Swag

Swag is a growing collection of helpers for Handlebars.js. Give your handlebars.js templates some swag son!

Usage

< script src = "../path_to/handlebars.js" > </ script > < script src = "../path_to/swag.js" > </ script > < script > Swag.registerHelpers(Handlebars); </ script > // Node Handlebars = require('handlebars'); Swag = require('swag'); Swag.registerHelpers(Handlebars);

This method will register all Swag helpers with the instance of Handlebars you pass to it.

< script src = "../path_to/handlebars.js" > </ script > < script src = "../path_to/swag.js" > </ script > < script > Swag.registerHelpers( window .Handlebars); </ script >

If you don't pass any instance of Handlebars, Swag will use the Handlebars instace available in the global context.

< script src = "../path_to/handlebars.js" > </ script > < script src = "../path_to/swag.js" > </ script > < script > Swag.registerHelpers(); </ script >

This method must be called in order to use Swag helpers in you Handlebars templates.

Context

If you have functions in your template's context, Swag will execute the function and use the returned value inside the helper:

context = { firstName : function ( ) { return 'elving' ; } lastName : 'Rodríguez' }; {{uppercase firstName}} {{lowercase lastName}} ELVING rodríguez

If you pass a string to a Number, Math or any helper that needs a number to work, Swag will try to convert it to a number and use it:

context = { age: '24' }; {{add age '1' }} 25

Strings

lowercase

Turns a string to lowercase.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{lowercase "BENDER SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED ON TV" }} bender should not be allowed on tv

uppercase

Turns a string to uppercase. Opposite of {{lowercase}} .

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{uppercase "bender should not be allowed on tv" }} BENDER SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED ON TV

capitalizeFirst

Capitalizes the firs word in a string.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{capitalizeFirst "bender should not be allowed on TV" }} Bender should not be allowed on TV

capitalizeEach

Capitalizes each word in a string.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{capitalizeEach "bender should NOT be allowed on TV" }} Bender Should NOT Be Allowed On TV

titleize

Capitalizes all words within a string. Taken from the templating library Walrus by Jeremy Ruppel.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{titleize "Bender-should-Not-be-allowed_on_Tv." }} Bender Should Not Be Allowed On Tv.

sentence

Capitalizes the first word of each sentence in a string and converts the rest of the sentence to lowercase.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{sentence "bender should NOT be allowed on TV. fry SHOULD be allowed on TV." }} Bender should not be allowed on tv. Fry should be allowed on tv.

reverse

Reverses a string.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{reverse "bender should NOT be allowed on TV." }} .VT no dewolla eb TON dluohs redneb

truncate

Truncates a string given a specified length , providing a custom string to denote an omission .

Parameters:

length [ int ] - The number of characters to keep ( Required ) omission [ string ] - A string to denote an omission ( Optional )

Usage:

{{truncate "Bender should not be allowed on tv." 31 "..." }} Bender should not be allowed...

center

Centers a string using non-breaking spaces.

Parameters:

spaces [int] - The number of spaces . (Required)

Usage:

{{center "Bender should not be allowed on tv." 10}} Bender should not be allowed on tv.

newLineToBr

Converts new line characters

to line breaks <br> .

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{ {{newLineToBr "Bender

should

not

be allowed on tv." }} } Bender < br > should < br > not < br > be allowed on tv.

sanitize

Sanitizes strings for safe use in URLs and file names.

Parameters:

replacement [string] - A replacement character (Optional)

Usage:

{ {{sanitize "Sex & The City 2" "-" }} } Sex---The-City-2

Collections

first

Returns the first item in a collection.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = [ 'Amy Wong' , 'Bender' , 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Scruffy' ] {{first collection}} Amy Wong

withFirst

Use the first item in a collection inside a block.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = ['Amy Wong', 'Bender', 'Dr. Zoidberg', 'Fry', 'Hermes Conrad', 'Leela', 'Professor Farnsworth', 'Scruffy'] {{# withFirst collection }} < p > {{this}} is smart. </ p > {{/ withFirst }} < p > Amy Wong is smart. </ p >

last

Returns the last item in a collection. Opposite of first .

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = [ 'Amy Wong' , 'Bender' , 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Scruffy' ] {{last collection}} Scruffy

withLast

Use the last item in a collection inside a block. Opposite of withFirst .

