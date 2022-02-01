This module performs the automatic construction of the Swagger documentation. The module can identify the endpoints and automatically capture methods such as to get, post, put, and so on. The module can also identify the paths, routes, middlewares, response status code, parameters in the path, header, query and body. It is possible to add information such as endpoint description, parameter description, definitions, security, among others. It is also possible to ignore or disable the automatic capture of an endpoint (in the latter case, having to manually add each information). The module generates the .json file with the documentation in the swagger format.
This is a Node.js module available through the npm.
$ npm install --save-dev swagger-autogen
If you're using CommonJS:
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')();
Or if you're using ES modules:
import swaggerAutogen from 'swagger-autogen';
If you already have the module installed and want to update to the latest version, use the command:
$ npm install --save-dev swagger-autogen@2.18.8
The two sections below will show the basic usage and the full usage of the module.
Function signature:
const swaggerAutogen: (outputFile: <string>, endpointsFiles: <Array of string>, data: <object>) => Promise <any>
outputFile: (Required*). Output file. It will be the file generated by the module containing the documentation in the format identified by Swagger.
endpointsFiles: (Required*). Files containing the endpoints or routes. These are the files that contain methods such as get, post, put, use, and so on, for example:
app.get('/path', ...) or
route.use('/v1', ...).
doc: (Not Required). An object containing the details of the documentation. If not informed, or if any parameter of the object is omitted, the default values will be used. (See: Usage (With optionals) section)
The code below must be inserted in a separate file (e.g swagger.js):
File: swagger.js
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')();
const doc = {
info: {
title: 'My API',
description: 'Description',
},
host: 'localhost:3000',
schemes: ['http'],
};
const outputFile = './path/swagger-output.json';
const endpointsFiles = ['./path/endpointsUser.js', './path/endpointsBook.js'];
/* NOTE: if you use the express Router, you must pass in the
'endpointsFiles' only the root file where the route starts,
such as index.js, app.js, routes.js, ... */
swaggerAutogen(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc);
The code below must be inserted in a separate file, for example:
File: swagger.js
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')();
const doc = {
info: {
version: '', // by default: '1.0.0'
title: '', // by default: 'REST API'
description: '', // by default: ''
},
host: '', // by default: 'localhost:3000'
basePath: '', // by default: '/'
schemes: [], // by default: ['http']
consumes: [], // by default: ['application/json']
produces: [], // by default: ['application/json']
tags: [ // by default: empty Array
{
name: '', // Tag name
description: '', // Tag description
},
// { ... }
],
securityDefinitions: {}, // by default: empty object (Swagger 2.0)
definitions: {}, // by default: empty object
components: {} // by default: empty object (OpenAPI 3.x)
};
const outputFile = './path/swagger-output.json';
const endpointsFiles = ['./path/endpointsUser.js', './path/endpointsBook.js'];
/* NOTE: if you use the express Router, you must pass in the
'endpointsFiles' only the root file where the route starts,
such as: index.js, app.js, routes.js, ... */
swaggerAutogen(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc);
NOTE: If you're using ES modules, use:
swaggerAutogen()(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc);
NOTE: To omit any of the attributes in the .json file, just assign the value null to the specified attribute in the doc.
To build the documentation without starting your project, add the following script to your project's package.json file:
File: package.json
// { ... },
"scripts": {
// ... ,
"swagger-autogen": "node ./swagger.js"
}
Where
./swagger.js is the file containing the
swaggerAutogen(...) function call (see section Usage. After that, at the root of your project, run the following command:
$ npm run swagger-autogen
To build the documentation before the project starts and immediately start it, rewrite the
swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:
If you're using CommonJS, use:
// ...
swaggerAutogen(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then(() => {
require('./index.js'); // Your project's root file
});
In case, you're using ES modules in your project, rewrite the
swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:
// ...
swaggerAutogen()(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then(async () => {
await import('./index.js'); // Your project's root file
});
Where index.js is your project's root file. Change the start script in your project's package.json to point to the file containing the
swaggerAutogen(...) function. If you use Visual Studio Code, change the reference in your launch.json in the same way. Now, just run your project as usual. With that, the documentation will be generated, and soon after the project will start, automatically updating the documentation as soon as the project start.
