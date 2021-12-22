A swagger client uses axios and typescript

require node > v8.0.0

it will always resolve axios.response.data or reject axios.error with Promise

support other similar to axios library, for example Fly.js, required setting ISwaggerOptions.useCustomerRequestInstance = true

the es6 version is generated by calling typescript

Welcome PRs and commit issue

Get Started

yarn add swagger-axios-codegen

export interface ISwaggerOptions { serviceNameSuffix?: string enumNamePrefix?: string methodNameMode?: 'operationId' | 'path' outputDir?: string fileName?: string remoteUrl?: string source?: any useStaticMethod?: boolean | undefined useCustomerRequestInstance?: boolean | undefined include?: Array <string | IInclude> includeTypes?: Array <string> urlFilters?: Array <string> format?: ( s: string ) => string strictNullChecks?: boolean | undefined modelMode?: 'class' | 'interface' useClassTransformer?: boolean, openApi?: string | undefined , extendDefinitionFile?: string | undefined extendGenericType?: string[] | undefined multipleFileMode?: boolean | undefined sharedServiceOptions?: boolean | undefined } const defaultOptions: ISwaggerOptions = { serviceNameSuffix : 'Service' , enumNamePrefix : 'Enum' , methodNameMode : 'operationId' , outputDir : './service' , fileName : 'index.ts' , useStaticMethod : true , useCustomerRequestInstance : false , include : [], strictNullChecks : true , modelMode?: 'interface' , useClassTransformer : false }

use local swagger api json

const { codegen } = require ( 'swagger-axios-codegen' ) codegen({ methodNameMode : 'operationId' , source : require ( './swagger.json' ) })

use remote swagger api json

const { codegen } = require ( 'swagger-axios-codegen' ) codegen({ methodNameMode : 'operationId' , remoteUrl : 'You remote Url' })

use static method

codegen({ methodNameMode : 'operationId' , remoteUrl : 'http://localhost:22742/swagger/v1/swagger.json' , outputDir : '.' , useStaticMethod : true });

before

import { UserService } from './service' const userService = new UserService() await userService.GetAll();

after

import { UserService } from './service' await UserService.GetAll();

use custom axios.instance

import axios from 'axios' import { serviceOptions } from './service' const instance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , timeout : 1000 , headers : { 'X-Custom-Header' : 'foobar' } }); serviceOptions.axios = instance

use other library

import YourLib from '<Your lib>' import { serviceOptions } from './service' serviceOptions.axios = YourLib

filter service and method

fliter by multimatch using 'include' setting

codegen({ methodNameMode : 'path' , source : require ( '../swagger.json' ), outputDir : './swagger/services' , include : [ '*' , '!Products' , { 'User' : [ '*' , '!history' ] }, ] })

If you are using special characters in your service name (which is the first tag) you must assume they have been escaped.

For example the service names are MyApp.FirstModule.Products , MyApp.FirstModule.Customers , MyApp.SecondModule.Orders :

"paths" : { "/Products/Get" : { "post" : { "tags" : [ "MyApp.FirstModule.Products" ], "operationId" : "Get" ,

codegen({ methodNameMode : 'path' , source : require ( '../swagger.json' ), outputDir : './swagger/services' , include : [ 'MyAppFirstModule*' ] })

use class transformer to transform results

This is helpful if you want to transform dates to real date objects. Swagger can define string formats for different types. Two if these formats are date and date-time

If a class-transformer is enabled and a format is set on a string, the result string will be transformed to a Date instance

// swagger.json

{ "ObjectWithDate" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "date" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "date-time" } } } }

const { codegen } = require ( 'swagger-axios-codegen' ) codegen({ methodNameMode : 'operationId' , source : require ( './swagger.json' ), useClassTransformer : true , })

Resulting class:

export class ObjectWithDate { () ( () => Date ) public date: Date ; }

The service method will transform the json response and return an instance of this class

use validation model

codegen({ ... modelMode: 'class' , generateValidationModel : true });

The option above among with class model mode allows to render the model validation rules. The result of this will be as follows:

export class FooFormVm { 'name' ?: string; 'description' ?: string; constructor (data: undefined | any = {}) { this [ 'name' ] = data[ 'name' ]; this [ 'description' ] = data[ 'description' ]; } public static validationModel = { name : { required : true , maxLength : 50 }, description : { maxLength : 250 }, }; }

So you can use the validation model in your application:

function isRequired ( vm: any, fieldName: string ): boolean { return (vm && vm[fieldName] && vm[fieldName].required === true ); } function maxLength ( vm: any, fieldName: string ): number { return (vm && vm[fieldName] && vm[fieldName].maxLength ? vm[fieldName].maxLength : 4000 ); }

Now you can use the functions

var required = isRequired(FooFormVm.validationModel, 'name' ); var maxLength = maxLength(FooFormVm.validationModel, 'description' );