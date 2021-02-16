Converts Swagger documents from version
1.xto version
2.0
Use npm
npm install swagger-converter --save
It's recommended to use command line tools like
swagger-tools or
swagger-spec-converter for converting your spec. This module will not handle validation and if your spec is not valid can produce invalid spec.
convert accept accept following arguments:
resourceListing(required) is Swagger 1.x entry point file.
apiDeclarations(required) is a map with paths from
resourceListing as keys and resources as values
options(optional) - See options for the full list of options
var swaggerConverter = require('swagger-converter');
var resourceListing = require('/path/to/petstore/index.json');
var apiDeclarations = {
'/pet': require('/path/to/petstore/pet.json'),
'/user': require('/path/to/petstore/user.json'),
'/store': require('/path/to/petstore/store.json'),
};
var swagger2Document = swaggerConverter.convert(
resourceListing,
apiDeclarations,
);
console.log(JSON.stringify(swagger2Document, null, 2));
listApiDeclarations function accept following arguments:
sourceUrl(required) - source URL for root Swagger 1.x document
resourceListing(required) - root Swagger 1.x document
var swaggerConverter = require('swagger-converter');
var resourceListing = require('/path/to/petstore/index.json');
var apiDeclarations = swaggerConverter.listApiDeclarations(
'http://test.com/api-docs',
resourceListing,
);
console.log(JSON.stringify(apiDeclarations, null, 2));
/*
{
"/pet": "http://test.com/api-docs/pet",
"/user": "http://test.com/api-docs/user",
"/store": "http://test.com/api-docs/store"
}
*/
collectionFormat[string] - assigned to every array parameter.
buildTagsFromPaths[bool] - ignore
resourcePath and buid tags from resource
path. Default: false.
Install dependencies with
npm install command and use
npm test to run the test. Tests will fail if you break coding style.
Just run this command to make a new
browser.js
npm run build
MIT. See LICENSE