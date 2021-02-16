openbase logo
swagger-converter

by apigee-127
2.1.0 (see all)

Converts Swagger documents from version 1.2 to 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.1K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Swagger Converter

Converts Swagger documents from version 1.x to version 2.0

Installation

Use npm

npm install swagger-converter --save

Usage

It's recommended to use command line tools like swagger-tools or swagger-spec-converter for converting your spec. This module will not handle validation and if your spec is not valid can produce invalid spec.

convert function

convert accept accept following arguments:

  • resourceListing(required) is Swagger 1.x entry point file.
  • apiDeclarations(required) is a map with paths from resourceListing as keys and resources as values
  • options(optional) - See options for the full list of options
var swaggerConverter = require('swagger-converter');

var resourceListing = require('/path/to/petstore/index.json');

var apiDeclarations = {
  '/pet': require('/path/to/petstore/pet.json'),
  '/user': require('/path/to/petstore/user.json'),
  '/store': require('/path/to/petstore/store.json'),
};

var swagger2Document = swaggerConverter.convert(
  resourceListing,
  apiDeclarations,
);

console.log(JSON.stringify(swagger2Document, null, 2));
listApiDeclarations function

listApiDeclarations function accept following arguments:

  • sourceUrl(required) - source URL for root Swagger 1.x document
  • resourceListing(required) - root Swagger 1.x document
var swaggerConverter = require('swagger-converter');

var resourceListing = require('/path/to/petstore/index.json');

var apiDeclarations = swaggerConverter.listApiDeclarations(
  'http://test.com/api-docs',
  resourceListing,
);

console.log(JSON.stringify(apiDeclarations, null, 2));
/*
{
  "/pet": "http://test.com/api-docs/pet",
  "/user": "http://test.com/api-docs/user",
  "/store": "http://test.com/api-docs/store"
}
*/

Options

  • collectionFormat[string] - assigned to every array parameter.
  • buildTagsFromPaths[bool] - ignore resourcePath and buid tags from resource path. Default: false.

Development

Install dependencies with npm install command and use npm test to run the test. Tests will fail if you break coding style.

Building for browser

Just run this command to make a new browser.js

npm run build

License

MIT. See LICENSE