See: Complete example
It is possible to change some options of the module by passing an object as a parameter. This object is optional.
const options = {
openapi: <string>, // Enable/Disable OpenAPI. By default is null
language: <string>, // Change response language. By default is 'en-US'
disableLogs: <boolean>, // Enable/Disable logs. By default is false
autoHeaders: <boolean>, // Enable/Disable automatic headers capture. By default is true
autoQuery: <boolean>, // Enable/Disable automatic query capture. By default is true
autoBody: <boolean> // Enable/Disable automatic body capture. By default is true
}
If you're using CommonJS, use:
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')(options)
In case, you're using ES modules in your project, rewrite the
swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:
import swaggerAutogen from 'swagger-autogen';
// ...
swaggerAutogen(options)(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then(async () => {
await import('./index.js'); // Your project's root file
});
OpenAPI: (BETA) To enable OpenAPI v3, assign a version, such as "3.0.0" to the openapi parameter. In the future, OpenAPI v3 will be the default.
To see the available languages, go to the section Response Language
The way to configure the module is done within comments, and can be in the format
// ... or
/* ... */. The used pattern will be
#swagger.something tag. Each comment can contain one or more
#swagger.something tags. NOTE: ALL COMMENTS CONTAINING
#swagger.something MUST BE WITHIN THE FUNCTIONS.
In this case, it is not necessary to do anything. Considering, for example, if the pattern of your API is as follows:
...
app.post('/path', (req, res) => {
...
users.addUser(req.query.obj)
...
if(...)
return res.status(201).send(data)
...
return res.status(500).send(false)
})
...
The recognition of the method, path, parameters and status of the response will be automatic.
See an example here!
To inform which tags the endpoints belong to, use the
#swagger.tags tag, for example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.tags = ['Users']
...
})
This is the summary of the Endpoint. To add it, use the
#swagger.summary tag, for example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.summary = 'Some summary...'
...
})
This is the description of the Endpoint. To add it, use the
#swagger.description tag, for example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.description = 'Some description...'
...
})
This is the operationId of the Endpoint. To add it, use the
#swagger.operationId tag, for example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.operationId = 'Your_operationId_here'
...
})
It is possible to create or complement automatically detected parameters. Use the
#swagger.parameters['parameterName'] tag to create a new parameter or to complete an existing parameter (automatically detected).
All optional parameters:
/* #swagger.parameters['parameterName'] = {
in: <string>,
description: <string>,
required: <boolean>,
type: <string>,
format: <string>,
schema: <array>, <object> or <string>
} */
in: 'path', 'header', 'query', 'body', 'formData', etc. // by default is 'query'
description: The parameter description
required: true or false
type: 'string', 'number', 'boolean', 'integer' or 'array'. // by default is 'string' when 'schema' is missing
format: 'int64', etc.
schema: See section Schema and Definitions
Some examples:
app.get('/path/:id', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.parameters['id'] = { description: 'Some description...' }
...
})
app.post('/users', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['obj'] = {
in: 'body',
description: 'Add a user',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/AddUser' }
} */
...
})
app.post('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['obj'] = {
in: 'body',
description: 'Some description...',
schema: {
$name: 'Jhon Doe',
$age: 29,
about: ''
}
} */
...
})
Examples using upload (Swagger 2.0)
// (Swagger 2.0) Upload single file using Multer
app.post("/upload", uploader.single("singleFile"), (req, res) => {
/*
#swagger.consumes = ['multipart/form-data']
#swagger.parameters['singleFile'] = {
in: 'formData',
type: 'file',
required: 'true',
description: 'Some description...',
} */
const file = req.file;
});
// (Swagger 2.0) Upload multiple files using Multer
app.post("/uploads", uploader.array("multFiles", 2), (req, res) => {
/*
#swagger.consumes = ['multipart/form-data']
#swagger.parameters['multFiles'] = {
in: 'formData',
type: 'array',
required: true,
description: 'Some description...',
collectionFormat: 'multi',
items: { type: 'file' }
} */
const files = req.files;
});
The body is automatically recognized, for example:
app.post('/users', (req, res) => {
const myItem1 = req.body.item1
const { item2, item3 } = req.body
...
