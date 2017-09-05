A simple polyfill that fetches external SVGs referenced in
<use> elements when the browser itself fails to do so.
Example of
<use> with external reference:
<svg class="icon icon-edit"><use xlink:href="symbol-defs.svg#icon-edit"></use></svg>
IE (9, 10, 11) fails to load symbol-defs.svg in the example above. svgxuse goes through every
<use> element. If the element is referencing an external SVG and the browser has failed to load it, the script sends a GET request to grab and prepend the SVG to
<body>.
Try this demo in IE or other browsers to see how this polyfill works in action.
This polyfill relies on feature detection. As a result, it detects and attempts to solve issues in any browser that may fail to fetch the linked SVG. For example, cross domain linking to external SVGs may fail with this error:
Unsafe attempt to load URL X from frame with URL Y. Domains, protocols and ports must match.
Using svgxuse, your SVG would still load as long as it is served with proper CORS headers.
svgxuse is a polyfill and therefore doesn't need to support IE8. It's minimal and to the point.
Unlike similar solutions, svgxuse doesn't use requestAnimationFrame or setTimeout for polling the DOM.
Instead of replacing
<use> elements with SVG paths, svgxuse only adds symbol definitions to the markup once.
<script src="svgxuse.js" defer></script>
npm install --save svgxuse
<script defer src="node_modules/svgxuse/svgxuse.js"></script>
bower install --save svgxuse
<script defer src="bower_components/svgxuse/svgxuse.js"></script>
MIT © IcoMoon.io