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = ['Amy Wong', 'Bender', 'Dr. Zoidberg', 'Fry', 'Hermes Conrad', 'Leela', 'Professor Farnsworth', 'Scruffy'] {{# withLast collection }} < p > {{this}} is lazy. </ p > {{/ withLast }} < p > Scruffy is lazy. </ p >

after

Returns all of the items in the collection after the specified count.

Parameters:

count [ int ] - How many items to omit from the beginning. (Required)

Usage:

collection = [ 'Amy Wong' , 'Bender' , 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Scruffy' ] {{after collection 5}} Leela, Professor Farnsworth, Scruffy

withAfter

Use all of the items in the collection after the specified count inside a block.

Parameters:

count [ int ] - How many items to omit from the beginning. (Required)

Usage:

collection = [ 'Amy Wong' , 'Bender' , 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Scruffy' ] {{ {{titleize this}} {{/withAfter}} Leela Professor Farnsworth Scruffy

before

Returns all of the items in the collection before the specified count. Opposite of after .

Parameters:

count [ int ] - How many items to omit from the end . (Required)

Usage:

collection = [ 'Amy Wong' , 'Bender' , 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Scruffy' ] {{before collection 5}} Amy Wong, Bender, Dr. Zoidberg

withBefore

Use all of the items in the collection before the specified count inside a block. Opposite of withAfter .

Parameters:

count [ int ] - How many items to omit from the end . (Required)

Usage:

collection = [ 'Amy Wong' , 'Bender' , 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Scruffy' ] {{ #withBefore collection 5 }} {{reverse this}} {{/withBefore}} gnoW ymA redneB grebdioZ .rD

join

Joins all elements of a collection into a string using a separator if specified.

Parameters:

separator [ string ] - A string to use as a separator between the items. ( Optional )

Usage:

collection = [ 'Amy Wong' , 'Bender' , 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Scruffy' ] {{join collection " & " }} Amy Wong & Bender & Dr. Zoidberg & Fry & Hermes Conrad & Leela & Professor Farnsworth & Scruffy

sort

Returns the collection sorted.

Parameters:

none .

Usage:

collection = [ 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Amy Wong' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Bender' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Scruffy' ] {{sort collection}} Amy Wong, Bender, Dr. Zoidberg, Fry, Hermes Conrad, Leela, Professor Farnsworth, Scruffy

withSort

Uses the sorted collection inside the block.

Parameters:

field [string] - String name of the field or property to sort by . (Optional)

Usage:

collection = [ name: 'Leela' deliveries: 8021 , name: 'Bender' deliveries: 239 , name: 'Fry' deliveries: -12 ] {{#withSort collection "deliveries" }} {{name}}: {{deliveries}} <br> {{/withSort}} Fry: -12 Bender: 239 Leela: 8021

length

Returns the length of the collection.

Parameters: none.

collection = [ 'Dr. Zoidberg' , 'Fry' , 'Amy Wong' , 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Bender' , 'Hermes Conrad' , 'Leela' , 'Scruffy' ] {{length collection}} 8

lengthEqual

Conditionally render a block based on the length of a collection.

Parameters:

length [ int ] - The value to test against. ( Required )

Usage:

collection = [ name: 'Leela' deliveries: 8021 , name: 'Bender' deliveries: 239 , name: 'Fry' deliveries: -12 ] {{#lengthEqual collection 3 }} There are 3 people in Planet Express. {{else}} This is not Planet Express. {{/lengthEqual}} There are 3 people in Planet Express.

empty

Conditionally render a block if the collection is empty.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = [] {{# empty collection }} Good news everyone! {{ else }} Bad news everyone! {{/ empty }} Good news everyone!

any

Conditionally render a block if the collection isn't empty. Opposite of empty

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = ['Professor Farnsworth'] {{# any collection }} Good news everyone! {{ else }} Bad news everyone! {{/ any }} Good news everyone!

inArray

Conditionally render a block if a specified value is in the collection.

Parameters:

value [ string | int ] - A value to test against. ( Required )

Usage:

collection = ['Professor Farnsworth', 'Fry', 'Bender'] {{# inArray collection "Fry" }} I'm walking on sunshine! {{ else }} I'm walking on darkness. {{/ inArray }} I'm walking on sunshine!

eachIndex

Renders a block using the array and each item's index.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = [ 'Professor Farnsworth' , 'Fry' , 'Bender' ] {{ {{item}} is {{index}} {{/eachIndex}} Professor Farnsworth is 0 , Fry is 1 , Bender is 2

eachProperty

Uses the key and value of each property in an object to render a block.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = fry: 3, bender: 120 {{# eachProperty collection }} {{key}} - {{value}} {{/ eachProperty }} fry - 3 bender - 120

Math

add

Returns the sum of two numbers.

