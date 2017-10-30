Yet another Service Workers loader for webpack.

Install

npm install --save-dev sw-loader

Usage

This loader emits a standalone service worker file and exports the entry point.

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader!./sw.js' ; navigator.serviceWorker.register(scriptURL).then(...);

Options

name

Specify the name of output file:

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?name=my-worker.js!./sw.js' ;

Notice: this loader DOES NOT support filename interpolation, for the reason that a service worker is considered as a persistent resource.

outputPath

By default the output path follows output.path option in webpack configurations, you can change it to anywhere you like.

The outputPath will be resolved to project root.

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?outputPath=build/workers/!./sw.js' ;

The outputPath modifies only the output destination, if you want to change the access URL address of service worker script, use the publicPath option below.

publicPath

By default this loader uses output.publicPath to concatenate the public URL address of service worker script, you can modify it by:

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?publicPath=/!./sw.js' ;

License

MIT