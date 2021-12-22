A swagger client uses axios and typescript
require node > v8.0.0
it will always resolve
axios.response.data or reject
axios.error with Promise
support other similar to
axios library, for example Fly.js, required setting
ISwaggerOptions.useCustomerRequestInstance = true
the es6 version is generated by calling typescript
Welcome PRs and commit issue
yarn add swagger-axios-codegen
export interface ISwaggerOptions {
/** service name suffix eg. 'Service' **/
serviceNameSuffix?: string
/** enum prefix eg. 'Enum' **/
enumNamePrefix?: string
methodNameMode?: 'operationId' | 'path'
/** path of the generated file eg. './src/service' **/
outputDir?: string
/** generated file name eg. 'index.ts' **/
fileName?: string
/** path to remote source file eg. 'https://localhost:8080/api/v1/swagger.json' **/
remoteUrl?: string
/** path to local source file eg. './swagger.json' **/
source?: any
useStaticMethod?: boolean | undefined
/** client can pass custom headers to the service methods **/
useCustomerRequestInstance?: boolean | undefined
/** filter by service name (first tag) or method name using multimatch (https://github.com/sindresorhus/multimatch) **/
include?: Array<string | IInclude>
/** include extra types which are not included during the filtering Eg. ["Foo", "Bar"] **/
includeTypes?: Array<string>
/** filter urls by following clauses **/
urlFilters?: Array<string>
/** custom function to format the output file (default: prettier.format()) **/
format?: (s: string) => string
/** match with tsconfig */
strictNullChecks?: boolean | undefined
/** definition Class mode */
modelMode?: 'class' | 'interface'
/** use class-transformer to transform the results */
useClassTransformer?: boolean,
// force the specified swagger or openAPI version,
openApi?: string | undefined,
// extend file url. It will be inserted in front of the service method
extendDefinitionFile?: string | undefined
// mark generic type
extendGenericType?: string[] | undefined
/** split request service. Can't use with sharedServiceOptions*/
multipleFileMode?: boolean | undefined
/** shared service options to multiple service. Can't use with MultipleFileMode */
sharedServiceOptions?: boolean | undefined
}
const defaultOptions: ISwaggerOptions = {
serviceNameSuffix: 'Service',
enumNamePrefix: 'Enum',
methodNameMode: 'operationId',
outputDir: './service',
fileName: 'index.ts',
useStaticMethod: true,
useCustomerRequestInstance: false,
include: [],
strictNullChecks: true,
/** definition Class mode ,auto use interface mode to streamlined code*/
modelMode?: 'interface',
useClassTransformer: false
}
const { codegen } = require('swagger-axios-codegen')
codegen({
methodNameMode: 'operationId',
source: require('./swagger.json')
})
const { codegen } = require('swagger-axios-codegen')
codegen({
methodNameMode: 'operationId',
remoteUrl:'You remote Url'
})
codegen({
methodNameMode: 'operationId',
remoteUrl: 'http://localhost:22742/swagger/v1/swagger.json',
outputDir: '.',
useStaticMethod: true
});
before
import { UserService } from './service'
const userService = new UserService()
await userService.GetAll();
after
import { UserService } from './service'
await UserService.GetAll();
import axios from 'axios'
import { serviceOptions } from './service'
const instance = axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
timeout: 1000,
headers: {'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar'}
});
serviceOptions.axios = instance
import YourLib from '<Your lib>'
import { serviceOptions } from './service'
serviceOptions.axios = YourLib
fliter by multimatch using 'include' setting
codegen({
methodNameMode: 'path',
source: require('../swagger.json'),
outputDir: './swagger/services',
include: [
'*',
// 'Products*',
'!Products',
{ 'User': ['*', '!history'] },
]
})
If you are using special characters in your service name (which is the first tag) you must assume they have been escaped.
For example the service names are
MyApp.FirstModule.Products,
MyApp.FirstModule.Customers,
MyApp.SecondModule.Orders:
// API
"paths": {
"/Products/Get": {
"post": {
"tags": [
"MyApp.FirstModule.Products"
],
"operationId": "Get",
// Codegen config
codegen({
methodNameMode: 'path',
source: require('../swagger.json'),
outputDir: './swagger/services',
include: ['MyAppFirstModule*'] // Only Products and Customers will be included. As you can see dots are escaped being contract names.
})
This is helpful if you want to transform dates to real date
objects. Swagger can define string formats for different types. Two if these formats are
date and
date-time
If a
class-transformer is enabled and a format is set on a string, the result string will be transformed to a
Date instance
// swagger.json
{
"ObjectWithDate": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"date": {
"type": "string",
"format": "date-time"
}
}
}
}
const { codegen } = require('swagger-axios-codegen')
codegen({
methodNameMode: 'operationId',
source:require('./swagger.json'),
useClassTransformer: true,
})
Resulting class:
export class ObjectWithDate {
@Expose()
@Type(() => Date)
public date: Date;
}
The service method will transform the json response and return an instance of this class
codegen({
...
modelMode: 'class',
generateValidationModel: true
});
The option above among with class model mode allows to render the model validation rules. The result of this will be as follows:
export class FooFormVm {
'name'?: string;
'description'?: string;
constructor(data: undefined | any = {}) {
this['name'] = data['name'];
this['description'] = data['description'];
}
public static validationModel = {
name: { required: true, maxLength: 50 },
description: { maxLength: 250 },
};
}
So you can use the validation model in your application:
function isRequired(vm: any, fieldName: string): boolean {
return (vm && vm[fieldName] && vm[fieldName].required === true);
}
function maxLength(vm: any, fieldName: string): number {
return (vm && vm[fieldName] && vm[fieldName].maxLength ? vm[fieldName].maxLength : 4000);
}
Now you can use the functions
var required = isRequired(FooFormVm.validationModel, 'name');
var maxLength = maxLength(FooFormVm.validationModel, 'description');
At the moment there are only two rules are supported -
required and
maxLength.