})
NOTE: But, if there is any
#swagger.parameters[...] = { in: 'body', ... } with schema declared, the recognition of body will be ignored, for example:
app.post('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['parameter_name'] = {
in: 'body',
description: 'Some description...',
schema: {
$name: 'Jhon Doe',
$age: 29,
about: ''
}
} */
const myItem1 = req.body.item1 // Will be ignored by swagger-autogen
const { item2, item3 } = req.body // Will be ignored by swagger-autogen
...
})
However, if you wish to add more information to the automatically recognized body, declared the
#swagger.parameters adding in: 'body', BUT without the schema, such as:
app.post('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['any_name'] = {
in: 'body',
description: 'Some description...'
} */
const myItem1 = req.body.item1
const { item2, item3 } = req.body
...
})
Automatically the body will be recognized and the parameters 'any_name' and 'description' will be assigned to the body.
It is possible to create or complement automatically detected responses. Use the
#swagger.reponses[statusCode] tag to create a new answer or to complete an existing answer (automatically detected). If OpenAPI 3.x option is enabled (see how to enable OpenAPI 3.x option), the content will be "application/json" by default. To see more options about OpenAPI 3.x response, see it here OpenAPI 3.x response.
All optional parameters:
/* #swagger.responses[<number>] = {
description: <string>,
schema: <array>, <object>, <string>, <number> or <boolean>
} */
description: The parameter description.
schema: See section Schema and Definitions
Endpoint example:
app.get('/path', (req, res, next) => {
...
/* #swagger.responses[200] = {
description: 'User successfully obtained.',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/User' }
} */
return res.status(200).send(data)
...
})
Endpoint example:
app.get('/path', (req, res, next) => {
...
/* #swagger.responses[200] = {
description: 'User successfully obtained.',
schema: {
name: 'Jhon Doe',
age: 29,
about: ''
}
} */
return res.status(200).send(data)
...
})
Endpoint example:
app.get('/path', (req, res, next) => {
...
// #swagger.responses[500] = { description: 'Some description...' }
return res.status(500)
...
})
NOTE: For more information about schema and definitions, see the section: Schema and Definitions
Unlike how Swagger writes, the answers in this module are added more simply, that is, in the way you want to see the result. These responses can be added to the definitions parameter of the doc object seen in the Usage section, or directly to the response via the schema parameter.
About Examples and Types in the schema: The example comes right in front of the parameter declaration, and the type is abstracted according to the typeof of the example. In the code below, the parameter "name" will have as an example "Jhon Doe" and type string, while "age" will have as an example 29 and type number.
NOTE: To configure a parameter as required, just add the symbol $ before the parameter, for example:
$name = "Jhon Doe".
For example:
const doc = {
// { ... },
definitions: {
Parents: {
father: 'Simon Doe',
mother: 'Marie Doe'
},
User: {
name: 'Jhon Doe',
age: 29,
parents: {
$ref: '#/definitions/Parents'
},
diplomas: [
{
school: 'XYZ University',
year: 2020,
completed: true,
internship: {
hours: 290,
location: 'XYZ Company'
}
}
]
},
AddUser: {
$name: 'Jhon Doe',
$age: 29,
about: ''
},
// { ... }
}
};
In the parameters using definition:
app.post('/users', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['obj'] = {
in: 'body',
description: 'Adding new user.',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/AddUser' }
} */
...
})
or inserting directly, without using definitions:
app.post('/users', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['obj'] = {
in: 'body',
description: 'Adding new user.',
schema: {
$name: 'Jhon Doe',
$age: 29,
about: ''
}
} */
...
})
In the responses using definition:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.responses[200] = {
description: 'Some description...',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/someDefinition' }
} */
...
})
In the responses inserting directly:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.responses[200] = {
description: 'Some description...',
schema: {
name: 'Jhon Doe',
age: 29,
about: ''
}
} */
...
})
It is possible to add examples as shown in the OpenAPI 3.x specification click here.
For example:
const doc = {
...
definitions: {...},
components: {
...
examples: {
User:{
value:{
name: 'Jhon Doe',
age: 29
},
summary: "Sample for User"
}
}
}
}
Endpoint file:
It doesn't allow insert directly without reference on
openapi 3.x. To enable OpenAPI 3.x See it here.
app.post('/users', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.requestBody = {
required: true,
content: {
"application/json": {
schema: { $ref: "#/definitions/User" },
examples: {
User: { $ref: "#/components/examples/User" }
}
}
}
}
*/
...
