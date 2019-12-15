Parse svn info.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install svn-info

Documentation

This module exports itself as a method you may use to asynchronously get svn info for a given path and revision:

require ( 'svn-info' )( 'path/to/folder/under/svn' , 'HEAD' , function ( err, info ) { if (err) { throw err; } do_something_with(info); });

The first argument, the repo path, is optional and will default to the current working directory.

The second argument, the revision, is optional will default to 'HEAD' . Note that if you specify a revision you must also specify a path.

There's also an synchronous flavor:

var info = require ( 'svn-info' ).sync( 'my/repo/path' , 194 ); do_something_with(info);

As with the async version you can optionally leave off the path and revision arguments.

NOTE: You must have the svn command line tool in your path.

NOTE The info object is in camelCased. So this:

'path' : '...' , 'workingCopyRootPath' : '...' , 'url' : '...' , 'relativeUrl' : '...' , 'repositoryRoot' : '...' , 'repositoryUuid' : '...' , 'revision' : '...' , 'nodeKind' : '...' , 'schedule' : '...' , 'lastChangedAuthor' : '...' , 'lastChangedRev' : '...' , 'lastChangedDate' : '...'

Instead of this:

'Path' : '...' , 'Working Copy Root Path' : '...' , 'URL' : '...' , 'Relative URL' : '...' , 'Repository Root' : '...' , 'Repository UUID' : '...' , 'Revision' : '...' , 'Node Kind' : '...' , 'Schedule' : '...' , 'Last Changed Author' : '...' , 'Last Changed Rev' : '...' , 'Last Changed Date' : '...'

Git

If you use svn via git svn the modules exports a method git you may use to asynchronously get git svn info for a given path and revision:

require ( 'svn-info' ).git( 'path/to/folder/under/svn' , 'HEAD' , function ( err, info ) { if (err) { throw err } do_something_with(info) })

There's also an synchronous flavor:

var info = require ( 'svn-info' ).git.sync( 'my/repo/path' , 194 ) do_something_with(info)

Release History

v0.2.0 2014-07-11 Allow users to specify revision

License

Copyright (c) 2013 jtrussell

Licensed under the MIT license.