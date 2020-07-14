Generate minimalistic TypeScript API layer for Angular with full type reflection of backend model.
npm i swagger-angular-generator
-h - show help
-s,
--src - source directory
-d,
--dest - destination directory, default:
src/api
--no-store - do not generate the ngrx modules
-u, --swagger-URL-path - swagger URL path, where the swagger ui documentation can be found; default:
/swagger, i.e. the resulting address would be
http://example/swagger
-o, --omit-version - disables API version information to be generated in comments for each file
get the swagger scheme (typically at http(s)://[server]/[app-path]/v2/api/api-docs)
save it to json file in input directory and optionally format it for better diff
run via
directly
./node_modules/.bin/swagger-angular-generator
as module
swagger-angular-generator package,
npm run generate
"script": {
"generate": "swagger-angular-generator -s src/api/scheme.json -d src/api/generated"
...
}
or programatically as a method invocation
import {generate} from 'swagger-angular-generator';
// or using CommonJS loader
const {generate} = require('swagger-angular-generator');
generate('conf/api/api-docs.json', 'src/api');
The resulting API layer contains the following structure in the destination directory:
controllers directory stores services containing all API methods devided by controllers
defs directory stores all response interfaces and enums
store directory has modules, which contain associated form service and NGRX actions, reducers and effects
model.ts file reexports all of them together for a simple access
When updating your code for new backend version, we recommend you to follow these steps:
git diff the changes
tsc for immediate problems
In order to consume generated model, follow the steps 1-9 in the following example to use generated API model.
// 1. import used response interfaces
import {ItemDto, PageDto} from '[relative-path-to-destination-directory]/model';
// 2. import used API service and optionally param interfaces
import {DataService, MethodParams} from '[relative-path-to-destination-directory]/api/DataService';
@Component({
...
// 3. make the service injectable (can be also imported in the module)
providers: [DataService],
})
export class MyComponent implements OnInit {
// 4. declare response object variables based on the generated API interfaces
public items: ItemDto[] = [];
public page: PageDto;
// 5. declare request params based on the generated API interface (all params are passed together in one object)
private params: MethodParams = {
page: 0,
size: 10,
sort: ['name:asc']
};
// 6. inject the API service
constructor(private dataService: DataService) {}
public ngOnInit() {
// 7. the returned observable is fully typed
this.dataService
.get(this.params)
// 8. returned data are fully typed
.subscribe(data => {
// 9. assignments are type-checked
this.items = data.content;
this.page = data.page;
});
}
}
exampleFormService service is generated and holds the
FormGroup definition that corresponds
with the request data structure
FormArrayExtended that extends native Angulars'
FormArray and holds the definition of array item so new items can be created for data via
.setValue() or empty via
.createControl().
FormMap that extends native Angulars'
FormGroup and holds the definition of map value item so new items can be created for data via
.setValue() or empty via
.createControl().
safeSetValue() that sets the shape and data of all
AbstractControl's ancestors and never fails (compatible data form the shape and are set, the rest is ignored).
<form [formGroup]="exampleFormService.form" (ngSubmit)="sendForm()" class="full-width">
<input type="text" name="email" placeholder="email"
formControlName="email" />
<button type="submit"
[disabled]="exampleFormService.form.invalid">Save</button>
</form>
@Component({
selector: 'example-component',
templateUrl: 'example-component.html',
})
export class ExampleComponent implements OnDestroy {
constructor(public exampleFormService: ExampleFormService) {}
sendForm() {...}
}
export class ExampleFormService {
form: FormGroup;
constructor(private exampleService: ExampleService) {
this.form = new FormGroup({
email: new FormControl(undefined, [Validators.email, Validators.required]),
});
}
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
ExampleModule,
...,
],
})
export class YourModule {}
@NgModule({
imports: [
FormsSharedModule,
NgrxStoreModule.forFeature(selectorName, ExampleReducer),
NgrxEffectsModule.forFeature([ExampleEffects]),
],
providers: [
ExampleService,
ExampleFormService,
],
})
export class ExampleModule {}
In the component, send the above created form via
sendForm() method. Notice the way a generated anction is dispatched.
import {Component, OnDestroy} from '@angular/core';
import {Store} from '@ngrx/store';
import {takeUntil} from 'rxjs/operators';
import {Subject} from 'rxjs/Subject';
import {ExampleFormService} from '../../generated/store/example/exampleModule/example.service';
import {Start as ExampleStart} from '../../generated/store/example/exampleModule/states/actions';
import {AppState} from '../states/exmaple.models';
@Component({
selector: 'example-component',
templateUrl: 'example-component.html',
})
export class ExampleComponent implements OnDestroy {
constructor(
public exampleFormService: ExampleFormService,
private store: Store<AppState>,
) {}
sendForm() {
this.store.dispatch(new ExampleStart(this.exampleFormService.form.value));
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.ngDestroy.next();
this.ngDestroy.complete();
}
}
Success action is dispatched (payload is the server response data)
Error action is dispatched (payload is the error message sent from the server)
@Injectable()
export class ExampleEffects {
@Effect()
CreateProductCategory = this.storeActions.ofType<actions.Start>(actions.Actions.START).pipe(
switchMap((action: actions.Start) => this.exampleService.exampleEndpointMethod(action.payload)
.pipe(
map(result => new actions.Success(result)),
catchError((error: HttpErrorResponse) => of(new actions.Error(error.message))),
),
),
);
constructor(
private storeActions: Actions,
private adminproductService: AdminProductService,
) {}
}
Success /
Error actions dispatched by the generated effect and stores the payloads to the store
export interface ExampleState {
data: __model.ExampleServerResponseInterface;
loading: boolean;
error: string;
}
export const initialExampleState: ExampleState = {
data: null,
loading: false,
error: null,
};
export const selectorName = 'Example';
export const getExampleSelector = createFeatureSelector<ExampleState>(selectorName);
export function ExampleReducer(
state: ExampleState = initialExampleState,
action: actions.ExampleAction): ExampleState {
switch (action.type) {
case actions.Actions.START: return {...state, loading: true, error: null};
case actions.Actions.SUCCESS: return {...state, data: action.payload, loading: false};
case actions.Actions.ERROR: return {...state, error: action.payload, loading: false};
default: return state;
}
}
ngOnInit() {
this.exampleState = this.store.pipe(
takeUntil(this.ngDestroy),
select(getExampleSelector));
// OR
this.data = this.store.select(s => ExampleState.data)
this.loading = this.store.select(s => ExampleState.loading)
this.error = this.store.select(s => ExampleState.error)
}
tags attribute defined. In addition, there must be exactly one tag defined.
The http methods are grouped to services based on the tags, i.e. if two methods have tag "order", both will be
generated inside Order.ts
get and
delete methods do not contain
body
host and
basePath so that each generated service method can contain a link to the swagger UI method reference, e.g.
http://example.com/swagger/swagger-ui.html#!/Order/Order
definitions section in swagger file does not contain types with inline definitions, i.e. only named subtypes work
docker build . -t swagger-angular-generator
docker run -u $(id -u) -it -v "$PWD":/code swagger-angular-generator bash
npm i
npm run install:demo
To run client tests in interactive mode:
cd demo-app/client
npm test
git checkout -b tech/release on master or other branch you want to release
npm version patch or other version change you want
npm publish
Please do the following before making a PR:
npm run build.
npm test.
npm run lint.