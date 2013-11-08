Easy way to access svn repository with node.js.
Create a svn client instance
var Client = require('svn-spawn');
var client = new Client({
cwd: '/path to your svn working directory',
username: 'username', // optional if authentication not required or is already saved
password: 'password', // optional if authentication not required or is already saved
noAuthCache: true, // optional, if true, username does not become the logged in user on the machine
});
svn update
client.update(function(err, data) {
console.log('updated');
});
svn info
client.getInfo(function(err, data) {
console.log('Repository url is %s', data.url);
});
Make some changes and commit all
client.addLocal(function(err, data) {
console.log('all local changes has been added for commit');
client.commit('commit message here', function(err, data) {
console.log('local changes has been committed!');
});
});
Single file
client.add('relative/path/to/file', function(err, data) {
client.commit(['commit message here', 'relative/path/to/file'], function(err, data) {
console.log('committed one file!');
});
});
Run any svn command
client.cmd(['subcommand', '--option1=xx', '--option2=xx', 'arg1', 'arg2'], function(err, data) {
console.log('subcommand done');
});
getXXX methods will return parsed data as object.
getInfo result example:
{
"$": {
"path": ".",
"revision": "1",
"kind": "dir"
},
"url": "file:///home/dong/projects/node-packages/node-svn-spawn/test/tmp/repo",
"repository": {
"root": "file:///home/dong/projects/node-packages/node-svn-spawn/test/tmp/repo",
"uuid": "302eb8ee-a81a-4432-8477-1ad8fe3a9a1e"
},
"wc-info": {
"wcroot-abspath": "/home/dong/projects/node-packages/node-svn-spawn/test/tmp/copy",
"schedule": "normal",
"depth": "infinity"
},
"commit": {
"$": {
"revision": "1"
},
"author": "dong",
"date": "2013-11-08T02:07:25.884985Z"
}
}
getLog result example:
[
{
"$": {
"revision": "1"
},
"author": "dong",
"date": "2013-11-08T02:10:37.656902Z",
"msg": "init repo"
},
...
]
getStatus result example:
[
{
"$": {
"path": "a.txt"
},
"wc-status": {
"$": {
"props": "none",
"item": "modified",
"revision": "1"
},
"commit": {
"$": {
"revision": "1"
},
"author": "dong",
"date": "2013-11-08T02:17:20.390152Z"
}
}
}
]
You need to have the
svn command installed.
npm install svn-spawn