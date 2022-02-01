This module performs the automatic construction of the Swagger documentation. The module can identify the endpoints and automatically capture methods such as to get, post, put, and so on. The module can also identify the paths, routes, middlewares, response status code, parameters in the path, header, query and body. It is possible to add information such as endpoint description, parameter description, definitions, security, among others. It is also possible to ignore or disable the automatic capture of an endpoint (in the latter case, having to manually add each information). The module generates the .json file with the documentation in the swagger format.

Contents

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm.

$ npm install --save-dev swagger-autogen

If you're using CommonJS:

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )();

Or if you're using ES modules:

import swaggerAutogen from 'swagger-autogen' ;

If you already have the module installed and want to update to the latest version, use the command:

$ npm install --save-dev swagger-autogen@2.18.8

Usage

Example using Router

Example without Router

Tutorial in English

Tutorial em Português Brasil

The two sections below will show the basic usage and the full usage of the module.

Function signature:

const swaggerAutogen: ( outputFile: <string>, endpointsFiles: < Array of string>, data: <object> ) => Promise <any>

outputFile: (Required*). Output file. It will be the file generated by the module containing the documentation in the format identified by Swagger.

endpointsFiles: (Required*). Files containing the endpoints or routes. These are the files that contain methods such as get, post, put, use, and so on, for example: app.get('/path', ...) or route.use('/v1', ...) .

doc: (Not Required). An object containing the details of the documentation. If not informed, or if any parameter of the object is omitted, the default values ​​will be used. (See: Usage (With optionals) section)

Usage (Basic)

The code below must be inserted in a separate file (e.g swagger.js):

File: swagger.js

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )(); const doc = { info : { title : 'My API' , description : 'Description' , }, host : 'localhost:3000' , schemes : [ 'http' ], }; const outputFile = './path/swagger-output.json' ; const endpointsFiles = [ './path/endpointsUser.js' , './path/endpointsBook.js' ]; swaggerAutogen(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc);

Usage (With optionals)

The code below must be inserted in a separate file, for example:

File: swagger.js

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )(); const doc = { info : { version : '' , title : '' , description : '' , }, host : '' , basePath : '' , schemes : [], consumes : [], produces : [], tags : [ { name : '' , description : '' , }, ], securityDefinitions : {}, definitions : {}, components : {} }; const outputFile = './path/swagger-output.json' ; const endpointsFiles = [ './path/endpointsUser.js' , './path/endpointsBook.js' ]; swaggerAutogen(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc);

NOTE: If you're using ES modules, use:

swaggerAutogen()(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc);

NOTE: To omit any of the attributes in the .json file, just assign the value null to the specified attribute in the doc.

Building documentation without starting the project

To build the documentation without starting your project, add the following script to your project's package.json file:

File: package.json

"scripts" : { "swagger-autogen" : "node ./swagger.js" }

Where ./swagger.js is the file containing the swaggerAutogen(...) function call (see section Usage. After that, at the root of your project, run the following command:

$ npm run swagger-autogen

Building documentation at project startup

To build the documentation before the project starts and immediately start it, rewrite the swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:

If you're using CommonJS, use:

swaggerAutogen(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then( () => { require ( './index.js' ); });

In case, you're using ES modules in your project, rewrite the swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:

swaggerAutogen()(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then( async () => { await import ( './index.js' ); });

Where index.js is your project's root file. Change the start script in your project's package.json to point to the file containing the swaggerAutogen(...) function. If you use Visual Studio Code, change the reference in your launch.json in the same way. Now, just run your project as usual. With that, the documentation will be generated, and soon after the project will start, automatically updating the documentation as soon as the project start.

