Version" } }, security: { apiKeyHeader: [] } }) ( "/" ) public getVersions(request: express.Request, response: express.Response, next: express.NextFunction): void { response.json( this .data); } ({ description: "Post version object" , summary: "Post new version" , parameters: { body: { description: "New version" , required: true , model: "Version" } }, responses: { 200 : { description: "Success" }, 400 : { description: "Parameters fail" } } }) ( "/" ) public postVersion(request: express.Request, response: express.Response, next: express.NextFunction): void { if (!request.body) { return response.status( 400 ).end(); } this .data.push(request.body); response.json(request.body); } }

Step 4: Test

Start your server and test on url : /api-docs/swagger.json

Extra

Serve swagger-ui in your API

You can serve swagger.json and swagger-ui in your API.

npm install swagger-ui-dist --save

Create index.html in new directory "swagger".

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Swagger UI </ title > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:400,700|Source+Code+Pro:300,600|Titillium+Web:400,600,700" rel = "stylesheet" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/api-docs/swagger/assets/swagger-ui.css" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" href = "/api-docs/swagger/assets/favicon-32x32.png" sizes = "32x32" /> < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" href = "/api-docs/swagger/assets/favicon-16x16.png" sizes = "16x16" /> < style > html { box-sizing : border-box; overflow : -moz-scrollbars-vertical; overflow-y : scroll; } *, * :before , * :after { box-sizing : inherit; } body { margin : 0 ; background : #fafafa ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" style = "position:absolute;width:0;height:0" > < defs > < symbol viewBox = "0 0 20 20" id = "unlocked" > < path d = "M15.8 8H14V5.6C14 2.703 12.665 1 10 1 7.334 1 6 2.703 6 5.6V6h2v-.801C8 3.754 8.797 3 10 3c1.203 0 2 .754 2 2.199V8H4c-.553 0-1 .646-1 1.199V17c0 .549.428 1.139.951 1.307l1.197.387C5.672 18.861 6.55 19 7.1 19h5.8c.549 0 1.428-.139 1.951-.307l1.196-.387c.524-.167.953-.757.953-1.306V9.199C17 8.646 16.352 8 15.8 8z" > </ path > </ symbol > < symbol viewBox = "0 0 20 20" id = "locked" > < path d = "M15.8 8H14V5.6C14 2.703 12.665 1 10 1 7.334 1 6 2.703 6 5.6V8H4c-.553 0-1 .646-1 1.199V17c0 .549.428 1.139.951 1.307l1.197.387C5.672 18.861 6.55 19 7.1 19h5.8c.549 0 1.428-.139 1.951-.307l1.196-.387c.524-.167.953-.757.953-1.306V9.199C17 8.646 16.352 8 15.8 8zM12 8H8V5.199C8 3.754 8.797 3 10 3c1.203 0 2 .754 2 2.199V8z" /> </ symbol > < symbol viewBox = "0 0 20 20" id = "close" > < path d = "M14.348 14.849c-.469.469-1.229.469-1.697 0L10 11.819l-2.651 3.029c-.469.469-1.229.469-1.697 0-.469-.469-.469-1.229 0-1.697l2.758-3.15-2.759-3.152c-.469-.469-.469-1.228 0-1.697.469-.469 1.228-.469 1.697 0L10 8.183l2.651-3.031c.469-.469 1.228-.469 1.697 0 .469.469.469 1.229 0 1.697l-2.758 3.152 2.758 3.15c.469.469.469 1.229 0 1.698z" /> </ symbol > < symbol viewBox = "0 0 20 20" id = "large-arrow" > < path d = "M13.25 10L6.109 2.58c-.268-.27-.268-.707 0-.979.268-.27.701-.27.969 0l7.83 7.908c.268.271.268.709 0 .979l-7.83 7.908c-.268.271-.701.27-.969 0-.268-.269-.268-.707 0-.979L13.25 10z" /> </ symbol > < symbol viewBox = "0 0 20 20" id = "large-arrow-down" > < path d = "M17.418 6.109c.272-.268.709-.268.979 0s.271.701 0 .969l-7.908 7.83c-.27.268-.707.268-.979 0l-7.908-7.83c-.27-.268-.27-.701 0-.969.271-.268.709-.268.979 0L10 13.25l7.418-7.141z" /> </ symbol > < symbol viewBox = "0 0 24 24" id = "jump-to" > < path d = "M19 7v4H5.83l3.58-3.59L8 6l-6 6 6 6 1.41-1.41L5.83 13H21V7z" /> </ symbol > < symbol viewBox = "0 0 24 24" id = "expand" > < path d = "M10 18h4v-2h-4v2zM3 6v2h18V6H3zm3 7h12v-2H6v2z" /> </ symbol > </ defs > </ svg > < div id = "swagger-ui" > </ div > < script src = "/api-docs/swagger/assets/swagger-ui-bundle.js" > </ script > < script src = "/api-docs/swagger/assets/swagger-ui-standalone-preset.js" > </ script > < script > window .onload = function ( ) { const ui = SwaggerUIBundle ({ url : "/api-docs/swagger.json" , dom_id : '#swagger-ui' , deepLinking : true , presets : [ SwaggerUIBundle.presets.apis, SwaggerUIStandalonePreset ], plugins : [ SwaggerUIBundle.plugins.DownloadUrl ], layout : "StandaloneLayout" , validatorUrl : null }); window .ui = ui } </ script > </ body > </ html >

Configure your server like that.

app.use( '/api-docs/swagger' , express.static( 'swagger' ) ); app.use( '/api-docs/swagger/assets' , express.static( 'node_modules/swagger-ui-dist' ) );

Test it on url "/api-docs/swagger".

Project example

You can quickly test swagger-express-ts with the project example example-swagger-express-ts.

Features and API

For any questions, suggestions, or feature requests

Please file an issue!

Help wanted

swagger-express-ts wants additional maintainers! To maintain and continue to develop this young library, Please post in this issue.