Parse svn info.
Install the module with:
npm install svn-info
This module exports itself as a method you may use to asynchronously get
svn info for a given path and revision:
require('svn-info')('path/to/folder/under/svn', 'HEAD', function(err, info) {
if(err) {
throw err;
}
do_something_with(info);
});
The first argument, the repo path, is optional and will default to the current working directory.
The second argument, the revision, is optional will default to
'HEAD'. Note
that if you specify a revision you must also specify a path.
There's also an synchronous flavor:
var info = require('svn-info').sync('my/repo/path', 194);
do_something_with(info);
As with the async version you can optionally leave off the path and revision arguments.
NOTE: You must have the
svn command line tool in your path.
NOTE The info object is in camelCased. So this:
'path': '...',
'workingCopyRootPath': '...',
'url': '...',
'relativeUrl': '...',
'repositoryRoot': '...',
'repositoryUuid': '...',
'revision': '...',
'nodeKind': '...',
'schedule': '...',
'lastChangedAuthor': '...',
'lastChangedRev': '...',
'lastChangedDate': '...'
Instead of this:
'Path': '...',
'Working Copy Root Path': '...',
'URL': '...',
'Relative URL': '...',
'Repository Root': '...',
'Repository UUID': '...',
'Revision': '...',
'Node Kind': '...',
'Schedule': '...',
'Last Changed Author': '...',
'Last Changed Rev': '...',
'Last Changed Date': '...'
If you use svn via
git svn the modules exports a method
git
you may use to asynchronously get
git svn info for a given path and revision:
require('svn-info').git('path/to/folder/under/svn', 'HEAD', function (err, info) {
if (err) {
throw err
}
do_something_with(info)
})
There's also an synchronous flavor:
var info = require('svn-info').git.sync('my/repo/path', 194)
do_something_with(info)
Copyright (c) 2013 jtrussell
Licensed under the MIT license.