See: Complete example

Options

It is possible to change some options of the module by passing an object as a parameter. This object is optional.

const options = { openapi : <string>, // Enable/Disable OpenAPI. By default is null language: <string>, // Change response language. By default is 'en-US' disableLogs: <boolean>, // Enable/Disable logs. By default is false autoHeaders: <boolean>, // Enable/Disable automatic headers capture. By default is true autoQuery: <boolean>, // Enable/Disable automatic query capture. By default is true autoBody: <boolean> // Enable/Disable automatic body capture. By default is true }

If you're using CommonJS, use:

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )(options)

In case, you're using ES modules in your project, rewrite the swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:

import swaggerAutogen from 'swagger-autogen' ; swaggerAutogen(options)(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then( async () => { await import ( './index.js' ); });

OpenAPI: (BETA) To enable OpenAPI v3, assign a version, such as "3.0.0" to the openapi parameter. In the future, OpenAPI v3 will be the default.

To see the available languages, go to the section Response Language

Endpoints

The way to configure the module is done within comments, and can be in the format // ... or /* ... */ . The used pattern will be #swagger.something tag. Each comment can contain one or more #swagger.something tags. NOTE: ALL COMMENTS CONTAINING #swagger.something MUST BE WITHIN THE FUNCTIONS.

Automatic capture

In this case, it is not necessary to do anything. Considering, for example, if the pattern of your API is as follows:

... app.post( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... users.addUser(req.query.obj) ... if(...) return res.status( 201 ).send(data) ... return res.status( 500 ).send( false ) }) ...

The recognition of the method, path, parameters and status of the response will be automatic.

See an example here!

To inform which tags the endpoints belong to, use the #swagger.tags tag, for example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Summary

This is the summary of the Endpoint. To add it, use the #swagger.summary tag, for example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Description

This is the description of the Endpoint. To add it, use the #swagger.description tag, for example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Operation ID

This is the operationId of the Endpoint. To add it, use the #swagger.operationId tag, for example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Parameters

It is possible to create or complement automatically detected parameters. Use the #swagger.parameters['parameterName'] tag to create a new parameter or to complete an existing parameter (automatically detected).

All optional parameters:

in: 'path', 'header', 'query', 'body', 'formData', etc. // by default is 'query'

description: The parameter description

required: true or false

type: 'string', 'number', 'boolean', 'integer' or 'array'. // by default is 'string' when 'schema' is missing

format: 'int64', etc.

schema: See section Schema and Definitions

Some examples:

app.get( '/path/:id' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

app.post( '/users' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

app.post( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Examples using upload (Swagger 2.0)

app.post( "/upload" , uploader.single( "singleFile" ), (req, res) => { const file = req.file; }); app.post( "/uploads" , uploader.array( "multFiles" , 2 ), (req, res) => { const files = req.files; });

Body

The body is automatically recognized, for example:

app.post( '/users' , (req, res) => { const myItem1 = req.body.item1 const { item2, item3 } = req.body ... })

NOTE: But, if there is any #swagger.parameters[...] = { in: 'body', ... } with schema declared, the recognition of body will be ignored, for example:

app.post( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... const myItem1 = req.body.item1 const { item2, item3 } = req.body ... })

However, if you wish to add more information to the automatically recognized body, declared the #swagger.parameters adding in: 'body', BUT without the schema, such as:

app.post( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... const myItem1 = req.body.item1 const { item2, item3 } = req.body ... })

Automatically the body will be recognized and the parameters 'any_name' and 'description' will be assigned to the body.

Responses

It is possible to create or complement automatically detected responses. Use the #swagger.reponses[statusCode] tag to create a new answer or to complete an existing answer (automatically detected). If OpenAPI 3.x option is enabled (see how to enable OpenAPI 3.x option), the content will be "application/json" by default. To see more options about OpenAPI 3.x response, see it here OpenAPI 3.x response.

All optional parameters:

description: The parameter description.

schema: See section Schema and Definitions

Endpoint example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res, next) => { ... return res.status( 200 ).send(data) ... })

Endpoint example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res, next) => { ... return res.status( 200 ).send(data) ... })

Endpoint example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res, next) => { ... return res.status( 500 ) ... })

NOTE: For more information about schema and definitions, see the section: Schema and Definitions

Schema and Definitions

Unlike how Swagger writes, the answers in this module are added more simply, that is, in the way you want to see the result. These responses can be added to the definitions parameter of the doc object seen in the Usage section, or directly to the response via the schema parameter.