Parameters:

value [ int ] - The number to add to the expression. (Required)

Usage:

value = 5 {{add value 5 }} 10

subtract

Returns the difference of two numbers. Opposite of add

Parameters:

value [ int ] - The number to subtract from the expression. (Required)

Usage:

value = 5 {{subtract value 5 }} 0

divide

Returns the division of two numbers.

Parameters:

value [ int ] - The number to divide the expression. ( Required )

Usage:

value = 5 {{divide value 5 }} 1

multiply

Returns the multiplication of two numbers.

Parameters:

value [ int ] - The number to multiply the expression. ( Required )

Usage:

value = 5 {{multiply value 5 }} 25

floor

Returns the value rounded down to the nearest integer.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

value = 5.6 {{floor value}} 5

ceil

Returns the value rounded up to the nearest integer.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

value = 5.6 {{ceil value}} 6

round

Returns the value rounded to the nearest integer.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

value = 5.69 {{round value}} 6

Numbers

toFixed

Returns exactly digits after the decimal place. The number is rounded if necessary, and the fractional part is padded with zeros if necessary so that it has the specified length.

Parameters:

digits [ int ] - The number of digits to appear after the decimal point . (Optional)

Usage:

value = 5.53231 {{toFixed value 3 }} 5.532

toPrecision

Returns the number in fixed-point or exponential notation rounded to precision significant digits.

Parameters:

precision [ int ] - The number of digits. If omitted, it returns the entire number ( without any formatting). (Optional)

Usage:

value = 555.322 {{toPrecision value 4 }} 555.3

toExponential

Returns the number in exponential notation with one digit before the decimal point, rounded to fractions digits after the decimal point.

Parameters:

fractions [ int ] - An integer specifying the number of digits after the decimal point . (Optional)

Usage:

value = 5 {{toExponential value 5 }} 5.00000e+0

toInt

Returns an integer.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

value = '22.2abc' {{toInt value}} 22

toFloat

Returns a floating point number.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

value = '22.2abc' {{toFloat value}} 22.2

digitGrouping

Adds thousands separator to a number.

Parameters:

separator [ string ] - A string to use as a digit group separator. ( Optional )

Usage:

value = 2222222 {{digitGrouping value}} 2,222,222

Comparisons

is

Conditionally render a block if the condition is true.

Parameters:

value [ string | int ] - the value to test against.

Usage:

number = 5 {{# is number 5 }} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ is }} Kiss my shiny metal ass!

isnt

Conditionally render a block if the condition is false. Opposite of is .

Parameters:

value [ string | int ] - the value to test against.

Usage:

number = 5 {{# isnt number 5 }} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ isnt }} Never mind :(

gt

Conditionally render a block if the value is greater than a given number.

Parameters:

value [ string | int ] - the value to test against.

Usage:

number = 5 {{# gt number 8 }} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ gt }} Never mind :(

gte

Conditionally render a block if the value is greater or equal than a given number.

Parameters:

value [ string | int ] - the value to test against.

Usage:

number = 5 {{# gte number 5 }} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ gte }} Kiss my shiny metal ass!

lt

Conditionally render a block if the value is less than a given number. Opposite of gt .

Parameters:

value [ string | int ] - the value to test against.

Usage:

number = 5 {{# lt number 3 }} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ lt }} Never mind :(

lte

Conditionally render a block if the value is less or equal than a given number. Opposite of gte .

Parameters:

value [ string | int ] - the value to test against.

Usage:

number = 5 {{# lte number 5 }} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ lte }} Kiss my shiny metal ass!

or

Conditionally render a block if one of the values is truthy.

Parameters:

values [string| int ] - the values to test against.

Usage:

great = no magnificent = true {{# or great magnificent}} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ or }} Kiss my shiny metal ass!

and

Conditionally render a block if both values are truthy.

Parameters:

values [string| int ] - the values to test against.

Usage:

great = true magnificent = true {{# and great magnificent}} Kiss my shiny metal ass! {{ else }} Never mind :( {{/ and }} Kiss my shiny metal ass!

Formats a date into a string given a format. Accepts any value that can be passed to new Date() . This helper is a port of the formatDate-js library by Michael Baldry.

