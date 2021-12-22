openbase logo
Readme

swagger-axios-codegen

A swagger client uses axios and typescript

GitHub Workflow StatusNpmVersionnpm open issues

require node > v8.0.0

it will always resolve axios.response.data or reject axios.error with Promise

support other similar to axios library, for example Fly.js, required setting ISwaggerOptions.useCustomerRequestInstance = true

the es6 version is generated by calling typescript

Welcome PRs and commit issue

By the way. you can support this repo via Star star sta st s... ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

Example

ChangeLog

Contributing

Get Started

  yarn add swagger-axios-codegen


export interface ISwaggerOptions {
  /** service name suffix eg. 'Service' **/
  serviceNameSuffix?: string
  /** enum prefix eg. 'Enum' **/
  enumNamePrefix?: string
  methodNameMode?: 'operationId' | 'path'
  /** path of the generated file eg. './src/service' **/
  outputDir?: string
  /** generated file name eg. 'index.ts' **/
  fileName?: string
  /** path to remote source file eg. 'https://localhost:8080/api/v1/swagger.json' **/
  remoteUrl?: string
  /** path to local source file eg. './swagger.json' **/
  source?: any
  useStaticMethod?: boolean | undefined
  /** client can pass custom headers to the service methods **/
  useCustomerRequestInstance?: boolean | undefined
  /** filter by service name (first tag) or method name using multimatch (https://github.com/sindresorhus/multimatch) **/
  include?: Array<string | IInclude>
  /** include extra types which are not included during the filtering Eg. ["Foo", "Bar"] **/
  includeTypes?: Array<string>
  /** filter urls by following clauses **/
  urlFilters?: Array<string>
  /** custom function to format the output file (default: prettier.format()) **/
  format?: (s: string) => string
  /** match with tsconfig */
  strictNullChecks?: boolean | undefined
  /** definition Class mode */
  modelMode?: 'class' | 'interface'
  /** use class-transformer to transform the results */
  useClassTransformer?: boolean,
  // force the specified swagger or openAPI version,
  openApi?: string | undefined,
  // extend file url. It will be inserted in front of the service method
  extendDefinitionFile?: string | undefined
  // mark generic type
  extendGenericType?: string[] | undefined
  /** split request service.  Can't use with sharedServiceOptions*/
  multipleFileMode?: boolean | undefined
  /** shared service options to multiple service. Can't use with MultipleFileMode */
  sharedServiceOptions?: boolean | undefined
}

const defaultOptions: ISwaggerOptions = {
  serviceNameSuffix: 'Service',
  enumNamePrefix: 'Enum',
  methodNameMode: 'operationId',
  outputDir: './service',
  fileName: 'index.ts',
  useStaticMethod: true,
  useCustomerRequestInstance: false,
  include: [],
  strictNullChecks: true,
  /** definition Class mode ,auto use interface mode to streamlined code*/
  modelMode?: 'interface',
  useClassTransformer: false
}

use local swagger api json


const { codegen } = require('swagger-axios-codegen')
codegen({
  methodNameMode: 'operationId',
  source: require('./swagger.json')
})

use remote swagger api json


const { codegen } = require('swagger-axios-codegen')
codegen({
  methodNameMode: 'operationId',
  remoteUrl:'You remote Url'
})

use static method

codegen({
    methodNameMode: 'operationId',
    remoteUrl: 'http://localhost:22742/swagger/v1/swagger.json',
    outputDir: '.',
    useStaticMethod: true
});

before


import { UserService } from './service'
const userService = new UserService()
await userService.GetAll();

after


import { UserService } from './service'

await UserService.GetAll();

use custom axios.instance

import axios from 'axios'
import { serviceOptions } from './service'
const instance = axios.create({
  baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
  timeout: 1000,
  headers: {'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar'}
});

serviceOptions.axios = instance

use other library

import YourLib from '<Your lib>'
import { serviceOptions } from './service'

serviceOptions.axios = YourLib

filter service and method

fliter by multimatch using 'include' setting

codegen({
  methodNameMode: 'path',
  source: require('../swagger.json'),
  outputDir: './swagger/services',
  include: [
    '*',
    // 'Products*',
    '!Products',
    { 'User': ['*', '!history'] },
  ]
})

If you are using special characters in your service name (which is the first tag) you must assume they have been escaped.

For example the service names are MyApp.FirstModule.Products, MyApp.FirstModule.Customers, MyApp.SecondModule.Orders:

// API
"paths": {
  "/Products/Get": {
    "post": {
      "tags": [
        "MyApp.FirstModule.Products"
      ],
      "operationId": "Get",

// Codegen config
codegen({
  methodNameMode: 'path',
  source: require('../swagger.json'),
  outputDir: './swagger/services',
  include: ['MyAppFirstModule*'] // Only Products and Customers will be included. As you can see dots are escaped being contract names.
})

use class transformer to transform results

This is helpful if you want to transform dates to real date objects. Swagger can define string formats for different types. Two if these formats are date and date-time

If a class-transformer is enabled and a format is set on a string, the result string will be transformed to a Date instance

// swagger.json

{
  "ObjectWithDate": {
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
      "date": {
        "type": "string",
        "format": "date-time"
      }
    }
  }
}


const { codegen } = require('swagger-axios-codegen')
codegen({
  methodNameMode: 'operationId',
  source:require('./swagger.json'),
  useClassTransformer: true,
})

Resulting class:

export class ObjectWithDate {
  @Expose()
  @Type(() => Date)
  public date: Date;
}

The service method will transform the json response and return an instance of this class

use validation model

codegen({
    ...
    modelMode: 'class',
    generateValidationModel: true
});

The option above among with class model mode allows to render the model validation rules. The result of this will be as follows:

export class FooFormVm {
  'name'?: string;
  'description'?: string;
 
  constructor(data: undefined | any = {}) {
    this['name'] = data['name'];
    this['description'] = data['description'];
  }
 
  public static validationModel = {
    name: { required: true, maxLength: 50 },
    description: { maxLength: 250 },
  };
}

So you can use the validation model in your application:

function isRequired(vm: any, fieldName: string): boolean {
  return (vm && vm[fieldName] && vm[fieldName].required === true);
}
function maxLength(vm: any, fieldName: string): number {
  return (vm && vm[fieldName] && vm[fieldName].maxLength ? vm[fieldName].maxLength : 4000);
}

Now you can use the functions

var required = isRequired(FooFormVm.validationModel, 'name');
var maxLength = maxLength(FooFormVm.validationModel, 'description');

At the moment there are only two rules are supported - required and maxLength.