About Examples and Types in the schema: The example comes right in front of the parameter declaration, and the type is abstracted according to the typeof of the example. In the code below, the parameter "name" will have as an example "Jhon Doe" and type string, while "age" will have as an example 29 and type number.

NOTE: To configure a parameter as required, just add the symbol $ before the parameter, for example: $name = "Jhon Doe" .

For example:

const doc = { definitions : { Parents : { father : 'Simon Doe' , mother : 'Marie Doe' }, User : { name : 'Jhon Doe' , age : 29 , parents : { $ref : '#/definitions/Parents' }, diplomas : [ { school : 'XYZ University' , year : 2020 , completed : true , internship : { hours : 290 , location : 'XYZ Company' } } ] }, AddUser : { $name : 'Jhon Doe' , $age : 29 , about : '' }, } };

In the parameters using definition:

app.post( '/users' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

or inserting directly, without using definitions:

app.post( '/users' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

In the responses using definition:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

In the responses inserting directly:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Adding examples (only OpenAPI 3.x)

It is possible to add examples as shown in the OpenAPI 3.x specification click here.

For example:

const doc = { ... definitions: {...}, components : { ... examples: { User :{ value :{ name : 'Jhon Doe' , age : 29 }, summary : "Sample for User" } } } }

Endpoint file: It doesn't allow insert directly without reference on openapi 3.x . To enable OpenAPI 3.x See it here.

app.post( '/users' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Use the '@schema' instead of schema if you don't want swagger-autogen to do schema processing. In this case you must build the schema according to Swagger's specs. The result in the .json will be the same in '@schema' .

For example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Examples of Definitions

The following are some examples of definitions:

Definitions:

const doc = { definitions : { myBoolean : true , myNumber : 123 , myString : 'my example' , myObject : { field : 'my example' }, myArrayOfBooleans : [ true ], myArrayOfNumbers : [ 123 ], myArrayOfStrings : [ 'my example' ], myArrayOfObjects : [ { field : 'my example' } ], myReferencedObjectArray : [{ $ref : '#/definitions/myObject' }] } };

Endpoint:

app.get( '/responses' , (req, res) => { });

The result will be:

Endpoint as deprecated

Use the #swagger.deprecated = true tag to inform that a given endpoint is depreciated, for example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Ignoring endpoint

Use the #swagger.ignore = true tag to ignore a specific endpoint. Thus, it will not appear in the documentation, for example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Properties Inheritance

If you want to pass properties in common to all endpoints belonging to the same route, you can specify those properties in the routes root middleware.

For example:

file: routes.js

... app.use( '/v1' , routesV1 ); ...

For the case above, all the enpoints belonging to '/v1' route will received the 'SomeTag' tag, the security property and status code 500. But only endpoints that contain the 501 status code will receive the description and schema declared in #swagger.responses[501] = ... .

NOTE: By default, the ifStatusPresent parameter is false . If true, only endpoints that contain any 501 status code will receive the properties. Otherwise, 501 status code will not be shown.

NOTE: To disable security for some endpoint belonging to route '/v1', declare // #swagger.security = null .

Manual capture

Use the #swagger.auto = false tag to disable automatic recognition. With that, all parameters of the endpoint must be informed manually, for example:

... app.put( '/users/:id' , (req, res) => { ... ... if(...) { return res.status( 201 ).send(data) } ... return res.status( 500 ).send( false ) })

Forced Endpoint Creation

If you want to forcibly create an endpoint, use the #swagger.start and #swagger.end tags, for example:

function myFunction ( param ) { ... ... const dataId = users.getUser(req.params.id) ... const dataObj = users.getUser(req.query.obj) ... if (...) return res.status( 200 ).send( true ) ... return res.status( 404 ).send( false ) ... }

Swagger 2.0

By default, the documentation is generated using Swagger 2.0 features. All of the following features are exclusive to Swagger 2.0. If you want to use OpenAPI 3.x features click here.

