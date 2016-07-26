Swagger is a specification and complete framework implementation for describing, producing, consuming, and visualizing RESTful web services. View demo.
{swagger-express} is a simple and clean solution to integrate swagger with express.
$ npm install -g swagger-express
Configure {swagger-express} as express middleware.
apiVersion -> Your api version.
swaggerVersion -> Swagger version.
swaggerUI -> Where is your swagger-ui?
swaggerURL -> Path to use for swagger ui web interface.
swaggerJSON -> Path to use for swagger ui JSON.
basePath -> The basePath for swagger.js
info -> Metadata about the API
apis -> Define your api array.
middleware -> Function before response.
var swagger = require('swagger-express');
app.configure(function(){
...
app.use(swagger.init(app, {
apiVersion: '1.0',
swaggerVersion: '1.0',
swaggerURL: '/swagger',
swaggerJSON: '/api-docs.json',
swaggerUI: './public/swagger/',
basePath: 'http://localhost:3000',
info: {
title: 'swagger-express sample app',
description: 'Swagger + Express = {swagger-express}'
},
apis: ['./api.js', './api.yml'],
middleware: function(req, res){}
}));
app.use(app.router);
...
});
Example 'api.js'
/**
* @swagger
* resourcePath: /api
* description: All about API
*/
/**
* @swagger
* path: /login
* operations:
* - httpMethod: POST
* summary: Login with username and password
* notes: Returns a user based on username
* responseClass: User
* nickname: login
* consumes:
* - text/html
* parameters:
* - name: username
* description: Your username
* paramType: query
* required: true
* dataType: string
* - name: password
* description: Your password
* paramType: query
* required: true
* dataType: string
*/
exports.login = function (req, res) {
var user = {};
user.username = req.param('username');
user.password = req.param('password');
res.json(user);
}
/**
* @swagger
* models:
* User:
* id: User
* properties:
* username:
* type: String
* password:
* type: String
*/
Example 'api.yml'
resourcePath: /api
description: All about API
apis:
- path: /login
operations:
- httpMethod: POST
summary: Login with username and password
notes: Returns a user based on username
responseClass: User
nickname: login
consumes:
- text/html
parameters:
- name: username
dataType: string
paramType: query
required: true
description: Your username
- name: password
dataType: string
paramType: query
required: true
description: Your password
models:
User:
id: User
properties:
username:
type: String
password:
type: String
Example 'api.coffee'
###
* @swagger
* resourcePath: /api
* description: All about API
###
###
* @swagger
* path: /login
* operations:
* - httpMethod: POST
* summary: Login with username and password
* notes: Returns a user based on username
* responseClass: User
* nickname: login
* consumes:
* - text/html
* parameters:
* - name: username
* description: Your username
* paramType: query
* required: true
* dataType: string
* - name: password
* description: Your password
* paramType: query
* required: true
* dataType: string
###
###
* @swagger
* models:
* User:
* id: User
* properties:
* username:
* type: String
* password:
* type: String
###
Clone the {swagger-express} repo, then install the dev dependencies:
$ git clone git://github.com/fliptoo/swagger-express.git --depth 1
$ cd swagger-express
$ npm install
and run the example:
$ cd example
$ node app.js
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Fliptoo <fliptoo.studio@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.