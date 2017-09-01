For those of you who are looking for a solution for multifile Swagger files support and better local workflow, take a look at https://github.com/moon0326/swagger-ui-watcher instead
A live swagger editor that saves your changes back to the file.
npm install swagger-editor-live -g
swagger-editor-live <swagger file path here>
You can also specify port number by passing --port option.
swagger-editor-live <swagger file path here> --port=8000
You may also change the host, usefull if you're using this inside a docker.
swagger-editor-live <swagger file path here> --host=0.0.0.0
If you're using multiple files with swagger then u want to specify where they are located like this
swagger-editor-live <swagger file path here> --folder=api