HTTP development server done right.
rs on your terminal.
It's similar
micro-dev, but compatible with any function that exposes
req, res interface (micro, express, koa, hapi, fastify, etc).
$ npm install svr --save
Create a file and export a function that accepts the standard
http.IncomingMessage and
http.ServerResponse objects, that means, the exported function should be receive
req, res:
const express = require('express')
const { Router } = express
const router = Router()
// define middlewares
router.use(require('helmet')())
router.use(require('compression')())
router.use(require('cors')())
// define routes
router.get('/', (req, res) => res.status(204).send())
router.get('/robots.txt', (req, res) => res.status(204).send())
router.get('/favicon.txt', (req, res) => res.status(204).send())
// expose router
module.exports = router
After that, just call svr:
$ svr
svr is assuming you have a
main file declared in your
package.json in the project directory. Also, you can provide it as first argument:
$ svr index.js
We recommend setup svr as npm script:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "svr"
}
}
Now, running
npm run dev it will be start your HRM development server:
$ npm start
┌───────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ │
│ my-express-api is running! │
│ │
│ • Local: http://localhost:3000 │
│ • On Your Network: http://192.168.1.106:3000 │
│ │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
You can type
svr --help to see all the options.
When a file is modified in the project directory, svr will reload just the modified file:
┌───────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ │
│ my-express-api is running! │
│ │
│ • Local: http://localhost:3000 │
│ • On Your Network: http://192.168.1.106:3000 │
│ │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ℹ 18:32:42 modified index.js
Also, svr takes into consideration files that can be ignored:
node_modules,
.git, etc.
.gitignore declarations.
ignored field in your
package.json.
If you need to add a specific file to ignore, use
i or
--ignore flag:
$ svr -i .cache -i public
Also, you can use
-w or
--watch to add more file path to be listened. You can declare:
In any moment you can refresh the process typing
rs in the terminal window where svr is running:
┌───────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ │
│ my-express-api is running! │
│ │
│ • Local: http://localhost:3000 │
│ • On Your Network: http://192.168.1.106:3000 │
│ │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ℹ 18:32:42 modified index.js
rs
ℹ 18:34:07 restart index.js
svr is oriented just for development scenarios, not for production.
Under production, simply create the server you need based on your necessities, for example, let's create a
bin/server as production server:
#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict'
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
require('./index')(app, express)
const port = process.env.PORT || process.env.port || 3000
const { name } = require('../package.json')
app.listen(port, function () {
console.log(`${name} is running at http://localhost:${port}`)
})
You can declare it as
npm start script:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "svr",
"start": "bin/server"
}
}
That's all.