Consumes and Produces

Use the #swagger.produces = ['contentType'] or #swagger.consumes = ['contentType'] tag to add a new produce or a new consume, respectively. In the Example (Consumes) below, the two endpoints will have the same result in the documentation.

Example (Consumes):

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ) ... })

OR

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Example (Produces):

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Security

It is possible to add security to endpoints. The following are some examples, but a complete approach can be seen on the website swagger.io

API Keys (Token) example

The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.

const doc = { securityDefinitions : { apiKeyAuth : { type : 'apiKey' , in : 'header' , name : 'X-API-KEY' , description : 'Some description...' } } };

To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.

At the endpoint, add the #swagger.security tag, for example:

Example endpoint:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

OAuth2 example

The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.

const doc = { securityDefinitions : { oAuthSample : { type : 'oauth2' , authorizationUrl : 'https://petstore.swagger.io/oauth/authorize' , flow : 'implicit' , scopes : { read_pets : 'read your pets' , write_pets : 'modify pets in your account' } } } };

To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.

At the endpoint, add the #swagger.security tag, for example:

Example endpoint:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

OpenAPI 3.x

All of the following features are exclusive to OpenAPI 3.x.

NOTE: The implementation of OpenAPI 3.x features are in progress. Some features are not yet available in the lib.

To use the OpenAPI 3.x features, you need to enable the OpenAPI v3 in the options:

If you're using CommonJS, use:

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )({ openapi : '3.0.0' })

In case, you're using ES modules in your project, rewrite the swaggerAutogen(...) function as follows:

import swaggerAutogen from 'swagger-autogen' ; swaggerAutogen({ openapi : '3.0.0' })(outputFile, endpointsFiles, doc).then( async () => { await import ( './index.js' ); });

Request Body

To use this feature, enable OpenAPI [click here].

Use the #swagger.requestBody tag to impletent Request Body.

Endpoint example:

app.post( '/path' , (req, res, next) => { ... ... })

Responses

It is possible to create or complement automatically detected responses. Use the #swagger.reponses[statusCode] tag to create a new answer or to complete an existing answer (automatically detected).

All optional parameters:

description: The parameter description.

schema: See section Schema and Definitions

Endpoint example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res, next) => { ... ... })

Endpoint example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res, next) => { ... ... })

Security

It is possible to add security to endpoints. The following are some examples, but a complete approach can be seen on the website swagger.io

Bearer Auth example

The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.

const doc = { securityDefinitions : { bearerAuth : { type : 'http' , scheme : 'bearer' , bearerFormat : 'JWT' } } };

To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.

At the endpoint, add the #swagger.security tag, for example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

OAuth2 example

The security example below was taken from the original Swagger documentation.

const doc = { securityDefinitions : { OAuth2 : { type : 'oauth2' , flows : { authorizationCode : { authorizationUrl : 'https://example.com/oauth/authorize' , tokenUrl : 'https://example.com/oauth/token' , scopes : { read : 'Grants read access' , write : 'Grants write access' , admin : 'Grants access to admin operations' } } } } } };

To see more about the properties of the doc, see the Usage (With Optionals) section.

At the endpoint, add the #swagger.security tag, for example:

Example endpoint:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

oneOf and anyOf

To use this feature, enable OpenAPI [click here].

This section show how to use oneOf and anyOf features of OpenAPI 3. See more about it here

oneOf example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

anyOf example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Enums

To use this feature, enable OpenAPI [click here].

You can use the '@enum' reserved keyword to specify possible values of a request parameter or a model property. See more about it here.

