Swagger Client is a JavaScript module that allows you to fetch, resolve, and interact with Swagger/OpenAPI documents.

This is the new version of swagger-js, 3.x. The new version supports Swagger 2.0 as well as OpenAPI 3.

The npm package is called swagger-client and the GitHub repository is swagger-js . We'll be consolidating that soon. Just giving you the heads up. You may see references to both names.

Compatibility

The OpenAPI Specification has undergone multiple revisions since initial creation in 2010. Compatibility between Swagger Client and the OpenAPI Specification is as follows:

Swagger Client Version Release Date OpenAPI Spec compatibility Notes 3.10.x 2020-01-17 2.0, 3.0.0, 3.0.1, 3.0.2, 3.0.3 tag v3.10.0 2.1.32 2017-01-12 1.0, 1.1, 1.2 tag v2.1.32. This release is only available on GitHub.

Runtime

Node.js >= 12.4.x

12.4.x swagger-client works in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge.

Please disclose any security-related issues or vulnerabilities by emailing security@swagger.io, instead of using the public issue tracker.