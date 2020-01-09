The
swagger module provides tools for designing and building Swagger-compliant APIs entirely in Node.js. It integrates with popular Node.js servers, including Express, Hapi, Restify, and Sails, as well as any Connect-based middleware. With
swagger, you can specify, build, and test your API from the very beginning, on your laptop. It allows you to change and iterate your design without rewriting the logic of your implementation.
Remember, one great thing about this approach is that all of the Swagger validation logic is handled for you, and all of the routing logic is managed through the Swagger configuration. You don't have to code (or recode!) any of that stuff yourself.
Install using npm. For complete instructions, see the install page.
$ npm install -g swagger
Use the CLI to create and manage projects. Learn more on the quick start page.
$ swagger project create hello-world
The interactive, browser-based Swagger Editor is built in. It provides Swagger 2.0 validation and endpoint routing, generates docs on the fly, and consumes easy-to-read YAML.
$ swagger project edit
Code your API's business logic in Node.js.
function hello(req, res) {
var name = req.swagger.params.name.value || 'stranger';
var hello = util.format('Hello, %s!', name);
res.json({ "message": hello });
}
If you look at the Swagger file in the editor (shown in step 3 above), the
x-swagger-router-controller element (line 17 in the editor screenshot) specifies the name of the controller file associated with the
/hello path. For example:
paths:
/hello:
x-swagger-router-controller: hello_world
Controller source code is always placed in
./api/controllers. So, the controller source file for this project is
./api/controllers/hello_world.js.
The
operationId element specifies which controller function to call. In this case (line 19), it is a function called
hello. Learn more.
Run the project server.
$ swagger project start
It just works!
$ curl http://127.0.0.1:10010/hello?name=Scott
{ "message": "Hello, Scott!" }
See the Installing swagger for details.
Go to the swagger module doc page. It includes all the information you need to get started.
This initiative grew out of Apigee-127, an API design-first development framework using Swagger. Apigee donated the code to create the swagger-node project in 2015.
While your are creating a backed API its very import that to create a proper documentation of it for communicating with front end developers . Either you can go for manually typing all the details oh God that's very difficult and can't even think about it.And the effective way to do this is use swagger . It will create a better way to organize API documentation in efficient manner. Very useful library and unavoidable for making REST API Back-end
For anyone who has worked on developing RESTful APIs based on the Open API spec, Swagger is a must have. This module provides all the tools necessary for developing Swagger compliant APIs and has excellent support for all major Node.js middlewares. The swagger module provides an end-to-end solution for developers right from the very initial phases of bootstrapping the APIs, right upto the final testing phases. Having used Swagger in the Java world before, I was completely at home while using the tools provided by the swagger module while using it for configuring Open-API compliant APIs for my projects. I would highly recommend it all!
Its very helpful in building api backends we don't need to bother about the the documentations and related things just keep focusing on the development works . documentations part is a risky thing for me. When i'm working on a api back end i used to text the details of the end point through whatsapp then i found swagger is very helpful and started using this its beneficial for me and my crew
I have been using swagger for sometime now. and its one of the great library to work with designing API's. It helps to share your API with other teams and understand your API in advance and no need to wait for full API implementation. Its simplicity and great documentation helps developers to adopt easily. Anyone can start working with this library after reading documentation.
I had used swagger a few years back to bring all our apis to 3.0 specification. Working with yamls and js was easy and the documentation helped our entire team to work with it seamlessly, however we moved to postman soon after for no particular reason, the client libraries seemed easier for qa folks to work with on postman.