})
Use the
'@schema' instead of
schema if you don't want swagger-autogen to do schema processing. In this case you must build the schema according to Swagger's specs. The result in the .json will be the same in
'@schema'.
For example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['obj'] = {
in: 'body',
'@schema': {
"required": ["name"],
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
"minLength": 2,
"maxLength": 250,
"example": "Some example..."
}
}
}
} */
...
})
The following are some examples of definitions:
Definitions:
const doc = {
// { ... },
definitions: {
myBoolean: true,
myNumber: 123,
myString: 'my example',
myObject: {
field: 'my example'
},
myArrayOfBooleans: [true],
myArrayOfNumbers: [123],
myArrayOfStrings: ['my example'],
myArrayOfObjects: [
{
field: 'my example'
}
],
myReferencedObjectArray: [{ $ref: '#/definitions/myObject' }]
}
};
Endpoint:
app.get('/responses', (req, res) => {
/* #swagger.responses[001] = {
description: 'myBoolean',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myBoolean' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[002] = {
description: 'myNumber',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myNumber' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[003] = {
description: 'myString',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myString' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[004] = {
description: 'myObject',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myObject' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[005] = {
description: 'myArrayOfBooleans',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myArrayOfBooleans' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[006] = {
description: 'myArrayOfNumbers',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myArrayOfNumbers' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[007] = {
description: 'myArrayOfStrings',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myArrayOfStrings' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[008] = {
description: 'myArrayOfObjects',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myArrayOfObjects' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[009] = {
description: 'myReferencedObjectArray',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/myReferencedObjectArray' }
} */
});
The result will be:
Use the
#swagger.deprecated = true tag to inform that a given endpoint is depreciated, for example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.deprecated = true
...
})
Use the
#swagger.ignore = true tag to ignore a specific endpoint. Thus, it will not appear in the documentation, for example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.ignore = true
...
})
If you want to pass properties in common to all endpoints belonging to the same route, you can specify those properties in the routes root middleware.
For example:
file: routes.js
...
app.use('/v1', routesV1
// #swagger.tags = ['SomeTag']
/* #swagger.security = [{
"apiKeyAuth": []
}] */
/* #swagger.responses[500] = {
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/someSchema' }
} */
/* #swagger.responses[501] = {
ifStatusPresent: true,
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/someSchema' }
} */
);
...
For the case above, all the enpoints belonging to '/v1' route will received the 'SomeTag' tag, the security property and status code 500. But only endpoints that contain the 501 status code will receive the description and schema declared in
#swagger.responses[501] = ....
NOTE: By default, the
ifStatusPresent parameter is
false. If true, only endpoints that contain any 501 status code will receive the properties. Otherwise, 501 status code will not be shown.
NOTE: To disable security for some endpoint belonging to route '/v1', declare
// #swagger.security = null .
Use the
#swagger.auto = false tag to disable automatic recognition. With that, all parameters of the endpoint must be informed manually, for example:
...
app.put('/users/:id', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.auto = false
#swagger.path = '/users/{id}'
#swagger.method = 'put'
#swagger.produces = ['application/json']
#swagger.consumes = ['application/json']
#swagger.parameters['id'] = {
in: 'path',
description: 'User ID.',
required: true,
type: 'integer'
}
#swagger.parameters['obj'] = {
in: 'body',
description: 'User data.',
required: true,
schema: {
username: "user",
password: "1234"
}
}
*/
...
if(...) {
// #swagger.responses[201] = { description: 'User registered successfully.' }
return res.status(201).send(data)
}
...
// #swagger.responses[500] = { description: 'Server failure.'}
return res.status(500).send(false)
})
If you want to forcibly create an endpoint, use the
#swagger.start and
#swagger.end tags, for example:
function myFunction(param) {
// #swagger.start
...
/*
#swagger.path = '/forcedEndpoint/{id}'
#swagger.method = 'put'
#swagger.description = 'Forced endpoint.'
#swagger.produces = ['application/json']
*/
...
/* #swagger.parameters['id'] = {
in: 'path',
type: 'integer',
description: 'User ID.' } */
const dataId = users.getUser(req.params.id)
...