Parameters:

format [string] - The format string, according to these tokens: (http://www.ruby-doc.org/core -1.9 .3 / Time .html# method -i-strftime) (Required)

Usage:

date = new Date() {{formatDate date "%m/%d/%Y" }} {{formatDate date "%I:%M%p" }} {{formatDate date "%F" }} {{formatDate date "%Y%m%dT%H%M%S%z" }} 07/26/2012 11:38PM 2012-07-26 20120726T233805-0004

now

Returns the current date.

Parameters:

format [string] - The format string, according to these tokens: http://www.ruby-doc.org/core -1.9 .3 / Time .html# method -i-strftime (Optional)

Usage:

{{now}} {{now "%m/%d/%Y" }} Thu Jul 26 2012 23 :41:02 GMT-0400 (AST) 07 /26/2012

timeago

Returns a human-readable time phrase from the given date.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

date = 'Thu Jul 22 2012 23:41:02 GMT-0400 (AST)' {{timeago date}} 4 days ago

Inflections

inflect

Returns the plural or singular form of a word based on a count.

Parameters:

singular [string] - The singular form of the word . (Required) plural [string] - The plural form of the word . (Required) include [boolean] - whether or not to include the count before the word . (Optional)

Usage:

enemies = 0 friends = 1 {{inflect enemies "enemy" "enemies" }} {{inflect friends "friend" "friends" true}} enemies 1 friend

ordinalize

Turns a number into an ordinal string. Taken from the templating library Walrus by Jeremy Ruppel.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{ordinalize 3}} {{ordinalize 1}} {{ordinalize 22}} 3rd 1st 22nd

HTML

ul

Creates an unordered list.

Parameters:

hash [html attributes] - HTML attributes to use on the ul element . (Optional)

Usage:

collection = [ name: 'Leela' deliveries: 8021 , name: 'Bender' deliveries: 239 , name: 'Fry' deliveries: 1 ] {{# ul collection class = "deliveries-list" }} {{name}} - {{inflect deliveries "delivery" "deliveries" true}} {{/ ul }} < ul class = "deliveries-list" > < li > Leela - 8021 deliveries </ li > < li > Bender - 239 deliveries </ li > < li > Fry - 1 delivery </ li > </ ul >

ol

Same as the ul helper but creates and ordered list.

br

Returns <br> tags based on a count.

Parameters:

count [int] - The number of ` br ` elements to render . (Optional)

Usage:

{{br 5}} < br > < br > < br > < br > < br >

Logging

log

Simple console.log()

Parameters: none.

Usage:

{{ log "Hi console :)" }} Hi console :)

debug

Simple console.debug() that shows the current context.

Parameters: none.

Usage:

collection = [ name: 'Leela' deliveries: 8021 , name: 'Bender' deliveries: 239 , name: 'Fry' deliveries: 1 ] {{#withFirst collection}} {{debug name}} {{/withFirst}} Context: { deliveries: 8021 , name: "Leela" } Value: Leela -----------------------------------------------

Miscellaneous

default

Provides a default or fallback value if a value doesn't exist.

Parameters:

defaultValue [ string | int ] - The default value to use.

Usage:

title = '' {{ default title "Not title available." }} Not title available.

partial

Provides an easy way to register and use partials from inside your templates. It supports AMD and CommonJS if you are writing your templates as modules. If your module returns a string, set Swag.Config.precompiledTemplates = false so that Swag appends !text before your module's path for AMD. If all of your templates are on the same path you can override Swag.Config.partialsPath = 'path/' and only use your template's name as your partial name. If your templates are on different paths then use the full path as your partial's name.

If you are not using AMD or CommonJS modules you can pass a third argument that will contain your template. If the argument is a function, Swag will treat it as a compiled Handlebar template.

If you are using Ember , the partial helper will not be registered to avoid collisions with the partial helper from Ember .

Parameters:

name [string] - The name or path of the file in which your template is define. You can tell swag where your templates folder is by overriding Swag.Config.partialsPath. (Required) data [ int |string|collection] - The data you want to use inside the partial. (Optional) template [string| function ] - The template for you partial. Pass this if you are not using AMD or CommonJS modules. (Optional)

Usage:

Swag.Config.partialsPath = '../views/templates/' collection = ['Professor Farnsworth', 'Fry', 'Bender'] # Your Partial (planet_express.hbs) {{sort this}} # Your template < p > {{ partial "planet_express" collection }} </ p > < p > Bender, Fry, Professor Farnsworth </ p >