Enums example:

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Enums example (reusable):

const doc = { definitions : { Color : { '@enum' : [ "black" , "white" , "red" , "green" ] } } };

app.get( '/path' , (req, res) => { ... ... })

Response Language

It is possible to change the default language (English) of the description in the automatic response, for example, status code 404, the description will be: 'Not Found'. To change, pass an object with the following parameter:

English (by default)

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )();

OR

Portuguese (Brazil)

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )({ language : 'pt-BR' });

OR

Chinese (Simplified)

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )({ language : 'zh-CN' });

OR

Korean

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )({ language : 'ko' });

OR

French

const swaggerAutogen = require ( 'swagger-autogen' )({ language : 'fr' });

Examples

Links to projects that cover the simplest use of this module as well as the most complete use. See the links below:

Example using Router

Example without Router

See the result after construction in the image below:

Compatibility

Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.x

This module is independent of any framework, but for the recognition to be automatic, your framework must follow the "Express" pattern, such as foo.method(path, callback), where foo is the variable belonging to the server or the route, such as app, server, route, etc. The method are HTTP methods, such as to get, post, put, use and so on. If the foo.method(path, callback) pattern is not found in the files, it will be necessary to manually enter the beginning and end of the endpoint using the #swagger.start and #swagger.end tags (see the section: Forced Endpoint Creation). If you use the Express.js framework, the status code and produces will be automaticaly obtained according to the status() and setHeader() functions, respectively. If you use a framework that does not contain these functions, you will need to manually add them with the #swagger.response[statusCode] and #swagger.produces tags (see the Responses and Consumes and Produces sections).

Tutorials

Some tutorials with examples:

Tutorial in English

Tutorial em Português Brasil

Changelog

Version 2.0.x: Recognizes of Routes and referenced functions Endpoint with referenced callback now it's done automatically Multiple patterns now it's done automatically Partial TypeScript recognition Recognizes middleware and middleware array Code refactoring Bug fixes

Version 2.1.x: Recognizes different file import patterns Recognizes some more features of TypeScript Bug fixes

Version 2.2.x: Recognizes some more features of TypeScript Performance improvement Recognizes regex in endpoint's path Recognizes middlewares of routes (partially) Options to disable logs Bug fixes

Version 2.3.x: Recognizes 'require-dir' lib (partially) Recognizes some more features of TypeScript Bug fixes

Version 2.4.x: Recognizes direct import, such as: router.use(..., require('./routes.js')) Recognizes new Router({ prefix: '...' }) Added some default parameters values Code refactoring Bug fixes

Version 2.5.x: New tags: #swagger.summary and #swagger.operationId Bug fixes

Version 2.6.x: Recognition of more patterns Bug fixes

Version 2.7.x: Automatic body recognition Automatic 'destructuring' recognition (query and body) Bug fixes

Version 2.8.x: OpenAPI option Code refactoring Bug fixes

Version 2.9.x: Recognizes path with variables Recognizes regex in middlewares Bug fixes

Version 2.10.x: Recognizes 'alias' in the import files New language Bug fixes

Version 2.11.x: New tag: #swagger.requestBody Bug fixes

Version 2.12.x: Some OpenAPI 3.x features Bug fixes

Version 2.13.x: Recognizes 'sendStatus' function Bug fixes

Version 2.14.x: Enums OpenAPI 3.x feature Improvements Bug fixes

Version 2.15.x: New language TypeScript bug fix Enums bug fix

Version 2.16.x: New property: @schema Identification of referenced variables (partially) Bug fixes

Version 2.17.x: Recognizes 'headers' parameters automatically Bug fixes

Version 2.18.x (latest): Allow swagger properties to be passed to whole route. (properties inheritance) Automatic recognition improvements Fixes in file path solver Bug fixes



TODO:

Recognize more OpenAPI v3 features

Recognize more TypeScript's features

Recognize middlewares of routes (completely)

Recognize multiples "express.Router()" in the same file

Write more test cases

Improve performance

Refactor code

Integrate with other frameworks

Help us!

Help us improve this module. If you have any information that the module does not provide or provides incompletely or incorrectly, please use our Github repository.

pt-BR: Ajude-nos a melhorar este módulo. Se você tiver alguma informação que o módulo não forneça ou forneça de maneira incompleta ou incorreta, use o nosso repositório do Github. Pode enviar em português Brasil também! :)

Repository: https://github.com/davibaltar/swagger-autogen

License

MIT License