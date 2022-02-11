openbase logo
swagger-editor-dist

by swagger-api
4.0.4

Swagger Editor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

7.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

130

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

🕰️ Looking for the older version of Swagger Editor? Refer to the 2.x branch.

Swagger Editor lets you edit Swagger API specifications in YAML inside your browser and to preview documentations in real time. Valid Swagger JSON descriptions can then be generated and used with the full Swagger tooling (code generation, documentation, etc).

As a brand new version, written from the ground up, there are some known issues and unimplemented features. Check out the Known Issues section for more details.

This repository publishes to two different NPM modules:

  • swagger-editor is a traditional npm module intended for use in single-page applications that are capable of resolving dependencies (via Webpack, Browserify, etc).
  • swagger-editor-dist is a dependency-free module that includes everything you need to serve Swagger Editor in a server-side project, or a web project that can't resolve npm module dependencies.

If you're building a single-page application, using swagger-editor is strongly recommended, since swagger-editor-dist is significantly larger.

For the older version of swagger-editor, refer to the 2.x branch.

Helpful scripts

Any of the scripts below can be run by typing npm run <script name> in the project's root directory.

Developing

Script nameDescription
devSpawn a hot-reloading dev server on port 3200.
deps-checkGenerate a size and licensing report on Swagger Editors's dependencies.
lintReport ESLint style errors and warnings.
lint-errorsReport ESLint style errors, without warnings.
lint-fixAttempt to fix style errors automatically.
watchRebuild the core files in /dist when the source code changes. Useful for npm link.

Building

Script nameDescription
buildBuild a new set of JS and CSS assets, and output them to /dist.
build:bundleBuild swagger-editor-bundle.js only (commonJS).
build:coreBuild swagger-editor.(js\|css) only (commonJS).
build:standaloneBuild swagger-editor-standalone-preset.js only (commonJS).
build:stylesheetsBuild swagger-editor.css only.
build:es:bundleBuild swagger-editor-es-bundle.js only (es2015).
build:es:bundle:coreBuild swagger-editor-es-bundle-core.js only (es2015).

Testing

Script nameDescription
testRun unit tests in Node, run Cypress end-to-end tests, and run ESLint in errors-only mode.
test:unit-mochaRun Mocha-based unit tests in Node.
test:unit-jestRun Jest-based unit tests in Node.
e2eRun end-to-end browser tests with Cypress.
lintRun ESLint test
test:artifactRun list of bundle artifact tests in Jest
test:artifact:umd:bundleRun unit test that confirms swagger-editor-bundle exports as a Function
test:artifact:es:bundleRun unit test that confirms swagger-editor-es-bundle exports as a Function
test:artifact:es:bundle:coreRun unit test that confirms swagger-editor-es-bundle-core exports as a Function

Running locally

Prerequisites
  • NPM >=7.x

Generally, we recommend the following guidelines from Node.js Releases to only use Active LTS or Maintenance LTS releases.

Current Node.js:

  • Node.js 16.x
  • NPM >=7.10.x

Current Node.js Active LTS:

  • Node.js 14.x
  • NPM >=7.x.x

If you have Node.js and npm installed, you can run npm start to spin up a static server.

Otherwise, you can open index.html directly from your filesystem in your browser.

If you'd like to make code changes to Swagger Editor, you can start up a Webpack hot-reloading dev server via npm run dev.

Browser support

Swagger Editor works in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge.

Known Issues

To help with the migration, here are the currently known issues with 3.X. This list will update regularly, and will not include features that were not implemented in previous versions.

Docker

Running the image from DockerHub

There is a docker image published in DockerHub.

To use this, run the following:

docker pull swaggerapi/swagger-editor
docker run -d -p 80:8080 swaggerapi/swagger-editor

This will run Swagger Editor (in detached mode) on port 80 on your machine, so you can open it by navigating to http://localhost in your browser.

  • You can provide a URL pointing to an API definition (may not be available if some security policies such as CSP or CORS are enforced):
docker run -d -p 80:8080 -e URL="https://petstore3.swagger.io/api/v3/openapi.json" swaggerapi/swagger-editor
  • You can provide your own json or yaml definition file from your local host:
docker run -d -p 80:8080 -v $(pwd):/tmp -e SWAGGER_FILE=/tmp/swagger.json swaggerapi/swagger-editor

Note: When both URL and SWAGGER_FILE environment variables are set, URL has priority and SWAGGER_FILE is ignored.

  • You can specify a different base url for accessing the application - for example if you want the application to be available at http://localhost/swagger-editor/:
docker run -d -p 80:8080 -e BASE_URL=/swagger-editor swaggerapi/swagger-editor

Building and running an image locally

To build and run a docker image with the code checked out on your machine, run the following from the root directory of the project:

# Install npm packages (if needed)
npm install

# Build the app
npm run build

# Build an image
docker build -t swagger-editor .

# Run the container
docker run -d -p 80:8080 swagger-editor

You can then view the app by navigating to http://localhost in your browser.

Documentation

Security contact

Please disclose any security-related issues or vulnerabilities by emailing security@swagger.io, instead of using the public issue tracker.

