openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sl

sw-loader

by Daofeng Wu
0.1.2 (see all)

Yet another service worker loader

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

243

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sw-loader

npm Travis License

Yet another Service Workers loader for webpack.

Install

npm install --save-dev sw-loader

Usage

This loader emits a standalone service worker file and exports the entry point.

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = {output.publicPath}/sw.js'
// => file location: {output.path}/sw.js

navigator.serviceWorker.register(scriptURL).then(...);

Options

name

Specify the name of output file:

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?name=my-worker.js!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = {output.publicPath}/my-worker.js'
// => file location: {output.path}/my-worker.js

Notice: this loader DOES NOT support filename interpolation, for the reason that a service worker is considered as a persistent resource.

outputPath

By default the output path follows output.path option in webpack configurations, you can change it to anywhere you like.

The outputPath will be resolved to project root.

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?outputPath=build/workers/!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = {output.publicPath}/sw.js'
// => file location: build/workers/sw.js

The outputPath modifies only the output destination, if you want to change the access URL address of service worker script, use the publicPath option below.

publicPath

By default this loader uses output.publicPath to concatenate the public URL address of service worker script, you can modify it by:

import scriptURL from 'sw-loader?publicPath=/!./sw.js';
// => 'scriptURL = /sw.js'
// => file location: {output.path}/sw.js

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial