Easy way to access svn repository with node.js.

Features

Easy to use

Fast way to add local changes

Query svn infomation as array or object

Common svn commands are all supported

Usage

Create a svn client instance

var Client = require ( 'svn-spawn' ); var client = new Client({ cwd : '/path to your svn working directory' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , noAuthCache : true , });

svn update

client.update( function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'updated' ); });

svn info

client.getInfo( function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'Repository url is %s' , data.url); });

Make some changes and commit all

client.addLocal( function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'all local changes has been added for commit' ); client.commit( 'commit message here' , function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'local changes has been committed!' ); }); });

Single file

client.add( 'relative/path/to/file' , function ( err, data ) { client.commit([ 'commit message here' , 'relative/path/to/file' ], function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'committed one file!' ); }); });

Run any svn command

client.cmd([ 'subcommand' , '--option1=xx' , '--option2=xx' , 'arg1' , 'arg2' ], function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'subcommand done' ); });

Result Object

getXXX methods will return parsed data as object.

getInfo result example:

{ "$" : { "path" : "." , "revision" : "1" , "kind" : "dir" }, "url" : "file:///home/dong/projects/node-packages/node-svn-spawn/test/tmp/repo" , "repository" : { "root" : "file:///home/dong/projects/node-packages/node-svn-spawn/test/tmp/repo" , "uuid" : "302eb8ee-a81a-4432-8477-1ad8fe3a9a1e" }, "wc-info" : { "wcroot-abspath" : "/home/dong/projects/node-packages/node-svn-spawn/test/tmp/copy" , "schedule" : "normal" , "depth" : "infinity" }, "commit" : { "$" : { "revision" : "1" }, "author" : "dong" , "date" : "2013-11-08T02:07:25.884985Z" } }

getLog result example:

[ { "$" : { "revision" : "1" }, "author" : "dong" , "date" : "2013-11-08T02:10:37.656902Z" , "msg" : "init repo" }, ... ]

getStatus result example:

[ { "$" : { "path" : "a.txt" }, "wc-status" : { "$" : { "props" : "none" , "item" : "modified" , "revision" : "1" }, "commit" : { "$" : { "revision" : "1" }, "author" : "dong" , "date" : "2013-11-08T02:17:20.390152Z" } } } ]

Requirements

You need to have the svn command installed.

Installation