/* #swagger.parameters['obj'] = {
in: 'query',
description: 'User data.',
schema: { $ref: '#/definitions/AddUser' }
} */
const dataObj = users.getUser(req.query.obj)
...
if (...)
return res.status(200).send(true) // #swagger.responses[200]
...
return res.status(404).send(false) // #swagger.responses[404]
...
// #swagger.end
}
By default, the documentation is generated using Swagger 2.0 features. All of the following features are exclusive to Swagger 2.0. If you want to use OpenAPI 3.x features click here.
Use the
#swagger.produces = ['contentType'] or
#swagger.consumes = ['contentType'] tag to add a new produce or a new consume, respectively. In the Example (Consumes) below, the two endpoints will have the same result in the documentation.
Example (Consumes):
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// Recognizes the 'consumes' automatically
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json')
...
})
OR
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.consumes = ['application/json']
...
})
Example (Produces):
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
// #swagger.produces = ['application/json']
...
})
It is possible to add security to endpoints. The following are some examples, but a complete approach can be seen on the website swagger.io
The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.
const doc = {
// { ... },
securityDefinitions: {
apiKeyAuth: {
type: 'apiKey',
in: 'header', // can be 'header', 'query' or 'cookie'
name: 'X-API-KEY', // name of the header, query parameter or cookie
description: 'Some description...'
}
}
};
To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.
At the endpoint, add the
#swagger.security tag, for example:
Example endpoint:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.security = [{
"apiKeyAuth": []
}] */
...
})
The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.
const doc = {
// { ... },
securityDefinitions: {
oAuthSample: {
type: 'oauth2',
authorizationUrl: 'https://petstore.swagger.io/oauth/authorize',
flow: 'implicit',
scopes: {
read_pets: 'read your pets',
write_pets: 'modify pets in your account'
}
}
}
};
To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.
At the endpoint, add the
#swagger.security tag, for example:
Example endpoint:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.security = [{
"oAuthSample": [
"write_pets",
"read_pets"
]
}] */
...
})
All of the following features are exclusive to OpenAPI 3.x.
NOTE: The implementation of OpenAPI 3.x features are in progress. Some features are not yet available in the lib.
To use the OpenAPI 3.x features, you need to enable the OpenAPI v3 in the options:
If you're using CommonJS, use:
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')({openapi: '3.0.0'})
In case, you're using ES modules in your project, rewrite the
swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:
import swaggerAutogen from 'swagger-autogen';
// ...
swaggerAutogen({openapi: '3.0.0'})(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then(async () => {
await import('./index.js'); // Your project's root file
});
To use this feature, enable OpenAPI [click here].
Use the
#swagger.requestBody tag to impletent Request Body.
Endpoint example:
app.post('/path', (req, res, next) => {
...
/* #swagger.requestBody = {
required: true,
content: {
"application/json": {
schema: {
$ref: "#/definitions/User"
}
},
"application/xml": {
schema: {
$ref: "#/definitions/User"
}
}
}
} */
...
})
It is possible to create or complement automatically detected responses. Use the
#swagger.reponses[statusCode] tag to create a new answer or to complete an existing answer (automatically detected).
All optional parameters:
/* #swagger.responses[<number>] = {
description: <string>,
content:
"<content-type>" application/json, application/xml, etc
schema: <object> or <Array>
} */
description: The parameter description.
schema: See section Schema and Definitions
Endpoint example:
app.get('/path', (req, res, next) => {
...
/* #swagger.responses[200] = {
description: "Some description... OpenAPI 3.x",
content: {
"application/json": {
schema:{
$ref: "#/definitions/User"
}
}
}
}
*/
...
})
Endpoint example:
app.get('/path', (req, res, next) => {
...
/* #swagger.responses[200] = {
description: "Some description... OpenAPI 3.x",
content: {
"application/json": {
schema: {
name: 'Jhon Doe',
age: 29,
about: ''
}
}
}
}
*/
...
})
It is possible to add security to endpoints. The following are some examples, but a complete approach can be seen on the website swagger.io
The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.
const doc = {
// { ... },
securityDefinitions: {
bearerAuth: {
type: 'http',
scheme: 'bearer',
bearerFormat: 'JWT'
}
}
};
To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.
