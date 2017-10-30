Yet another Service Workers loader for webpack.
npm install --save-dev sw-loader
This loader emits a standalone service worker file and exports the entry point.
import scriptURL from 'sw-loader!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = {output.publicPath}/sw.js'
// => file location: {output.path}/sw.js
navigator.serviceWorker.register(scriptURL).then(...);
name
Specify the name of output file:
import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?name=my-worker.js!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = {output.publicPath}/my-worker.js'
// => file location: {output.path}/my-worker.js
Notice: this loader DOES NOT support filename interpolation, for the reason that a service worker is considered as a persistent resource.
outputPath
By default the output path follows
output.path option in webpack configurations, you can change it to anywhere you like.
The
outputPath will be resolved to project root.
import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?outputPath=build/workers/!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = {output.publicPath}/sw.js'
// => file location: build/workers/sw.js
The
outputPath modifies only the output destination, if you want to change the access URL address of service worker script, use the
publicPath option below.
publicPath
By default this loader uses
output.publicPath to concatenate the public URL address of service worker script, you can modify it by:
import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?publicPath=/!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = /sw.js'
// => file location: {output.path}/sw.js