swagger

by swagger-api
0.7.5 (see all)

Swagger module for node.js

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

3.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

82

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/515
sneha-subramannian
sayak-sarkar
sunithvs
rajesh-tirupathi
amitach
llk23r
gmachlev

Top Feedback

13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Performant
7Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

The swagger module provides tools for designing and building Swagger-compliant APIs entirely in Node.js. It integrates with popular Node.js servers, including Express, Hapi, Restify, and Sails, as well as any Connect-based middleware. With swagger, you can specify, build, and test your API from the very beginning, on your laptop. It allows you to change and iterate your design without rewriting the logic of your implementation.

alt text

Remember, one great thing about this approach is that all of the Swagger validation logic is handled for you, and all of the routing logic is managed through the Swagger configuration. You don't have to code (or recode!) any of that stuff yourself.

Your swagger API in five steps

1. Install the swagger module

Install using npm. For complete instructions, see the install page.

$ npm install -g swagger

2. Create a new swagger project

Use the CLI to create and manage projects. Learn more on the quick start page.

$ swagger project create hello-world

3. Design your API in the Swagger Editor

The interactive, browser-based Swagger Editor is built in. It provides Swagger 2.0 validation and endpoint routing, generates docs on the fly, and consumes easy-to-read YAML.

$ swagger project edit

screenshot of project editor

4. Write controller code in Node.js

Code your API's business logic in Node.js.

function hello(req, res) {
    var name = req.swagger.params.name.value || 'stranger';
    var hello = util.format('Hello, %s!', name);
    res.json({ "message": hello });
}

If you look at the Swagger file in the editor (shown in step 3 above), the x-swagger-router-controller element (line 17 in the editor screenshot) specifies the name of the controller file associated with the /hello path. For example:

    paths:
        /hello:
            x-swagger-router-controller: hello_world

Controller source code is always placed in ./api/controllers. So, the controller source file for this project is ./api/controllers/hello_world.js.

The operationId element specifies which controller function to call. In this case (line 19), it is a function called hello. Learn more.

5. Run the server

Run the project server.

$ swagger project start

Now, call the API!

It just works!

$ curl http://127.0.0.1:10010/hello?name=Scott
{ "message": "Hello, Scott!" }

Installing the swagger module

See the Installing swagger for details.

Using the swagger module

Go to the swagger module doc page. It includes all the information you need to get started.

About this project

This initiative grew out of Apigee-127, an API design-first development framework using Swagger. Apigee donated the code to create the swagger-node project in 2015.

100
sneha v24 Ratings28 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago

While your are creating a backed API its very import that to create a proper documentation of it for communicating with front end developers . Either you can go for manually typing all the details oh God that's very difficult and can't even think about it.And the effective way to do this is use swagger . It will create a better way to organize API documentation in efficient manner. Very useful library and unavoidable for making REST API Back-end

3
crazyankit2470
ankitiv
vaniakaashvani
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant

For anyone who has worked on developing RESTful APIs based on the Open API spec, Swagger is a must have. This module provides all the tools necessary for developing Swagger compliant APIs and has excellent support for all major Node.js middlewares. The swagger module provides an end-to-end solution for developers right from the very initial phases of bootstrapping the APIs, right upto the final testing phases. Having used Swagger in the Java world before, I was completely at home while using the tools provided by the swagger module while using it for configuring Open-API compliant APIs for my projects. I would highly recommend it all!

1
riginoommen
sunith vs50 Ratings62 Reviews
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
5 months ago

Its very helpful in building api backends we don't need to bother about the the documentations and related things just keep focusing on the development works . documentations part is a risky thing for me. When i'm working on a api back end i used to text the details of the end point through whatsapp then i found swagger is very helpful and started using this its beneficial for me and my crew

0
rajesh-tirupathiHyderabad, India73 Ratings95 Reviews
December 25, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

I have been using swagger for sometime now. and its one of the great library to work with designing API's. It helps to share your API with other teams and understand your API in advance and no need to wait for full API implementation. Its simplicity and great documentation helps developers to adopt easily. Anyone can start working with this library after reading documentation.

0
Amit AcharyaBangalore55 Ratings52 Reviews
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

I had used swagger a few years back to bring all our apis to 3.0 specification. Working with yamls and js was easy and the documentation helped our entire team to work with it seamlessly, however we moved to postman soon after for no particular reason, the client libraries seemed easier for qa folks to work with on postman.

0