At the endpoint, add the
#swagger.security tag, for example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.security = [{
"bearerAuth": []
}] */
...
})
The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.
const doc = {
// { ... },
securityDefinitions: {
OAuth2: {
type: 'oauth2',
flows: {
authorizationCode: {
authorizationUrl: 'https://example.com/oauth/authorize',
tokenUrl: 'https://example.com/oauth/token',
scopes: {
read: 'Grants read access',
write: 'Grants write access',
admin: 'Grants access to admin operations'
}
}
}
}
}
};
To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.
At the endpoint, add the
#swagger.security tag, for example:
Example endpoint:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.security = [{
"OAuth2": [
'read',
'write'
]
}] */
...
})
To use this feature, enable OpenAPI [click here].
This section show how to use oneOf and anyOf features of OpenAPI 3. See more about it here
oneOf example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.requestBody = {
required: true,
content: {
"application/json": {
schema:{
oneOf: [
{
$ref: "#/definitions/SomeSchema1",
},
{
$ref: "#/definitions/SomeSchema2"
}
]
}
}
}
}
*/
...
})
anyOf example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.requestBody = {
required: true,
content: {
"application/json": {
schema:{
anyOf: [
{
$ref: "#/definitions/SomeSchema1",
},
{
$ref: "#/definitions/SomeSchema2"
}
]
}
}
}
}
*/
...
})
To use this feature, enable OpenAPI [click here].
You can use the
'@enum' reserved keyword to specify possible values of a request parameter or a model property. See more about it here.
Enums example:
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['some_param'] = {
in: 'query',
description: 'Some description...',
schema: {
'@enum': ['arc', 'desc']
}
} */
...
})
Enums example (reusable):
const doc = {
// { ... },
definitions: {
Color: {
'@enum': [
"black",
"white",
"red",
"green"
]
}
}
};
app.get('/path', (req, res) => {
...
/* #swagger.parameters['some_param'] = {
in: 'query',
description: 'Some description...',
schema: {
'$ref': '#/definitions/Color'
}
} */
...
})
It is possible to change the default language (English) of the description in the automatic response, for example, status code 404, the description will be: 'Not Found'. To change, pass an object with the following parameter:
English (by default)
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')();
// In this case, for example, the description of status code 404 will be:
// 'Not Found'
OR
Portuguese (Brazil)
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')({ language: 'pt-BR' });
// In this case, for example, the description of status code 404 will be:
// 'Não Encontrado'
OR
Chinese (Simplified)
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')({ language: 'zh-CN' });
// In this case, for example, the description of status code 404 will be:
// '未找到'
OR
Korean
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')({ language: 'ko' });
// In this case, for example, the description of status code 404 will be:
// '찾을 수 없음'
OR
French
const swaggerAutogen = require('swagger-autogen')({ language: 'fr' });
// In this case, for example, the description of status code 404 will be:
// 'Non Trouvé'
Links to projects that cover the simplest use of this module as well as the most complete use. See the links below:
See the result after construction in the image below:
Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.x
This module is independent of any framework, but for the recognition to be automatic, your framework must follow the "Express" pattern, such as foo.method(path, callback), where foo is the variable belonging to the server or the route, such as app, server, route, etc. The method are HTTP methods, such as to get, post, put, use and so on. If the foo.method(path, callback) pattern is not found in the files, it will be necessary to manually enter the beginning and end of the endpoint using the
#swagger.start and
#swagger.end tags (see the section: Forced Endpoint Creation). If you use the Express.js framework, the status code and produces will be automaticaly obtained according to the status() and setHeader() functions, respectively. If you use a framework that does not contain these functions, you will need to manually add them with the
#swagger.response[statusCode] and
#swagger.produces tags (see the Responses and Consumes and Produces sections).
Some tutorials with examples:
TODO:
Help us improve this module. If you have any information that the module does not provide or provides incompletely or incorrectly, please use our Github repository.
pt-BR: Ajude-nos a melhorar este módulo. Se você tiver alguma informação que o módulo não forneça ou forneça de maneira incompleta ou incorreta, use o nosso repositório do Github. Pode enviar em português Brasil também! :)
Repository: https://github.com/davibaltar/swagger-autogen
MIT License