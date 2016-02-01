SVN Interface for Node.js
A programing interface to Subverstion for Node.js. Uses child process spawning to run commands.
For SVN commands that support it, this library uses the
--xml option and parses the xml returned with
xml2js.
Most functions take 3 arguments
- working copy (wc) or files: (String|Array)
- options: (Object)
- The keys should match the options from
svn help cmd (without the - or --). The value will be the argument to the command. If an option does not take an argument (like
--dry-run) the value should be
true.
- Example:
{ "username": "bob", "password": "a-secret", 'dry-run': true }
- If the value is an Array, the values in the array will be joined with a comma (,)
- There is one exception, the
cwd option. The
cwd option will be used for resolving relitive paths for files and working coppies.
- callback (cb): (Function)
- Optional. Receives (error, result).
All of the functions now return the child process that is spawned.
Currently Implemented svn commands
- add (files, options, cb)
- blame (files, options, cb)
- cat (files, options, cb)
- changelist (files, name, options, cb)
- checkout (url, path, options, cb)
- cleanup (wc, options, cb)
- commit (files, options, cb)
- copy (src, dest, options, cb)
- delete (files, options, cb)
- diff (files, options, cb)
- export (files, options, cb)
- import (files, options, cb)
- info (files, options, cb)
- list (files, options, cb)
- lock (files, options, cb)
- log (files, options, cb)
- merge (src, target, options, cb)
- mergeinfo (src, target, options, cb)
- mkdir (files, options, cb)
- move (src, dest, options, cb)
- patch (file, wc, options, cb)
- revert (files, options, cb)
- status (files, options, cb)
- update (files, options, cb)
For any commands that have not been implemented yet, the
_execSVN function is available.
_execSVN takes the following:
- cmd: (String). The svn command you want to use.
- files: (String|Array). A list of files that will be added to the end (in order).
- options: (Object) See above
- callback (cb): (Function) Ditto